Food & Dining

Where to eat in Atlanta: The Ultimate Food Guide

Explore expert guides to Atlanta’s restaurants, bars, farmers markets and more.
Explore the AJC's expert guides to Atlanta’s restaurants, bars, farmers markets and more. (Illustration: Elaine Cox for the AJC)
Explore the AJC's expert guides to Atlanta’s restaurants, bars, farmers markets and more. (Illustration: Elaine Cox for the AJC)
By
35 minutes ago

Looking for the best places to eat in Atlanta? You’ve come to the right place.

This ultimate food guide puts The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s expert coverage of the city’s best restaurants, bars, farmers markets, airport dining, hidden gems and outstanding dishes onto one page.

Whether you need recommendations for the best restaurants in Atlanta, a day out on the Beltline, where to grab a quick meal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport or the metro area’s top burgers, wings, cocktails or brunch spots, the AJC is your road map to the city’s constantly evolving food scene.

Explore the Atlanta 50 dining guide to see how experienced restaurant critics discovered the city’s best restaurants, follow a cooking expert through a comprehensive guide to Atlanta’s farmers markets and see how a journalist spent days at the airport finding the best places to eat in every concourse. Get expert recommendations for standout dining destinations in Atlanta’s diverse neighborhoods and dive into the chefs, trends and local favorites that make Atlanta a world-class food city.

The Atlanta 50 dining guide lists the best restaurants in Atlanta. (AJC photo illustration)
The Atlanta 50 dining guide lists the best restaurants in Atlanta. (AJC photo illustration)

The Atlanta 50: The city’s best restaurants

Looking for the best restaurants in Atlanta?

In late 2025, the AJC published the Atlanta 50 dining guide, which listed the 50 restaurants providing the best dining experiences in town, including a ranking of the top 10. The award-winning guide is the most transparent, deeply researched restaurant recommendation list in Atlanta.

Read more: The Atlanta 50

Read more: The AJC’s most up-to-date restaurant reviews

The AJC visited every concourse of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to find the best places to eat. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The AJC visited every concourse of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to find the best places to eat. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Where to eat at the Atlanta airport

Whether you need a comprehensive list of every restaurant at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, recommendations for the best restaurants or advice on where to eat when you’re short on time, the AJC can help. These up-to-date restaurant guides cover every concourse and can help you make the most of your time at the world’s busiest airport.

Read more: Where to eat in every concourse of the Atlanta airport

Read more: The best restaurants in every terminal of the Atlanta airport

Restaurants on the Atlanta Beltline's Eastside Trail. The AJC has created restaurant lists for every section of the Beltline for a comprehensiveg guide for where to eat and drink. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
Restaurants on the Atlanta Beltline's Eastside Trail. The AJC has created restaurant lists for every section of the Beltline for a comprehensiveg guide for where to eat and drink. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Where to eat on the Atlanta Beltline

The Atlanta Beltline has become one of the city’s premier places to eat, drink and socialize. The pedestrian trail is still under development, but several sections are hot spots for restaurants, bars and nightlife. In 2026, AJC reporters walked the entire trail to create restaurant guides for every section of the Beltline, including restaurant recommendations for some of the busiest zones. Use these guides to see where to eat and drink on the Atlanta Beltline.

Atlanta Beltline restaurant guides, section by section

The Northeast Trail: This relaxed section of the Beltline travels through Piedmont Park

The Eastside Trail: The most popular (and crowded) section of the Atlanta Beltline

The Southeast Trail: A quieter, but still popular, section of the Beltline with good restaurant options

The Southwest Trail: Anchored by the Lee + White district, this Beltline section is seeing rapid development

The Northwest Trail: Still under development, this trail section has a spur connecting to the Works at Chattahoochee

Atlanta Beltline restaurant lists: Northeast Trail, Eastside Trail, Southeast Trail, Southwest Trail, Northwest Trail

The AJC's downtown Atlanta restaurant list shows nearly every restaurant and bar within walking distance of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
The AJC's downtown Atlanta restaurant list shows nearly every restaurant and bar within walking distance of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Where to eat in downtown Atlanta near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta’s role as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup led to major investments downtown, including the redevelopment of south downtown. The neighborhoods within walking distance of the city’s major sports arenas are home to scores of restaurants, including many new openings in 2026.

Read more: Downtown Atlanta restaurant list: Where to eat near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta is home to dozens of restaurants more than 25 years old. This AJC guide to Atlanta's oldest restaurant highlights 25 of the city's longest-running places to eat. (AJC file)
Atlanta is home to dozens of restaurants more than 25 years old. This AJC guide to Atlanta's oldest restaurant highlights 25 of the city's longest-running places to eat. (AJC file)

Atlanta’s oldest restaurants

To experience vintage Atlanta, check out some of its oldest restaurants. Several classic Atlanta restaurants date back before World War II, while others hosted historymaking politicians and civil rights activists at the height of their influence.

Read more: Taste local history at 25 of Atlanta’s longest-running restaurants

Looking for great international food in Atlanta? The AJC has published guides to Buford Highway restaurants and many more global places to eat across metro Atlanta. (Courtesy of Kim Jensen-Pitts)
Looking for great international food in Atlanta? The AJC has published guides to Buford Highway restaurants and many more global places to eat across metro Atlanta. (Courtesy of Kim Jensen-Pitts)

Where to find international food in Atlanta

Home to the world’s busiest airport and a growing immigrant population, Atlanta is a global city with a vast array of international restaurants on offer. Buford Highway is known for its incredible diversity of international cuisine, but you can find immigrant-run restaurants in every pocket and corner of the city.

Dining guide: Dining along Buford Highway

Dining guide: Around the world in 63 dishes

Read more: Beyond BuHi: 5 restaurants with global flavor elsewhere in metro Atlanta

Read more: What Atlanta lacks in a traditional Chinatown, it makes up for in strip malls

Each year, the AJC publishes an updated, comprehensive guide to farmers markets in metro Atlanta. (Courtesy of Community Farmers Markets)
Each year, the AJC publishes an updated, comprehensive guide to farmers markets in metro Atlanta. (Courtesy of Community Farmers Markets)

Guide to metro Atlanta farmers markets

Atlanta isn’t just a great restaurant town — it’s the capital city of an agricultural powerhouse. Farmers markets pop up in every corner of the metro area, providing plenty of opportunities to buy into Georgia’s bounteous produce and wealth of entrepreneurial craftspeople.

Read more: Your 2026 guide to Atlanta’s local farmers markets

Read more: Atlanta farmers markets 101: A guide for first-time shoppers

Justin Brown, aka the Real Food Stalker, recommends hidden gem restaurants around metro Atlanta that serve the best wings, burgers, pizza and more. (Courtesy of Justin Brown)
Justin Brown, aka the Real Food Stalker, recommends hidden gem restaurants around metro Atlanta that serve the best wings, burgers, pizza and more. (Courtesy of Justin Brown)

Restaurant recommendations from Justin Brown, aka the Real Food Stalker

Metro Atlanta is an expansive region, growing in both size and population every day, and dozens of new restaurants and food businesses seem to open every month. Atlanta-based food influencer Justin Brown, aka the Real Food Stalker, crisscrosses the metro in search of those hidden-gem restaurants that most people might drive past without a second thought. Check out his picks for popular food items in every corner of metro Atlanta.

Read more: 5 brunch spots you must try, from Duluth to Jonesboro

Read more: 8 Atlanta area burgers you can’t miss

Read more: 8 interesting metro Atlanta pizzas to try, from lemon pepper to oxtail

AJC Senior Food & Dining Editor Monti Carlo (right) helps Race and Culture Reporter Ernie Suggs (second from right) analyze the flavors of a biscuit, while AJC Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman Jr. (second from left) and Director of Social Media Travis Lyles enjoy them during a tasting contest to find the best biscuit in Atlanta in April. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
AJC Senior Food & Dining Editor Monti Carlo (right) helps Race and Culture Reporter Ernie Suggs (second from right) analyze the flavors of a biscuit, while AJC Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman Jr. (second from left) and Director of Social Media Travis Lyles enjoy them during a tasting contest to find the best biscuit in Atlanta in April. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Discover the best food in Atlanta with AJC taste tests

AJC journalists are everyday Atlantans, too — we live, work and go out to eat in the city right alongside our readers. We’re just as curious about where to get the best bagels and chicken wings but, as journalists, we insist on primary source verification. With that in mind, check out our Taste Test series, in which AJC staffers determine the city’s best food items in a variety of categories — with more still to come.

Watch: The search for the best bagel in Atlanta is over

Watch: Who makes Atlanta’s best biscuit?

Watch: If you’re looking for Atlanta’s best lemon pepper wings, we’ve found them

The patio at El Tesoro. (Courtesy of Lee + White)
The patio at El Tesoro. (Courtesy of Lee + White)

Where to drink in Atlanta

Atlanta is a vibrant, growing, social city where people love to go out for a drink. The AJC has plenty of recommendations for where to enjoy cocktails, beer and wine around the metro area.

Read more: A comprehensive guide to day drinking in Atlanta

Read more: Atlanta patio guide: Where to enjoy outdoor dining and drinking

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.

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