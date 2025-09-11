Breaking: Flight departs Atlanta for Korea with workers detained after Hyundai ICE raid
Flight departs Atlanta for Korea with workers detained after Hyundai ICE raid

Korean Air flew a Boeing 747 to transport the workers after they were released.
A Korean Air charter plane carrying Korean workers detained in an immigration raid last week leaves the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By and
42 minutes ago

A Korean Air plane took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday carrying workers who were detained in a raid at a battery plant on the Hyundai Metaplant campus near Savannah last week, then released early Thursday to return to South Korea.

The Boeing 747 took off at 11:38 a.m., following a string of commercial Delta Air Lines flights off the airfield of the Atlanta airport and into clear, cloudless skies.

Media gathered atop a nearby airport parking deck to see the light blue plane’s departure, including several journalists from Korean outlets.

A Korean Air plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, carrying workers who were detained in a raid at a battery plant on the Hyundai Metaplant campus near Savannah last week. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ExploreFor Koreans in Georgia, Hyundai ICE raid marks a ‘betrayal’

The workers traveled by bus from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Folkston early Thursday morning, according to The Associated Press. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the detainees released by U.S. authorities included 316 Koreans, 10 Chinese nationals, three Japanese nationals and one Indonesian, the wire service reported.

About 475 workers — including the more than 300 Koreans — were detained last Thursday after an ICE raid at the construction site of a battery factory jointly developed by Hyundai and LG Energy Solution, according to officials.

This image from video shows a person being handcuffed at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell. About 475 workers — including the more than 300 Koreans — were detained after an ICE raid. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

Hyundai’s factory site includes vehicle production and the battery factory that’s being developed as part of the joint venture.

South Korean officials said they negotiated with the U.S. to win “voluntary” departures of the workers, rather than deportations that could result in making them ineligible to return to the U.S. for up to 10 years, AP reported.

ExploreLong before Hyundai site raid, Korean firms have struggled to get visas

Korean Air flew the 747 to Atlanta on Wednesday to transport the workers, but plans to take off Wednesday were delayed.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with South Korea Foreign Minister Cho Hyun at the White House on Wednesday morning.

A South Korean Foreign Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the diplomatic process, said President Donald Trump had halted the process to hear from South Korea on whether the Koreans should be allowed to stay to continue their work and help train U.S. workers or should be sent back to South Korea, AP reported.

ExploreHyundai’s Georgia electric vehicle plant: What you need to know

South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung said during his news conference that the U.S. gave the detainees a choice between staying and going home, according to AP. Ultimately, one South Korean national who has relatives in the U.S. chose to stay, Lee said.

Lee called Thursday for improvements to the United States’ visa system, saying Korean companies will likely hesitate to make new investments in the U.S. until that happens, the AP reported.

The workers traveled by bus from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Folkston to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport early Thursday morning, according to The Associated Press. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

