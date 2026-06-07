Food & Dining 7 metro Atlanta wing spots to try, from hidden gems to hibachi Justin Brown (aka @therealfoodstalker) recommends crave-worthy hot wings in Decatur, Jonesboro and Atlanta. Hot wings from Wings on Wheat (left), Trap Wingz (center) and Buffalo Bar (right), all recommended by Justin Brown, aka the Real Food Stalker. (Justin Brown for the AJC)

By Justin Brown – The Real Food Stalker 8 minutes ago Share

In Atlanta, chicken wings are less of a menu item and more of a cultural institution. From debates over wet versus dry to the universal reverence for lemon pepper, everyone in the metro area has their favorite spot. So here are seven under-the-radar restaurants that could become your next go-to for wings. Braised wings, a uniquely tender option from Wings on Wheat. (Justin Brown for the AJC)

1. Wings on Wheat Wings on Wheat is one of those restaurants that’s always on point — it’s super consistent and you’re always going to get your money’s worth. This could possibly be your next favorite wing spot. Wings on Wheat has over 30 sauces, but the honey lemon pepper ranch is mandatory. The wings are generously tossed in their custom, house-made sauce immediately after coming out of the fryer. They’re rich and sweet with a hint of tang, so expect these deliciously fried, crispy wings to be sticky and drenched. If you want a totally different texture, opt for their braised wings that fall right off the bone into their sweet sauce. Catch Wings on Wheat on a Wednesday or Friday for their wing specials, and call your order in ahead of time so you don’t get caught up in a rush. You’re going to want to beat the rush, and it’s a pay-and-go setup. Plan to eat these in your car while they’re still hot — but grab plenty of napkins. 2779 Mt. Zion Pkwy., Jonesboro. 770-472-5252, wingsonwheat.com

2. StrikeOut Wingz ATL This spot on Peachtree Street brings genuine energy to downtown Atlanta. StrikeOut Wingz is more than a kitchen — it’s a whole atmosphere, with great music and specialty Kool-Aid drinks that can cure a brutally hot Atlanta summer afternoon.

The wings themselves are fresh, fried hard and tossed in house sauces ranging from mild and sweet to a serious Cajun dry rub. Make sure to order the sassy wings, with sauce that gives you a little sweetness with a hint of heat. Get a half-and-half order so you don’t have to make too many tough choices, and make sure to grab the seasoned fries to soak up whatever sauce is left at the bottom of the basket. If you’ve still got room, grab a fried Oreo on your way out the door. 60 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-673-1040, strikeoutwingz.com Honey garlic pepper wings from Boba Mi. (Justin Brown for the AJC) 3. Boba Mi Boba Mi is one of those rare spots that attempts a huge menu and manages to nail all of it. Tucked away in McDonough, this cozy Asian cafe serves up Korean corn dogs, lo mein and boba, but the honey garlic pepper wings are the real sleeper hit. They’re incredibly crispy, perfectly sticky and pack a peppery heat that builds with every bite. You’re going to finish the plate and immediately wish you’d ordered the larger size. Wash it down with a strawberry slushie with strawberry popping pearls.

1977 Jonesboro Road, McDonough. 770-789-0551. 4. Wings R Us The wings here run a little smaller, but they compensate with pure, concentrated flavor and an absolute mountain of crispy fries. The best part? They have a self-serve hot sauce and lemon pepper station so you can dial in your perfect ratio. My personal favorite is lemon pepper with a heavy honey drizzle, but the honey hot sauce flavoring is there if you want to sweat a little. Add a heaping side of shrimp fried rice for a heavy-hitting meal. 490 Whitehall St. SW, Atlanta. 404-221-0509, wingsrusatlanta.com The trapper of the year meal at Trap Wingz with the restaurant's ounce of gold wings and fries. (Justin Brown for the AJC)

5. Trap Wingz When I say hidden, I mean it. Trap Wingz is literally operating inside a Circle K gas station on Piedmont Road. Do not let the gas station address throw you off, because they are pushing out some of the best late-night food in the city. The “gold” wings, featuring their Ounce of Gold honey-mustard sauce, have people lining up past the pumps like there’s a gas crisis. It’s a drippy, bright, perfectly balanced sauce that generously coats a heavy-hitting, crispy wing. The Gold wings are tangy, sweet and dangerously addictive. But whatever you do, do not leave without a side of the Piedmont trap fries. These aren’t just an afterthought: They’re crispy, crinkle-cut fries smothered in their signature Trap Sauce, kind of like a sweet heat barbecue flavor, and heavily dusted with their special house “Yayo” seasoning. 3004 Piedmont Rd. NE, Atlanta. 404-458-3507, trapwingzusa.com Sweet heat wings with Fletcher's house-made blue cheese from Fletcher's Place. (Justin Brown for the AJC)

6. Fletcher’s Place Fletcher’s Place in Decatur is a neighborhood staple. They bake their wings fresh to order, so you’ll need a little patience. Because they are baked rather than flash-fried, the wings develop a tender, juicy texture where the meat practically falls right off the bone. The sweet heat flavor is the move here. The time in the oven perfectly caramelizes the glaze, hitting you with a sticky, satisfying sugar rush up front before finishing with a slow, peppery burn that lingers just long enough. What takes these wings to the next level is the homemade blue cheese — it’s rich, funky, and genuinely good enough to eat with a spoon. In fact, it’s so legendary they literally sell the dressing by the jar, so do yourself a favor and take one home for your fridge. 2801 Candler Rd., Decatur. 404-212-0330, thefletchersplace.com A half-and-half order from Buffalo Bar featuring honey hot lemon pepper and honey hot flavors. (Justin Brown for the AJC) 7. Buffalo Bar Buffalo Bar over in west Midtown is pulling off one of my favorite mashups by doing classic Atlanta wings and Japanese-style hibachi under one roof. The energy in the room matches the menu. You’re surrounded by vibrant anime decor that sets a fun tone, and the flavor profiles here are aggressive in the best way possible.