Food & Dining A local’s guide to Atlanta Beltline restaurants: The Southeast Trail Plus, recommendations for where to eat and drink from the AJC’s restaurant critic. After passing through Krog Street Tunnel, Beltline-goers will quickly notice that the restaurants are much more spread out along the Southeast Trail. (Bob Andres/AJC 2020)

By Henri Hollis 21 minutes ago Share

Separated from the Atlanta Beltline’s most popular segment by the train tracks that run along DeKalb Avenue, the Southeast Trail feels a world apart from the bustling crowds just to the north. After passing through Krog Street Tunnel, an Atlanta landmark in its own right, Beltline-goers will quickly notice that the restaurants are much more spread out along the Southeast Trail. The first bar, 97 Estoria, sits by itself about a quarter-mile from the next, Breaker Breaker. There are multiple long, quiet stretches where everyone can spread out, though that seems to encourage folks on scooters and e-bikes to push their vehicles to maximum speed.

The mixture of restaurants on the Southeast Trail is split between widespread chains and locally owned, independent places, but there are still plenty of options to eat and drink. Many of the chain locations are clumped in the Madison Yards development near the middle of this Beltline segment. The Southeast Trail offers a bit of peace and quiet without sacrificing much in terms of food and drink options. Restaurants and dining with direct Beltline access Popular dive bar 97 Estoria is located just across the street from the Beltline and Krog Street Tunnel. (Henri Hollis/AJC) Krog Street Tunnel Zone After passing through the Krog Street Tunnel, the Beltline transforms from a crowded, partylike atmosphere to a more relaxed, peaceful neighborhood walk. The lone restaurant in this zone, 97 Estoria, is located just across the street from the tunnel. 97 Estoria : A dive bar open seven days a week that serves as a popular nightlife haunt directly across from the mouth of the Krog Street Tunnel.

: A dive bar open seven days a week that serves as a popular nightlife haunt directly across from the mouth of the Krog Street Tunnel. Open noon-midnight daily.



727 Wylie St. SE, Atlanta. 678-974-7919, estoriabar.com

Breaker Breaker specializes in boozy cocktails and fried seafood. (Courtesy of Justin Dombrowski and Naomi Smith)

Reynoldstown Zone This section of the Southeast Trail runs mostly through a quiet residential neighborhood, connecting Wylie Street at the north end with Memorial Drive to the south. Two large, social restaurants with great patios bookend this zone: Breaker Breaker and Muchacho, which also offer separate cocktail bars. Breaker Breaker and Florida Man : This mostly open-air restaurant specializes in boozy cocktails and fried seafood. Its upstairs bar, Florida Man, is 21-and-up and offers the same cocktail list with an abbreviated selection of snacks.

and : This mostly open-air restaurant specializes in boozy cocktails and fried seafood. Its upstairs bar, Florida Man, is 21-and-up and offers the same cocktail list with an abbreviated selection of snacks. Open 5-9 p.m. Monday; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Closed Tuesday.



921 Wylie St. SE, Atlanta. 404-558-7112, breakerbreakeratl.com Travel + Leisure listed Michael Lennox’s Muchacho in Reynoldstown as one of the best breakfast spots in the nation. (Courtesy of Gabi Valledares) Muchacho : This locally owned Tex-Mex-themed breakfast, brunch and dinner spot is open all day, every day in a brightly colored space with a large patio.

: This locally owned Tex-Mex-themed breakfast, brunch and dinner spot is open all day, every day in a brightly colored space with a large patio. Open 8 a.m. daily; closing 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and midnight Friday-Saturday.



904 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-748-9254, muchacho.com

Tiger Sun : A reservation-only cocktail bar with an “omakase-style” service format with themes drawn from classic films and cult-favorite movies.

: A reservation-only cocktail bar with an “omakase-style” service format with themes drawn from classic films and cult-favorite movies. Open 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, as well as 5-11:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Closed Monday and Tuesday.



904 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. tigersunatl.com Madison Yards Zone Madison Yards is a shopping center abutting the Southeast Trail anchored by an AMC movie theater and a Publix grocery store. Most of the restaurants in this development are chains, though it’s also home to local, independent restaurants like Girl Diver, serving Mediterranean cuisine, and the newly opened Casa Coya, a Peruvian restaurant. Taqueria Tsunami : This location of the Georgia-based Asian-Latin fusion chain is set directly on the corner of Memorial Drive and Bill Kennedy Way.

: This location of the Georgia-based Asian-Latin fusion chain is set directly on the corner of Memorial Drive and Bill Kennedy Way. Open 11 a.m. daily; closing at 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.



915 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 678-310-1084, taqueriatsunami.com

Curry Up Now : A fast-casual Indian chain restaurant with locations in California, Texas and around the Southeast.

: A fast-casual Indian chain restaurant with locations in California, Texas and around the Southeast. Open 11:30 a.m. daily; closing 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.



915 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 678-732-0953, curryupnow.com

Kilwin’s : A widespread chain serving chocolate, ice cream and other sweets.

: A widespread chain serving chocolate, ice cream and other sweets. Open at noon on weekdays and 11 a.m. weekends; closing 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.



907 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-228-2760, kilwins.com

Daily Dose Coffee : A local coffee shop from the team behind the Merchant, serving Stumptown Coffee and baked goods from Alon’s Bakery.

: A local coffee shop from the team behind the Merchant, serving Stumptown Coffee and baked goods from Alon’s Bakery. Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends.



907 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-254-1188, instagram.com/dailydoseatl

Eden Smoothies : A smoothie shop with locations in the Madison Yards development, Woodstock and Marietta.

: A smoothie shop with locations in the Madison Yards development, Woodstock and Marietta. Open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.



200 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 470-705-5072, edensmoothies.com

Salata : A nationwide salad franchise with about 100 locations total, including 10 in Georgia.

: A nationwide salad franchise with about 100 locations total, including 10 in Georgia. Open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.



200 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 470-419-6444, salata.com

First Watch : Another nationwide chain restaurant with full-service breakfast, brunch and lunch.

: Another nationwide chain restaurant with full-service breakfast, brunch and lunch. Open 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily.



200 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 404-777-9844, firstwatch.com The Glenwood location of Chick-fil-A sits just off the Atlanta Beltline’s Southeast Trail. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Glenwood Zone Located just over I-20, the Glenwood neighborhood is home to a cluster of places to eat, drink, get coffee and more. Here, the Beltline fades away and feels more like a typical neighborhood sidewalk. Chick-fil-A : This location of the iconic Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant is just across the street from the Beltline in the Glenwood development.

: This location of the iconic Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant is just across the street from the Beltline in the Glenwood development. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday.



401 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 470-300-9579, chick-fil-a.com

Westside Creamery : A locally owned sweet shop and ice cream parlor along Bill Kennedy Way.

: A locally owned sweet shop and ice cream parlor along Bill Kennedy Way. Open 1 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; closing 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday-Tuesday.



416 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 404-953-5797, westsidecreamery.com Glenwood’s 3 Parks Wine Shop frequently holds tastings and other events. (Henri Hollis/AJC) 3 Parks Wine Shop : One of Atlanta’s most well-curated independent wine shops, with a second location just off the Beltline’s Eastside Trail in Old Fourth Ward. The shop frequently holds tastings and other events.

: One of Atlanta’s most well-curated independent wine shops, with a second location just off the Beltline’s Eastside Trail in Old Fourth Ward. The shop frequently holds tastings and other events. Open at noon Tuesday-Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday; closing 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.



451 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 678-349-7070, 3parkswine.com

Emmy Squared Pizza : This Detroit-style pizza restaurant was founded in Brooklyn, New York, and has more than 30 locations, including in west Midtown and in Athens.

: This Detroit-style pizza restaurant was founded in Brooklyn, New York, and has more than 30 locations, including in west Midtown and in Athens. Open 11 a.m. daily; closing 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.



475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 470-610-0100, emmysquaredpizza.com

Gunshow : One of Atlanta’s most enduring destinations for truly avant-garde cooking, chef Kevin Gillespie’s is a vortex of creativity, a talent incubator and it’s one of Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants.

: One of Atlanta’s most enduring destinations for truly avant-garde cooking, chef Kevin Gillespie’s is a vortex of creativity, a talent incubator and it’s one of Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants. Open 6-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.



924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-380-1886, gunshowatl.com

Tensan Ramen/Chico & Chang : This two-for-one restaurant space offers a wide range of Asian cuisine, including ramen, sushi and classic, American-style takeout dishes. The dine-in service offers the Tensan menu, while the Chico & Chang menu can be ordered online.

: This two-for-one restaurant space offers a wide range of Asian cuisine, including ramen, sushi and classic, American-style takeout dishes. The dine-in service offers the Tensan menu, while the Chico & Chang menu can be ordered online. Open 11 a.m. weekdays and 11:30 a.m. weekends; closing 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.



475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 404-815-8882, tensanatlanta.com

Vesper Atlanta : This cocktail bar hosts frequent events and is located next door to Gunshow.

: This cocktail bar hosts frequent events and is located next door to Gunshow. Open 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; closing at midnight Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday, as well as 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday. Closed Monday.



924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-343-1174, vesperatl.com

Trattoria Lucia : This new Italian restaurant opened in December and is located just across the street from Vesper and Gunshow.

: This new Italian restaurant opened in December and is located just across the street from Vesper and Gunshow. Open at 5 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. weekends; closing at 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.



925 Garrett St. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-2006, luciaatlanta.com

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams : This location of the beloved nationwide ice cream chain sits at the corner of Garrett Street and Bill Kennedy Way.

: This location of the beloved nationwide ice cream chain sits at the corner of Garrett Street and Bill Kennedy Way. Open at noon daily; closing midnight Sunday-Thursday and 12:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday.



924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-254-2235, jenis.com

Drip Coffee : And independent coffee shop in the heart of the Glenwood neighborhood.

: And independent coffee shop in the heart of the Glenwood neighborhood. Open 7 a.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. weekends; closing 6 p.m. daily.



928 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-627-7375, dripatlanta.com

Vickery’s Bar & Grill : This long-running restaurant serving classic Southern cuisine first opened in 1983.

: This long-running restaurant serving classic Southern cuisine first opened in 1983. Open 5 p.m. Monday, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday; closing 11 p.m. daily.



933 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-627-8818, vickerysatlanta.com Gunshow is one of Atlanta’s most enduring destinations for truly avant-garde cooking. (Courtesy of Angie Mosier) Best places to eat on the Atlanta Beltline’s Southeast Trail Restaurants are more spread out along the Southeast Trail than the Eastside section just to the north, but this segment has several interesting, well-regarded places to eat.

Located at the southern end of Southeast Trail, Gunshow is one of the best restaurants in Atlanta and has consistently held that status since it opened in 2013. The unique service style is a bit like ordering dim sum; creative chefs bring their dishes to the table to display, and diners decide whether to order the dish or not. It’s a high-energy dining experience fueled by deeply interesting cooking and excellent cocktails. Be forewarned: Dinner at Gunshow is so compelling, it’s easy to get swept up in the excitement and blow your budget. Emmy Squared, also in the Glenwood Zone, is a solid option for pizza, while Vickery’s is a great place to enjoy the classic Southern food that is harder to find in Atlanta these days. Farther north, Muchacho and Breaker Breaker both have wonderful patios and fun beverage programs. They could probably be successful based on those factors alone, but both serve good food, too. Tiger Sun, a reservation-only cocktail bar with an omakase-style service format, draws themes from classic films and cult-favorite movies. (Courtesy of Luke Beard) Where to drink on the Atlanta Beltline’s Southeast Trail At the mouth of Krog Street Tunnel, 97 Estoria is a popular late-night hangout where much of the crowd spills over the large patio in good weather. This is a dive bar, not a cocktail bar, with simple drinks served in volume and at high speed by bartenders with expertise in crowd control.