The Atlanta Beltline restaurant list: The Northwest Trail
The AJC’s series explores the two open segments of the Northwest Beltline Trail, with plenty of food and drink to enjoy.
The outdoor space at Monday Night Brewing's West Midtown expansion, the Grove, fronts the Northwest Beltline Trail. (Courtesy of Wendell Weithers Photography)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
14 minutes ago
The Beltline’s Northwest Trail, located in the industrial area around West Marietta Street and Northside Drive, has two segmentsopen to the public, plus a meandering spur that winds its way to the bustling The Works development. The remainder of the Northwest Trail is expected to open over the next two years.
A food- and drink-focused jaunt on this segment of the Beltline means lots of time between zones; travel by bike or scooter for the most efficient adventure.
Restaurants and dining with direct Beltline access
The bar at Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours. (Henri Hollis/AJC file photo)
Huff Road Zone
Hang a right onto Huff Road from the Beltline to find coffee, food and drink a block or two down the road into the Blandtown neighborhood.
Coffee Man Blandtown: Originally founded as a cold-brew coffee company, Coffee Man has expanded to include two coffee shops in Hapeville and here on Huff Road. Find creative coffee drinks spiked with homemade syrups, pastries and breakfast burritos on the menu.
Open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours: James Beard Award-nominated chef Deborah VanTrece serves a menu of elevated Southern classics like barbecue duck confit and tamarind Sunday pot roast at this Michelin-recommended restaurant.
Open noon-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; noon-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday-Tuesday.
After wiggling its way through around a half mile of green space, the longer completed segment of the Northwest Trail dead ends at English Street. This stretch of Blandtown is currently home to one drink establishment — Wai’s Gong Fu Tea House.
Wai’s Gong Fu Tea House: A tea house may not be what you’d expect near the train tracks in this stretch of Atlanta. But English Street, at one end of the completed Northwest Trail, is indeed home to the only traditional Chinese service in the city. Book ahead for both tea service and classes.
The Grove at Monday Night Brewing. (Courtesy of Monday Night Brewing)
Trabert Avenue Zone
Venture to the opposite side of the Atlanta City Water Works Reservoirs to find the second open segment of the Northwest trail. At the moment, this short portion of trail serves mainly as the home to Monday Night Brewing’s newly renovated original location. Walk five minutes down Trabert to find the zone’s other business, the Daily Cafe.
The Daily Cafe - West Midtown: At this cafe, you’ll find breakfast and lunch fare like a loaded avocado bowl or chicken shawarma pita made with ingredients from local producers and farmers.
Open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Monday Night Brewing - The Grove: Monday Night Brewing recently revamped its original location with a luxe interior, 17,000-square-foot outdoor space and Italian-built pizza ovens. Enjoy coffee from Portrait Coffee and Coffee Man.
Bone Garden Cantina: This Day of the Dead-themed Mexican restaurant, also in Lumberyards, is a solid stop for margaritas, queso and steak tacos. Mezcal and tequila fans will be impressed with the extensive agave spirits menu.
A third course of cheese at Bacchanalia features Red Cow Parmigiano, a dab of dark date sauce and local Georgia Chanterelle mushrooms. (Henri Hollis/AJC file photo)
Bacchanalia: Open since 1993, Bacchanalia is one of only eight restaurants in Atlanta to earn a Michelin star. Its four-course prix fixe menu features seasonal contemporary American fare made entirely from organic ingredients. Add on wine pairings, caviar and/or selections from the raw bar for an even more lavish experience.
Open 5:30-9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Star Provisions Market & Cafe: The casual sister to Bacchanalia, Star Provisions serves breakfast fare, pastries, sandwiches and snacking boards. While you wait for your food, browse the culinary market for gourmet food items and highly curated housewares.
Another mile up the Woodall Rail Trail is The Works, home to the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall, in addition to several standalone food and drink businesses. The Works is an open container facility and includes a family-friendly park area called the Camp, so you can grab a beer and snack and watch your kids go wild.
Chattahoochee Food Works: More than two dozen restaurants operate out of the food hall. Look for longstanding local favorites like Morelli’s IceCream, along with newer, growing establishments such as Mushi Ni, Tyde Tate Kitchen and Irie Mon Cafe.
Individual restaurant hours vary. Food hall is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Chicheria Mexican Kitchen:Coastal Mexican fare inspired by the Baja Peninsula is on the menu at this 100% gluten-free restaurant. Order a la carte or keep it simple with the “backpacking through Baja” tasting menu.
Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q: Founded in Candler Park in 2007, this Texas-style barbecue restaurant is an Atlanta institution. The location at TheWorks is expansive compared to its original spot on DeKalbAvenue, so it is an ideal spot to sample Fox Bros’ signature brisket, Frito pie and smoked mushroom sandwich.
Your Third Spot: A game room, arcade, bowling alley, restaurant and bar all at once, Your Third Spot is like a Dave &Buster’s for vibe-conscious millennials and their families. The cocktail menu is inspired by astrological signs, and the beers include both local options and macrobrews. Food is an eclectic array of shareable plates. Purchase memberships or three-hour experience passes for unlimited games.
Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.
Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.