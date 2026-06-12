Food & Dining Where to eat in Atlanta: The Ultimate Food Guide Explore expert guides to Atlanta’s restaurants, bars, farmers markets and more. Explore the AJC's expert guides to Atlanta’s restaurants, bars, farmers markets and more. (Illustration: Elaine Cox for the AJC)

By Henri Hollis 35 minutes ago Share

Looking for the best places to eat in Atlanta? You’ve come to the right place. This ultimate food guide puts The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s expert coverage of the city’s best restaurants, bars, farmers markets, airport dining, hidden gems and outstanding dishes onto one page.

Whether you need recommendations for the best restaurants in Atlanta, a day out on the Beltline, where to grab a quick meal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport or the metro area’s top burgers, wings, cocktails or brunch spots, the AJC is your road map to the city’s constantly evolving food scene. Explore the Atlanta 50 dining guide to see how experienced restaurant critics discovered the city’s best restaurants, follow a cooking expert through a comprehensive guide to Atlanta’s farmers markets and see how a journalist spent days at the airport finding the best places to eat in every concourse. Get expert recommendations for standout dining destinations in Atlanta’s diverse neighborhoods and dive into the chefs, trends and local favorites that make Atlanta a world-class food city. The Atlanta 50 dining guide lists the best restaurants in Atlanta. (AJC photo illustration) The Atlanta 50: The city’s best restaurants Looking for the best restaurants in Atlanta?

In late 2025, the AJC published the Atlanta 50 dining guide, which listed the 50 restaurants providing the best dining experiences in town, including a ranking of the top 10. The award-winning guide is the most transparent, deeply researched restaurant recommendation list in Atlanta.

Read more: The Atlanta 50 Read more: The AJC’s most up-to-date restaurant reviews The AJC visited every concourse of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to find the best places to eat. (Jason Getz/AJC) Where to eat at the Atlanta airport Whether you need a comprehensive list of every restaurant at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, recommendations for the best restaurants or advice on where to eat when you’re short on time, the AJC can help. These up-to-date restaurant guides cover every concourse and can help you make the most of your time at the world’s busiest airport. Read more: Where to eat in every concourse of the Atlanta airport

The AJC's downtown Atlanta restaurant list shows nearly every restaurant and bar within walking distance of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Where to eat in downtown Atlanta near Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta’s role as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup led to major investments downtown, including the redevelopment of south downtown. The neighborhoods within walking distance of the city’s major sports arenas are home to scores of restaurants, including many new openings in 2026. Read more: Downtown Atlanta restaurant list: Where to eat near Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta is home to dozens of restaurants more than 25 years old. This AJC guide to Atlanta's oldest restaurant highlights 25 of the city's longest-running places to eat. (AJC file) Atlanta’s oldest restaurants To experience vintage Atlanta, check out some of its oldest restaurants. Several classic Atlanta restaurants date back before World War II, while others hosted historymaking politicians and civil rights activists at the height of their influence.

Read more: Taste local history at 25 of Atlanta’s longest-running restaurants Looking for great international food in Atlanta? The AJC has published guides to Buford Highway restaurants and many more global places to eat across metro Atlanta. (Courtesy of Kim Jensen-Pitts) Where to find international food in Atlanta Home to the world’s busiest airport and a growing immigrant population, Atlanta is a global city with a vast array of international restaurants on offer. Buford Highway is known for its incredible diversity of international cuisine, but you can find immigrant-run restaurants in every pocket and corner of the city. Dining guide: Dining along Buford Highway Dining guide: Around the world in 63 dishes

Read more: Atlanta farmers markets 101: A guide for first-time shoppers Justin Brown, aka the Real Food Stalker, recommends hidden gem restaurants around metro Atlanta that serve the best wings, burgers, pizza and more. (Courtesy of Justin Brown) Restaurant recommendations from Justin Brown, aka the Real Food Stalker Metro Atlanta is an expansive region, growing in both size and population every day, and dozens of new restaurants and food businesses seem to open every month. Atlanta-based food influencer Justin Brown, aka the Real Food Stalker, crisscrosses the metro in search of those hidden-gem restaurants that most people might drive past without a second thought. Check out his picks for popular food items in every corner of metro Atlanta. Read more: 5 brunch spots you must try, from Duluth to Jonesboro Read more: 8 Atlanta area burgers you can’t miss