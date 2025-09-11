Crack open a ready-to-drink package for that last gasp of summer and those first hints of fall. Who wants to measure spirits or set up a bar for an impromptu backyard barbecue or evening around a firepit? RTDs are all about effortless convenience.
Today’s RTDs are crafted with high-quality spirits (and sometimes no booze at all), natural ingredients with clean flavors and come in a range of offerings. There’s a little something for everyone’s style of sipping. We found some interesting new cans and a single-serving glass bottle for those spontaneous moments that call for a fun beverage.
These beverages are widely available at well stocked bottle shops and ship to Georgia via online ordering.
Credit: Courtesy of Snow Monkey Sake
Credit: Courtesy of Snow Monkey Sake
Snow Monkey Sake Remix
From the founder of Arkansas’ first and only sake brewery, Origami Sake, Snow Monkey Remix are a fresh take on spirited seltzers. With Southern grown rice-based sake as a base, 12-ounce cans have a low 4.5% ABV and come in a range of fun flavors carbonated by seltzer water. I found Mandarin + Grapefruit to be the star, with natural grapefruit citrus and bitter notes. Other flavors include Mango + Guava, Dragon Fruit + Key Lime and Yuzu + Hibiscus.
$19.99 per 8-pack. drinksnowmonkey.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Pedro Marashi
Credit: Courtesy of Pedro Marashi
Yacht Water
Inspired by the Texas classic known as ranch water, Atlanta-made Yacht Water uses reposado tequila in lieu of the usual blanco (silver) tequila. Real fruit juices provide natural flavor, filtered sparkling water adds bubbles and a pinch of sea salt brings balance to these 12-ounce, 5.8% ABV sips. The name comes from Atlanta-based Sneaky Pete Spirits’ Rachel and Riley Kiley and Kevin “Coach K” Lee’s collaboration on the brand with rapper Lil Yachty. Flavors include Key Lime, Jalapeno and Sunrise with fresh orange juice.
$14.99 per 6-pack. drinkyachtwater.com.
Credit: Angela Hansberger
Credit: Angela Hansberger
The Pathfinder Negroni
The Pathfinder Negroni is made with a beguiling list of ingredients that read like an amaro bottle: angelica root, wormwood, ginger, Douglas fir, saffron, hemp and flower petals, among others. The combined natural ingredients blended with a proprietary nonalcoholic red bitter and nonalcoholic gin poured over ice make for a citrusy-piney Negroni experience that is bittersweet, complex and booze-free.
$19.99 per 4-pack of 12-ounce, 2-serving cans. drinkpathfinder.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Hello Soju
Credit: Courtesy of Hello Soju
Hello Soju
Incorporating the national drink of Korea with fruit flavors, Hello Soju uses the distilled rice spirit as a base for its sparkling beverages. Real fruit juices and no added sugars result in light, clean tastes sipped straight from a can. The Hello Soju product line includes lemon yuzu, lychee, green grape, Asian pear and peach. The latter is the star: crisp and fizzy with slightly sweet, natural peach flavor.
$19.99 per 12-ounce 4-pack. hellosoju.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Onward
Credit: Courtesy of Onward
Onward
Low calorie, alcohol-free and made with naturally derived THC and CBD with no artificial ingredients, Onward pours smooth over ice and is just as good straight from a cold can. There are a range of flavor profiles as well as CBD and THC dosages. Peach Bellini drinks like a cocktail with pure peach flavor while Italian Spritz has all the flavor of a spritz, just not the fizz. Others in the lineup include Blueberry Mojito, Sea Salt Margarita and Passion Fruit Martini.
$19.99 per 12-ounce 4-pack. drinkonward.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Wander + Ivy
Credit: Courtesy of Wander + Ivy
Wander + Ivy Rosé
When you don’t want to open a bottle of wine, this female founded company came up with a solution: a single-serving, 6.3-ounce glass bottle. Made from certified-organic grapes grown in Languedoc, France, Wander + Ivy Rosé is light, crisp and dry, with hints of dried strawberry on the nose and flavors of apple and rose petal. The Sauvignon Blanc is also a winner.
$68 per 8 bottle pack. wanderandivy.com.
Credit: HANDOUT
Credit: AP
