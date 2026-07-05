Food & Dining 12 essential Atlanta cocktail bars you need to try Treat yourself to cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks around Atlanta. Here are two options for you at Anansi Cocktail Lounge: Rob Roy (left) and Vieux Carré. (Courtesy of Quinton Anderson and Anansi Cocktail Lounge)

By Blair Crosby 7 minutes ago Share

There are plenty of great cocktail bars in Atlanta. But when it comes to crafted cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks with seasonal ingredients, thoughtful staff and an energy that reinforces the importance of Southern hospitality, these 12 spots are worth a visit. Anansi Cocktail Lounge Below the Willis Avondale Estates Apartment development is one of the most underrated cocktail bars in the city. Anansi is a cozy, laid-back lounge where classic cocktails are king. Expect to see drinks ranging from a chartreuse swizzle to a sidecar. But if you want a more modern cocktail, such as a margarita or a French 75, they have those, too — and multiple variations of each. Anansi’s intimate lighting and decor are inviting and exotic, making guests feel like they’ve been transported to a tropical destination.

There’s plenty of bar seating, a spacious outdoor patio with TVs and comfy couches for lounging, plus the constant rhythm of music that will make you ask the bartender, “What’s this song called?” But be warned: You can’t easily Shazam these tunes. The owner, Quinton Anderson, spent years in Miami curating these deep cuts, making the music feel as intentional as the drinks and the service. Not interested in a cocktail? The team can point you toward one of their mocktails, including the faux fashion with nonalcoholic Lyre’s tequila, Angostura bitters and demerara syrup. If you’re looking for cheaper drink options, you’ll find deals here, too. Anansi has happy hour six days a week (6-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday) with $9 cocktails. Like the West African mythological creature that lends the bar its name, the drinks at Anansi will, indeed, sneak up on you.

Anansi Cocktail Lounge. 2700 E. College Ave., Decatur. 404-997-8713, anansiatl.com

The "painkill3r" cocktail is on the menu at Talat Market. (Courtesy of Dustin Chambers) Talat Market Talat, which means “market” in Thai, is the perfect description of this acclaimed restaurant, which made the Atlanta 50 and is recommended by the Michelin Guide. It’s a place where stories, experiences and cultures are shared and exchanged. Perched on the corner of Ormond and Martin streets, it blends Thai and Southern influences and is truly a neighborhood staple for the Summerhill community. Their food might be the first mention in Talat’s many accolades, but their bar program can’t be ignored. Using local, seasonal ingredients, the bartenders build their own takes on classics, such as the Talat gin and tonic made with gin, makrut lime leaf and lemongrass, or their split-base tropical marg with tequila, Xila (an artisanal mezcal-based aperitif), pineapple and mezcal. Talat’s mocktails display the same thoughtfulness, intention and care as the food. The pink drink, with hibiscus, cinnamon, coconut and fresh citrus, is a must-try if you’re looking for complex flavor without the booze. And like any solid neighborhood restaurant, they understand the assignment when it comes to happy hour. Keep an eye out for weekly oyster and drink specials on their Instagram, including a $7 mini-tini that’s so cold it’s almost crispy, while still packing a serious punch. Parking is very limited, with a few spots in a shared lot and some options on the street (when there isn’t construction). So use a rideshare or hitch a ride with a designated driver, if you can.

Talat Market. 112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta. 404-257-6255, talatmarketatl.com Doom64, currently on the menu at BoccaLupo. (Blair Crosby for the AJC) BoccaLupo This Italian American eatery in Inman Park has won quite a few awards for its bar program, including the Michelin Guide’s coveted Exceptional Cocktails Award during 2023’s inaugural ceremony. And if you know anything about BoccaLupo, you know they take their drinks (and their playlist) just as seriously as their fresh ingredients and handmade pasta. Although you may see a few constants, their drink menu changes fairly regularly. You may see cocktail names that seem intentionally obscure, but they provide a good excuse to engage with BoccaLupo’s attentive bar staff, who are more than willing to describe the flavors. After a little explanation, the cocktail names usually click, building the anticipation. BoccaLupo isn’t known for happy hour, but their tasting menu is a great way to experience a lot for a relatively low price.

They have a large parking lot and ample street parking, which makes it pretty easy to visit this neighborhood spot. But be warned, reservations are a must — BoccaLupo is bustling with hungry diners from open to close. BoccaLupo. 753 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-577-2332, boccalupoatl.com Guns Out at Strangers in Paradise. (Blair Crosby for the AJC) Strangers in Paradise Like the name, this bar is where you’re likely to meet a few strangers who easily become friends over tropical Tiki-style cocktails, flavorful shooters and fun tunes. In the West End neighborhood at the Lee + White development on the Atlanta Beltline’s Southwest Trail, Strangers in Paradise is a pure bar with no kitchen, perfect for a nightcap after dinner or a quick pit stop before. Their tropical cocktails and frozen delights are easily crushable, primarily made with vodka, mezcal, rum and tequila. But not to worry, they have a full bar selection and even some mocktail options for people who want the vibes without the booze.

If you’re looking for somewhere to celebrate after a big event, their outdoor patio or indoor bar always feels like a party. Great for big groups or if you want to just hang out solo, no reservation is required to experience the fun. Order their Cheeseburger in Paradise — which is, of course, a cocktail — with rum, gin, citrus, pineapple and coconut. It serves up to four, and isn’t for the weak. Think of it as a great way to meet a few strangers in paradise. Strangers in Paradise. 1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-855-5333, instagram.com/strangersinparadiseatl The Tequila Banana appeared on Kimball House’s March 2026 menu. (Courtesy of Jae Shin Cross and Kimball House) Kimball House This railroad station-turned-new-American restaurant in Decatur has been a regional favorite since it opened in the fall of 2013, earning widespread acclaim with particular attention on its cocktails. More than a decade later, it’s still one of the go-to restaurants on Atlanta’s east side for an elevated date night or an evening out with friends. Their menu is seasonal and slightly whimsical while retaining a clear vision, a good representation of the many personalities that make up the Kimball House team. You can’t go wrong with predinner bites, such as their raw bar or caviar service with johnnycakes, crème fraîche and herb salad. And if you want to stay for dinner, their larger plates, including their prime steak dinners, are a no-brainer. But Kimball House’s award-winning bar program more than carries its own weight.

Led by Miles Macquarrie, the restaurant’s beverage director and winner of the 2024 Michelin Guide Exceptional Cocktails Award, the cocktail menu is extensive but intentionally curated. Their French 75, which is made with cognac, lemon and muscadet, is a perfect example thanks to a beautiful balance of elegance and ingenuity. And with zero-proof drinks and “extra fancy” cocktail options like the $25 brandy old-fashioned made with 20-year-old cognac, there’s something for everyone. Reservations are recommended and quickly fill up. If you’re feeling spontaneous and want to take a risk, they have limited bar seating that is typically first come, first served. Parking can be a hassle: Kimball House doesn’t have its own lot and, depending on the time, street parking can seem nonexistent. Do yourself a favor and come early to circle the block or opt in for a rideshare. Kimball House. 303 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. 404-378-3502, kimball-house.com Ticonderoga Club There are a lot of solid food options at Krog Street Market, but there’s only one Ticonderoga Club. For a little more than a decade, this beloved bar has served casually elevated seafood, sandwiches and craft cocktails. Tucked away in the corner of the food hall, Ticonderoga looks like a members-only club with their colonial-era decor and inconspicuous wooden door, but the energy feels more like Cheers — the service is so friendly, you half expect everyone to know your name.

Split into three sections, their beverage menu offers house cocktails, “choice cups” and booze-free selections. The reserve Ticonderoga cup with rum, brandy and pineapple packs a punch but remains extremely refreshing. And for the spirit-free crowd, the N/A spritz with nonalcoholic aperitivo, lemon, orange cordial and soda is a great option. Want to really treat yourself? Ask for their house-made amaro that perfectly pairs with their dessert options. The parking at Krog Street Market can be intimidating, but there’s no need to try to navigate the valet or the small lot in the front of the market. Next to Ticonderoga is a more spacious option with free parking for one hour. Ticonderoga Club. 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 404-458-4534, ticonderogaclub.com Next time you're at the Upper Room, order a New York Sour. (Courtesy of Khiry Clements and the Upper Room) The Upper Room Above Citizen Supply at Ponce City Market, the Upper Room offers another interpretation of Atlanta cocktail culture. The space functions as both a communal hub and a laid-back hangout, where a mix of neighborhood regulars go for light bites, innovative drinks, and cocktail classes that feel inclusive and accessible.

What distinguishes the Upper Room is its commitment to community. Monthly events like their floral arrangement workshop and cocktail classes create a space where people can enjoy an experience while gaining new skills and knowledge. The bar program is intentionally curated with craft cocktails that use Black-owned spirit brands, wine and beer. The Dyl, made with Bayab gin, passionfruit and dill, is named after the owner’s daughter and has become a popular option on the menu. And for nonalcoholic options, you’ll see refreshers, coffees, lattes and teas that highlight the Black diaspora. Rather than leaning into the speakeasy trend, the Upper Room provides an accessible gathering place where quality drinks meet a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Speaking of accessible: Although it never feels like there’s enough parking at Ponce, the Ponce City Market lot next to Pancake Social is your best bet for easy access. And if you’re looking to bar-hop, head to 12 Cocktail Bar in the Ponce City Market tower for a more intimate setting and views of the PCM rooftop. The Upper Room. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-376-7518, upperroomatl.com Redacted Basement Drink Parlor's Froot Loops-inspired milk punch. (Courtesy of Jake Karmin and Redacted Basement Drink Parlor) Redacted Basement Drink Parlor

Hidden behind an inconspicuous door in Summerhill is Redacted Basement Drink Parlor, an underground cocktail den that brings true whimsy and fun to the Atlanta bar scene. This cozy space does a lot with a little, offering bar seating, booths for larger parties and a few tables for smaller groups. Although Redacted does not take reservations, it’s best to arrive early because the bar quickly fills up with locals interested in craft cocktails such as the Froot Loops-inspired milk punch, made with cachaca, Italicus, citrus and Earl Grey syrup. Most cocktails on the menu have a redacted (get it?) ingredient, so trust and curiosity are key when it comes to your order. But there’s nothing to fear when you’re in the capable hands of this extremely technical and knowledgeable team. Whether you’re stopping by for drinks before dinner or a nightcap after a nice meal, Redacted is one of Summerhill’s defining nightlife destinations. Finding this underground hangout might be tricky, but look for the side door on the building at the corner of Georgia Avenue and Reed Street. Parking is first come, first served on the street, with a paid lot within walking distance. Redacted Basement Drink Parlor. 63 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. redactedbdp.com The Selina Kylec is urrently on the menu at Buddy Buddy. (Courtesy of Buddy Buddy) Buddy Buddy

Now in the space formerly occupied by Tapa Tapa in the Midtown Promenade shopping center, Buddy Buddy has already made its mark in the city. That is not surprising; bartender and co-owner Nick Chaivarlis worked at cocktail heavy hitters like the Lawrence and Ration & Dram. The bar program is playful, colorful and communal — expect to see a little something for everyone. Cocktails that appear lighthearted have complex flavors, like the Selina Kyle with St. Lucian rum, charanda, overproof rum, pineapple, coconut, ube and mint. The house old-fashioned can be made with bourbon or gin and is a much slower sip. Buddy Buddy’s menu has a “Delicious & Nutritious” section that allows you to choose a shot paired with a sidecar of their hot daily broth. Looking for something a little simpler? Try the “Wastebucket” drinks made from spirits paired with various sodas. Contrary to their label, these cocktails are more than a trashy afterthought; their flavor pairings are as well considered as any other on the menu. Buddy Buddy has made it their mission to remind customers that food and drinks should be fun, delicious and innovative. Seating is first come, first served, with free parking (using their QR code) in the Midtown Promenade shared lot. Buddy Buddy. 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-481-5226, buddybuddyatl.com

The Clarified Espresso Martini at Lucky Star is garnished with a creme brulee croissant and black sesame tuile. (Courtesy of ChingYao Wang) Lucky Star Fusing Taiwanese food, coffee and one of Atlanta’s most technical bar programs, Lucky Star has created a place in West Midtown that transitions seamlessly from a daytime working space to a nighttime cocktail bar. In the Star Metals building in West Midtown, Lucky Star’s beverage program is led by award-winning beverage director Kirk Gibson. Known for his deep technical knowledge and signature milk punches, Gibson has brought that ingenuity to Lucky Star through his reserved cocktails, such as the cookies and cream made with rum, clarified milk tea and creme de cacao. You’ll also see signature and classic cocktails with nods to Asian influences, like the herbal harmony made with distilled Thai chile, gin, lemongrass, Thai basil, black pepper, vermouth and green onion. Lucky Star’s low- and non-alcohol options can’t be skipped. The tomato and tonic beverage made with clarified tomato water and Fever Tree tonic seems simple, but has all the robust umami flavor of a dirty martini. Getting to Lucky Star does take some effort. Parking is pricey in West Midtown, but they do offer validation. Fortunately, their Lucky Hour, 8-10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, offers discounted bites, beer, wine and cocktails, giving you a fair trade-off.

Lucky Star. 1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016, luckystaratl.com Bar Ana Bar Ana brings a fresh perspective to Atlanta’s cocktail scene from a familiar Old Fourth Ward address: the space once occupied by El Bar. A new dessert bar from award-winning pastry chef Claudia Martinez, Bar Ana’s cocktail program makes a strong case for staying long after the last bite. The space is a balance between tropical escape and late-night lounge, with moody lighting, sexy design elements and music that keeps the energy elevated throughout the evening. The atmosphere transitions seamlessly into the drinks, which are crafted with the same attention to detail that defines Martinez’s pastry work. Signature cocktails feel thoughtful rather than trendy, including the dirty pineapple, a combination of Tulsi gin, pineapple brine, vermouth and Strega orange liqueur that has layers of tropical fruit, herbaceous notes and subtle salinity. The cocktails are memorable and designed to start conversations — another characteristic they share with Martinez’s desserts. Although their lemon olive oil bar, guava-glazed doughnuts and other treats may be the initial attraction, guests will find themselves returning for the beverage program, the thoughtful staff and the curated music selection, which help establish Bar Ana as one of Atlanta’s most distinctive new nightlife destinations. Reservations are recommended and parking can be a challenge, with limited spaces available in the dedicated lot. Plan to search for nearby street parking or use a rideshare service.

Bar Ana. 939 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-763-9626, baranaatl.com Little Spirit Tucked along one of Inman Park’s busiest commercial stretches, Little Spirit has become a go-to late-night destination for neighborhood regulars and cocktail enthusiasts. This intimate bar strikes a balance between intentional cocktails and an unpretentious vibe. The space is cozy and laid back, with an atmosphere that encourages guests to settle in for a drink or two. The staff is friendly, knowledgeable and welcoming, ready to answer any questions guests might have about a cocktail menu that changes throughout the year. Your bartender will explain seasonal specialties. Little Spirit has two happy hours, one for late night and one on weekdays until 8 p.m., with prices that make it painless to hang out and stay awhile. And if you get hungry, the bar has a short menu with hot dogs, grilled cheese and other options. Little Spirit’s address puts it within walking distance of several other restaurants and bars, including a few spots likely to show big sporting events. Seating is limited, with more standing room than chairs.