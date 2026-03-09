Food & Dining It’s almost patio season. Here’s where to enjoy outdoor dining in Atlanta 14 spots for good food, drinks and outdoor ambiance. Enjoy a spring Atlanta day at Red's Beer Garden in Benteen Park with hot dogs and beer. (Courtesy of Red's Beer Garden)

It’s nearly springtime in Georgia, when the birds are singing, daylight saving time arrives and sitting inside to eat feels like a crime. But how long will that feeling last? It’s vital to take advantage of patio season before dining outdoors in the sweltering heat and pollen becomes uncomfortable. Here are 14 metro Atlanta patios that offer an equal balance of good food, drinks and ambiance — plus, they won’t drain the wallet.

Bona Fide Deluxe Cold Cut: pepperoni, finocchiona, mortadella, pepperonata, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pepperoni mayo. (Courtesy of Katie McDonald) Bona Fide Deluxe Spring is the time for picnicking with sandwiches wrapped in butcher paper and jars of homemade cocktails. But if that sounds like too much work, consider going to Bona Fide Deluxe instead and grabbing one of the picnic tables on the patio — it’s basically the same thing. The menu offers a variety of sandwiches and sides, like the Hot Italian with porchetta, sopressata, pepperoni, provolone and pepperoni mayo. The cocktails and slushies are picnic-worthy, too. 1454 La France St. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2391, bonafide-atl.com

Floridaman, an outdoor bar and lounge, is located above Breaker Breaker on the Eastside Beltline. (Courtesy of Breaker Breaker)

Breaker Breaker A must-stop along the Eastside Beltline, this restaurant offers exclusively outdoor seating that feels equally as appropriate for the Florida coast as it does Atlanta. Grab a margarita, a platter of fried seafood or a mushroom chopped cheese and stake out one of the copious patio seats. For a rooftop vibe, head upstairs to the more intimate Floridaman for tropical cocktails. 921 Wylie St. SE, Atlanta. 404-558-7112, breakerbreakeratl.com Chai Pani's covered patio is bright, colorful and spacious. (Courtesy of Chai Pani) Chai Pani

Decatur’s Chai Pani offers a colorful outdoor retreat and an excellent Indian street food-focused menu to pair with it. The covered patio is decked out in colorful decorations ideal for a family-friendly spring meal. Those with the time for a long lunch can browse the buffet and dine to their heart’s desire, while dinner sees a larger a la carte menu with a full bar and non-alcoholic drinks. 406 W Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-378-4032, chaipani.com Communidad's garden by Natural Born Tillers is located on its spacious patio. (Courtesy of Natural Born Tillers) Communidad Taqueria Chow down on tacos while sitting next to Communidad’s garden. This Tex-Mex outpost comes from the team behind Poco Loco, and it offers a charming patio in the midst of the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. In the morning, enjoy breakfast tacos, burritos and lattes and matcha from coffee residency Enid Coffee. In the afternoon, enjoy margaritas, beer, tacos, burritos and enchiladas.

655 Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 510-426-7841, communidadatl.com The patio at El Tesoro's original Edgewood location. (Courtesy of Lee + White) El Tesoro Al fresco dining in Atlanta doesn’t get much better than El Tesoro. Tacos, burritos and tamales pair nicely with containers of margaritas. El Tesoro’s Edgewood location is primarily outdoors with some tents and shady options to escape the sun. Be sure to check the forecast before heading over because getting caught in the rain here does not make for a pleasant experience. El Tesoro is also set to open an 8,600-square-foot location in the West End’s Lee + White development as well as a third location in the South Downtown development. 1374 Arkwright Place SE, Atlanta. 470-440-5502, eltesoroatl.com

Avocado toast from Fellows Cafe. (AJC file photo) Fellows Cafe Roswell’s eclectic brunch restaurant Fellows Cafe already has an impressive breakfast and brunch menu featuring banana hotcakes, huevos rancheros, a decadent cinnamon roll and seasonal lattes. But the experience is only improved when dining on its charming front porch or eating beneath the towering, shady oak tree. If you ignore the crowds of people eating alongside you, it almost feels like taking breakfast in your personal garden. 1088 Green St., Roswell. 678-833-1088, fellowscafe.com Gene's offers five meat options, available as combo plates and featured in sandwiches, as well as sides such as green goddess potato salad and creamed esquite. (Ligaya Figueras/AJC)

Gene’s Something about chowing down on barbecue screams summer, and Gene’s in East Lake is delectable all year round. While the restaurant is often slammed, a modestly sized patio in the back offers extra seating and views of the hot-pink smoker. Just about anything on the menu goes down easily, especially the frozen cocktails, but make sure to finish with banana pudding. 2371 Hosea L Williams Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-975-3495, genesgenesgenes.com Barkada Hospitality runs sushi pop-ups Sunday and Monday evenings in the spring on Larakin's outdoor bar. (Courtesy of Hunter Peacock) Larakin

For casual day-drinking in Midtown, head to Larakin, a wine and coffee bar tucked away off Juniper Street. The space is entirely outdoors with plenty of tables and benches for reading or yapping with friends over glasses of wine and a tinned fish board. On Sunday and Monday evenings in the spring, check out a sushi pop-up from Barkada Hospitality that takes over Larakin’s bar. 208 12th St. NE, Atlanta. larakinwineandcoffee.com Monday Night Brewing's West Midtown expansion, the Grove, opens to the public on Saturday. The outdoor space fronts the Northwest Beltline Trail. (Courtesy of Wendell Weithers Photography) The Grove at Monday Night Brewing Monday Night Brewing’s renovated west Midtown location, dubbed the Grove, overlooks the Atlanta Beltline’s Northwest Trail and is a stellar day and nighttime option. Gather around one of the fire pits with friends or snag a seat in front of the outdoor screen to watch whatever sport is playing. When hunger strikes, order a pizza and wings for the table.

670 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-352-7703, mondaynightbrewing.com/location/atlanta-the-grove Enjoy a spring Atlanta day at Red's Beer Garden in Benteen Park with hot dogs and beer. (Courtesy of Red's Beer Garden) Red’s Beer Garden Warm spring and summer days call for lounging in a beer garden with cold glasses in hand. Grab a table at this neighborhood haunt in Benteen Park. String lights and umbrellas complete the outdoor experience, and a menu with hot dogs, sandwiches and chicken tenders literally screams summer. 1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 770-637-2299, redsbeergarden.com

Pollo Primo's meals come with beans, rice, tortillas, pico de gallo and red and green salsa. (Wendell Brock for the AJC) Pollo Primo East Atlanta is home to Pollo Primo, a restaurant that specializes in California-style pollo asado. It features a partially covered patio great for casual meals and drinks. The menu is simple and keeps decision fatigue to a minimum — just order the quarter, half or whole chicken paired with fresh tortillas, rice, beans and salsa. Make the dining experience even better with an agua fresca, horchata or margarita. 792 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-748-9082, polloprimoatl.com Side Saddle Wine Saloon opens this month in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood with wine, cocktails and food and coffee next door. (Courtesy of Rebecca Carmen)

Side Saddle Wine Saloon The team behind Finca to Filter debuted this wine bar and restaurant in Atlanta’s Boulevard Heights neighborhood near the forthcoming stretch of the Southside Beltline. It offers a huge patio on which to enjoy natural wines and a delightful cocktail menu (featuring plenty of thoughtfully crafted non-alcoholic options). A modest food program includes small plates, a selection of dips, salads and sandwiches. 680 Hamilton Ave. SE, Atlanta. 770-790-7886, instagram.com/sidesaddlewine Enjoy one of Staplehouse's pizzas on its patio this spring. (Henri Hollis/AJC) Staplehouse

This Old Fourth Ward restaurant excels at outdoor dining, where high-quality food is paired with thoughtful cocktails and a comfortable, partially covered outdoor space that feels more like someone’s backyard. It’s hard to go wrong with an order here, but you’ll never regret a pizza, a hefty sandwich and a salad to brighten the meal. 541 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-524-5005, staplehouse.com The Little Hippo in Avondale Estates features a large patio. (Courtesy of the Little Hippo) The Little Hippo This sandwich shop in Avondale Estates only offers outdoor seating, which makes it an obvious choice for al fresco dining. Find a rotating selection of sandwiches and soups like a Vietnamese-style fried fish sandwich, a Moroccan lamb burger and curried carrot soup. Top it off with an affordably-priced cocktail.