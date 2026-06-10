Food & Dining

The Atlanta Beltline restaurant list: The Northwest Trail

The AJC’s series explores the two open segments of the Northwest Beltline Trail, with plenty of food and drink to enjoy.
The outdoor space at Monday Night Brewing's West Midtown expansion, the Grove, fronts the Northwest Beltline Trail. (Courtesy of Wendell Weithers Photography)
The outdoor space at Monday Night Brewing's West Midtown expansion, the Grove, fronts the Northwest Beltline Trail. (Courtesy of Wendell Weithers Photography)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
14 minutes ago

The Beltline’s Northwest Trail, located in the industrial area around West Marietta Street and Northside Drive, has two segments open to the public, plus a meandering spur that winds its way to the bustling The Works development. The remainder of the Northwest Trail is expected to open over the next two years.

A food- and drink-focused jaunt on this segment of the Beltline means lots of time between zones; travel by bike or scooter for the most efficient adventure.

Restaurants and dining with direct Beltline access

The bar at Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours. (Henri Hollis/AJC file photo)
The bar at Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours. (Henri Hollis/AJC file photo)

Huff Road Zone

Hang a right onto Huff Road from the Beltline to find coffee, food and drink a block or two down the road into the Blandtown neighborhood.

English Street Zone

After wiggling its way through around a half mile of green space, the longer completed segment of the Northwest Trail dead ends at English Street. This stretch of Blandtown is currently home to one drink establishment — Wai’s Gong Fu Tea House.

The Grove at Monday Night Brewing. (Courtesy of Monday Night Brewing)
The Grove at Monday Night Brewing. (Courtesy of Monday Night Brewing)

Trabert Avenue Zone

Venture to the opposite side of the Atlanta City Water Works Reservoirs to find the second open segment of the Northwest trail. At the moment, this short portion of trail serves mainly as the home to Monday Night Brewing’s newly renovated original location. Walk five minutes down Trabert to find the zone’s other business, the Daily Cafe.

Bonus: Ellsworth Industrial Zone

Head a quarter of a mile up the new Woodall Rail Trail at Ellsworth Industrial for a Beltline-adjacent zone featuring both national chains and Michelin-starred dining.

A third course of cheese at Bacchanalia features Red Cow Parmigiano, a dab of dark date sauce and local Georgia Chanterelle mushrooms. (Henri Hollis/AJC file photo)
A third course of cheese at Bacchanalia features Red Cow Parmigiano, a dab of dark date sauce and local Georgia Chanterelle mushrooms. (Henri Hollis/AJC file photo)

Bonus: The Works Zone

Another mile up the Woodall Rail Trail is The Works, home to the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall, in addition to several standalone food and drink businesses. The Works is an open container facility and includes a family-friendly park area called the Camp, so you can grab a beer and snack and watch your kids go wild.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

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