Food & Dining 8 Atlanta area burgers you can’t miss In honor of National Hamburger Month, @therealfoodstalker finds the best burgers in a gas station, at brunch and on a secret menu. The Enzo burger is worth the drive to Fayetteville, according to blogger The Real Food Stalker. (Courtesy of Justin Brown)

By Justin Brown – The Real Food Stalker 1 hour ago Share

Listen, I’ve eaten a lot of burgers. I’m talking food festivals, backyard cookouts, white tablecloth restaurants, you name it. But every now and then, I run into a burger that makes me pause midbite and just nod thinking, “Yeah, this is it.” This lineup right here? They’re not just good — they’re experiences.

The smashburger from NFA burger is worth a trip to the gas station. (Courtesy of Justin Brown) NFA Burger: The gas station legend Let’s start with an Atlanta staple. NFA Burger is what happens when you take a simple smash burger and perfect every single detail. You get that crispy edge, juicy middle and the Sassy Sauce that hits. It’s simple, but it’s been perfected. And here’s the crazy part: The main spot is in a gas station. I’m telling you right now, don’t let that fool you. You’ve never had a burger this good out of a gas station in your life. There is a second location at Avalon now, but that original spot? That’s where the soul of the burger lives.

NFA Burger. Inside the Chevron, 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. nfaburger.com

BOSK's big OOMP burger is topped with a fried egg and BOSK sauce. (Courtesy of Justin Brown) BOSK: The burger with big OOMP energy We’re heading to South Atlanta for something different. For the people who’ve never had an egg on their burger, you’re missing out. And for the people who have? You’ve never had one like this. The big OOMP burger is seasoned to perfection and stacked in a way that makes you question your life choices, in a good way. It’s rich, it’s messy and it’s big enough for two people. But let’s be honest, you’re not sharing this. BOSK. 510 Fairburn Road. SW, Atlanta. 404-228-1216, boskatl.com

Enzo's burger topped with goat cheese, fig preserves and caramelized onion. (Courtesy of Justin Brown) Enzo: Worth the drive All right, now I have to take you on a little drive. We’re heading down to Fayetteville for the Enzo burger, and — listen closely — this one is for my lamb lovers and my wagyu lovers. That blend? Chef’s kiss. It hits you in layers, like you just stepped into foodie heaven. You get that buttery wagyu richness followed by the lamb earthiness. It’s one of those burgers where halfway through, you’re already thinking, “I need another one to go.” And for my folks on the north side, I know what you’re thinking. Yes, it’s worth the drive. Enzo Steakhouse & Bar. 300 Trilith Parkwy, Fayetteville. 770-756-9188, enzo-itl.com

You won't find the Marcel burger on the menu. But if you know, you know. (Courtesy of Justin Brown) Marcel: ‘If you know, you know’ Now this next one, you gotta work for it. Marcel is a steakhouse known for its top-tier vibes. It has one of the most sought-after burgers in Atlanta, but here’s the catch: This gem isn’t on the menu. The restaurant makes only eight burgers a day. Just eight. So if you want one, you’d better get there when they open. No hesitation. And nah, I’m not about to tell you everything that’s on it. I already gave you 75% of the game. It’s off the menu. It’s limited. It’s at a high-end steakhouse. That should tell you everything you need to know. If you miss out, don’t say I didn’t warn you. Marcel. 1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-665-4555. marcelatl.com

The original burger at H&F. (Courtesy of Justin Brown) H&F Burger: The foil-wrapped classic There is a special type of joy that comes from peeling back the foil on the original from H&F Burger and seeing half the cheese stuck to the paper. If you haven’t experienced that yet, you’re missing out. Whether you’re grabbing a quick single or a double, this isn’t your average food hall meal; it stands on its own. It’s salty, it’s buttery, and you’ll already be planning your next visit. As a bonus, go ahead and grab a side of their hand-cut fries. H&F Burger. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. (404) 355-3762, hfburger.com. Grindhouse Killer Burgers sells an Impossible Burger, including this the Dixie style, at five locations. (Henri Hollis/AJC 2020) Grindhouse Killer Burgers: The meatless magic Don’t think I forgot about my nonmeat eaters, because I couldn’t continue this list without mentioning Grindhouse’s veggie burger, which you can customize to perfection. If you’re looking for a meatless option, this is the spot. Honestly, you’ll probably feel a little guilty because you won’t believe it’s not a traditional burger. A good veggie burger is rarer than a 1998 Pikachu Illustrator card. (OK, maybe not that rare, but close) This is the one that could make a carnivore drop meat altogether.

Grindhouse Killer Burgers. 701 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 470-516-6086, grindhouseburgers.com. Love at First Bite ATL's brunch heartthrob burger is worth chasing. (Courtesy of Justin Brown) Love at First Bite ATL: The hidden brunch gem Don’t let the “brunch” throw you off. While everyone else is focused on the French toast sandwich, I’m chasing their heartthrob burger. It’s a hidden gem in plain sight. You can get it fully loaded on traditional buns, but if you’re feeling wild, and it’s available that day, get it between two doughnuts. The sweet-and-savory mix is something else. My only advice? Order two. Because once you take that first bite, you’ll realize you played yourself by getting only one. Love at First Bite ATL Brunch. 1800 Jonesboro Road. SE, Atlanta. 678-851-9548, loveatfirstbiteatl.com. Fred's Meat & Bread cheeseburger is the classic burger you'll be dreaming of. (Courtesy of Justin Brown)