MARTA riders get a lift with creative writing challenge

A poster advertises Write Down the Line at the MARTA Lindbergh station. (Courtesy of ArtsATL)

DeMer explained that Write Down the Line’s structure was devised to help participants develop a writing practice of their own. “It’s not just a one-time prompt where we just give them one thing to write about and then it’s over,” he said. “If you’re writing (regularly) for eight weeks in a row, building that momentum is a really great way to say, ‘Hey, maybe this is something I want to continue doing.’”

The prompts are meant to “give people an opportunity to think or reflect or consider their immediate surroundings but also their own personal stories [and] their connection with the city’s history,” with each phase of the project feeding into that larger goal, said Scott Daughtridge DeMer, Lostintheletters’ founder and director.

“Atlanta is such a unique place, and there are so many people here who have amazing stories to tell," says Scott Daughtridge DeMer, Lostintheletters’ founder and director. (Courtesy of Lostintheletters)

DeMer explained that Write Down the Line’s structure was devised to help participants develop a writing practice of their own. “It’s not just a one-time prompt where we just give them one thing to write about and then it’s over,” he said. “If you’re writing (regularly) for eight weeks in a row, building that momentum is a really great way to say, ‘Hey, maybe this is something I want to continue doing.’”

The prompts are meant to “give people an opportunity to think or reflect or consider their immediate surroundings but also their own personal stories [and] their connection with the city’s history,” with each phase of the project feeding into that larger goal, said Scott Daughtridge DeMer, Lostintheletters’ founder and director.

The challenge, which began on Aug. 4 and continues to Sept. 22, features a weekly writing prompt, accessible via the QR code on posters around MARTA’s transit system, each week for a total of eight prompts. Every piece of writing submitted as part of Write Down the Line will be published on Lostintheletters’ website, and program organizers will pick one piece each week to turn into a digital animation by Maite Nazario , this year’s fall artist-in-residence for Artbound and Fulton County Arts’ Public Art Futures Lab.

If you’re one of the thousands of Atlantans who use MARTA every day, you may have seen posters advertising Write Down the Line, a weekly creative writing challenge that’s part of a collaboration between MARTA’s Artbound public art program and Atlanta-based creative writing nonprofit Lostintheletters .

The challenge, which began on Aug. 4 and continues to Sept. 22, features a weekly writing prompt, accessible via the QR code on posters around MARTA’s transit system, each week for a total of eight prompts. Every piece of writing submitted as part of Write Down the Line will be published on Lostintheletters’ website, and program organizers will pick one piece each week to turn into a digital animation by Maite Nazario , this year’s fall artist-in-residence for Artbound and Fulton County Arts’ Public Art Futures Lab.

If you’re one of the thousands of Atlantans who use MARTA every day, you may have seen posters advertising Write Down the Line, a weekly creative writing challenge that’s part of a collaboration between MARTA’s Artbound public art program and Atlanta-based creative writing nonprofit Lostintheletters .

MARTA Art in Transit Director Katherine Dirga said that working with Lostintheletters something of a match made in heaven. “We have both a visual and a performing arts component to our program, and we have somewhat struggled with how to address the literary arts,” she said. But Lostintheletters’ objectives meshed well with MARTA’s goals for Artbound. MARTA Art in Transit Director Katherine Dirga said that working with Lostintheletters something of a match made in heaven. “We have both a visual and a performing arts component to our program, and we have somewhat struggled with how to address the literary arts,” she said. But Lostintheletters’ objectives meshed well with MARTA’s goals for Artbound.

“What we’re doing is so in line with Lostintheletters’ mission: getting people to write wherever they are,” Dirga said. “When you ride transit a lot, you have a relationship to it. You feel an ownership, and [you] also can sometimes feel a little bit dependent.”

But Write Down the Line gives riders something to think about instead. “It gets back to using your imagination when you’re bored — and thinking and expressing,” Dirga said. “It’s kind of cool, giving people something to do while they’re on the train that’s not passive.”

Dirga hopes the project will help build Atlantans’ creativity and access to the arts. “If people aren’t apt to go to a museum or find a gallery,” she said, “they may not encounter (visual art) otherwise.” But with public art from accomplished and celebrated artists increasingly available throughout MARTA’s transit stations, people who don’t have other access to art can experience it during their commute.