Try these unique ready-to-drink canned spirits

Six products suited for spontaneous moments that call for a fun beverage.
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
6 minutes ago

Crack open a ready-to-drink package for that last gasp of summer and those first hints of fall. Who wants to measure spirits or set up a bar for an impromptu backyard barbecue or evening around a firepit? RTDs are all about effortless convenience.

Today’s RTDs are crafted with high-quality spirits (and sometimes no booze at all), natural ingredients with clean flavors and come in a range of offerings. There’s a little something for everyone’s style of sipping. We found some interesting new cans and a single-serving glass bottle for those spontaneous moments that call for a fun beverage.

These beverages are widely available at well stocked bottle shops and ship to Georgia via online ordering.

East meets West in cans of Snow Monkey Sake Remix. The drink combines American sake made from Arkansas grown rice with sparkling fruit flavors. (Courtesy of Snow Monkey Sake)

Credit: Courtesy of Snow Monkey Sake

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Snow Monkey Sake

Snow Monkey Sake Remix

From the founder of Arkansas’ first and only sake brewery, Origami Sake, Snow Monkey Remix are a fresh take on spirited seltzers. With Southern grown rice-based sake as a base, 12-ounce cans have a low 4.5% ABV and come in a range of fun flavors carbonated by seltzer water. I found Mandarin + Grapefruit to be the star, with natural grapefruit citrus and bitter notes. Other flavors include Mango + Guava, Dragon Fruit + Key Lime and Yuzu + Hibiscus.

$19.99 per 8-pack. drinksnowmonkey.com.

Atlanta-based Yacht Water tequila seltzers are a collaboration by Sneaky Pete Spirits' Rachel and Riley Kiley, Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Lil Yachty. (Courtesy of Pedro Marashi)

Credit: Courtesy of Pedro Marashi

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Pedro Marashi

Yacht Water

Inspired by the Texas classic known as ranch water, Atlanta-made Yacht Water uses reposado tequila in lieu of the usual blanco (silver) tequila. Real fruit juices provide natural flavor, filtered sparkling water adds bubbles and a pinch of sea salt brings balance to these 12-ounce, 5.8% ABV sips. The name comes from Atlanta-based Sneaky Pete Spirits’ Rachel and Riley Kiley and Kevin “Coach K” Lee’s collaboration on the brand with rapper Lil Yachty. Flavors include Key Lime, Jalapeno and Sunrise with fresh orange juice.

$14.99 per 6-pack. drinkyachtwater.com.

The Pathfinder Negroni is nonalcoholic, but tastes like an amaro-forward Negroni when poured over ice. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC)

Credit: Angela Hansberger

icon to expand image

Credit: Angela Hansberger

The Pathfinder Negroni

The Pathfinder Negroni is made with a beguiling list of ingredients that read like an amaro bottle: angelica root, wormwood, ginger, Douglas fir, saffron, hemp and flower petals, among others. The combined natural ingredients blended with a proprietary nonalcoholic red bitter and nonalcoholic gin poured over ice make for a citrusy-piney Negroni experience that is bittersweet, complex and booze-free.

$19.99 per 4-pack of 12-ounce, 2-serving cans. drinkpathfinder.com.

Hello Soju seltzers are ready-to-drink cocktails made with rice-based soju. (Courtesy of Hello Soju)

Credit: Courtesy of Hello Soju

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Hello Soju

Hello Soju

Incorporating the national drink of Korea with fruit flavors, Hello Soju uses the distilled rice spirit as a base for its sparkling beverages. Real fruit juices and no added sugars result in light, clean tastes sipped straight from a can. The Hello Soju product line includes lemon yuzu, lychee, green grape, Asian pear and peach. The latter is the star: crisp and fizzy with slightly sweet, natural peach flavor.

$19.99 per 12-ounce 4-pack. hellosoju.com.

With fun flavors and different dosages of naturally derived THC and CBD, Onward cans deliver a smooth, non-fizzy, nonalcoholic drink experience. (Courtesy of Onward)

Credit: Courtesy of Onward

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Onward

Onward

Low calorie, alcohol-free and made with naturally derived THC and CBD with no artificial ingredients, Onward pours smooth over ice and is just as good straight from a cold can. There are a range of flavor profiles as well as CBD and THC dosages. Peach Bellini drinks like a cocktail with pure peach flavor while Italian Spritz has all the flavor of a spritz, just not the fizz. Others in the lineup include Blueberry Mojito, Sea Salt Margarita and Passion Fruit Martini.

$19.99 per 12-ounce 4-pack. drinkonward.com.

Wander + Ivy offers premium wine in single-serving glass bottles. (Courtesy of Wander + Ivy)

Credit: Courtesy of Wander + Ivy

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Wander + Ivy

Wander + Ivy Rosé

When you don’t want to open a bottle of wine, this female founded company came up with a solution: a single-serving, 6.3-ounce glass bottle. Made from certified-organic grapes grown in Languedoc, France, Wander + Ivy Rosé is light, crisp and dry, with hints of dried strawberry on the nose and flavors of apple and rose petal. The Sauvignon Blanc is also a winner.

$68 per 8 bottle pack. wanderandivy.com.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

