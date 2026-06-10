Food & Dining The Atlanta Beltline restaurant list: The Northwest Trail The AJC’s series explores the two open segments of the Northwest Beltline Trail, with plenty of food and drink to enjoy. The outdoor space at Monday Night Brewing's West Midtown expansion, the Grove, fronts the Northwest Beltline Trail. (Courtesy of Wendell Weithers Photography)

By Kate Williams – For the AJC 14 minutes ago Share

The Beltline’s Northwest Trail, located in the industrial area around West Marietta Street and Northside Drive, has two segments open to the public, plus a meandering spur that winds its way to the bustling The Works development. The remainder of the Northwest Trail is expected to open over the next two years. A food- and drink-focused jaunt on this segment of the Beltline means lots of time between zones; travel by bike or scooter for the most efficient adventure.

Restaurants and dining with direct Beltline access The bar at Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours. (Henri Hollis/AJC file photo) Huff Road Zone Hang a right onto Huff Road from the Beltline to find coffee, food and drink a block or two down the road into the Blandtown neighborhood. Coffee Man Blandtown : Originally founded as a cold-brew coffee company, Coffee Man has expanded to include two coffee shops in Hapeville and here on Huff Road. Find creative coffee drinks spiked with homemade syrups, pastries and breakfast burritos on the menu.

: Originally founded as a cold-brew coffee company, Coffee Man has expanded to include two coffee shops in Hapeville and here on Huff Road. Find creative coffee drinks spiked with homemade syrups, pastries and breakfast burritos on the menu. Open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.



1192 Huff Road NW, Atlanta. 404-500-5935, drinkcoffeeman.com

Agavero Cantina : This Mexican restaurant serves a robust menu of Mexican favorites, combo meals and plenty of margaritas — both traditional and in flavors like dragonfruit and spicy pineapple.

: This Mexican restaurant serves a robust menu of Mexican favorites, combo meals and plenty of margaritas — both traditional and in flavors like dragonfruit and spicy pineapple. Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-10 p.m. Sunday.



1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta. 404-464-5250, agaverocantina.com

Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours : James Beard Award-nominated chef Deborah VanTrece serves a menu of elevated Southern classics like barbecue duck confit and tamarind Sunday pot roast at this Michelin-recommended restaurant.

: James Beard Award-nominated chef Deborah VanTrece serves a menu of elevated Southern classics like barbecue duck confit and tamarind Sunday pot roast at this Michelin-recommended restaurant. Open noon-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; noon-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday-Tuesday.



1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta. 404-350-5500, twistedsoulatl.com

The Whelan : Find pub food with a South African twist and a full bar at this no-frills neighborhood watering hole.

: Find pub food with a South African twist and a full bar at this no-frills neighborhood watering hole. Open 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday.



1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta. 404-228-5164, thewhelan.com English Street Zone After wiggling its way through around a half mile of green space, the longer completed segment of the Northwest Trail dead ends at English Street. This stretch of Blandtown is currently home to one drink establishment — Wai’s Gong Fu Tea House.

Wai’s Gong Fu Tea House : A tea house may not be what you’d expect near the train tracks in this stretch of Atlanta. But English Street, at one end of the completed Northwest Trail, is indeed home to the only traditional Chinese service in the city. Book ahead for both tea service and classes.

: A tea house may not be what you’d expect near the train tracks in this stretch of Atlanta. But English Street, at one end of the completed Northwest Trail, is indeed home to the only traditional Chinese service in the city. Book ahead for both tea service and classes. Open 1-8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 1-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Closed Wednesday.



1385 English St. NW, Atlanta. 404-698-3172, waisgongfutea.com

The Grove at Monday Night Brewing. (Courtesy of Monday Night Brewing) Trabert Avenue Zone Venture to the opposite side of the Atlanta City Water Works Reservoirs to find the second open segment of the Northwest trail. At the moment, this short portion of trail serves mainly as the home to Monday Night Brewing’s newly renovated original location. Walk five minutes down Trabert to find the zone’s other business, the Daily Cafe. The Daily Cafe - West Midtown : At this cafe, you’ll find breakfast and lunch fare like a loaded avocado bowl or chicken shawarma pita made with ingredients from local producers and farmers.

: At this cafe, you’ll find breakfast and lunch fare like a loaded avocado bowl or chicken shawarma pita made with ingredients from local producers and farmers. Open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.



763 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-500-0763, shopthedaily.com

Monday Night Brewing - The Grove : Monday Night Brewing recently revamped its original location with a luxe interior, 17,000-square-foot outdoor space and Italian-built pizza ovens. Enjoy coffee from Portrait Coffee and Coffee Man.

: Monday Night Brewing recently revamped its original location with a luxe interior, 17,000-square-foot outdoor space and Italian-built pizza ovens. Enjoy coffee from Portrait Coffee and Coffee Man. Open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.



670 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-596-8271, mondaynightbrewing.com Bonus: Ellsworth Industrial Zone Head a quarter of a mile up the new Woodall Rail Trail at Ellsworth Industrial for a Beltline-adjacent zone featuring both national chains and Michelin-starred dining. Alliance Kitchen : This ghost kitchen in the Lumberyards Building serves food from a range of Inspire Brands restaurants, such as Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s and Sonic, for pick-up.

: This ghost kitchen in the Lumberyards Building serves food from a range of Inspire Brands restaurants, such as Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s and Sonic, for pick-up. Open 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-midnight Thursday-Sunday.



1425 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 470-870-7090, alliancekitchen.inspirebrands.com

Bone Garden Cantina : This Day of the Dead-themed Mexican restaurant, also in Lumberyards, is a solid stop for margaritas, queso and steak tacos. Mezcal and tequila fans will be impressed with the extensive agave spirits menu.

: This Day of the Dead-themed Mexican restaurant, also in Lumberyards, is a solid stop for margaritas, queso and steak tacos. Mezcal and tequila fans will be impressed with the extensive agave spirits menu. Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.



1425 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-418-9072, bonegardencantina.com