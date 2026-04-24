A comprehensive guide to day drinking in Atlanta

Atlanta is a great city for enjoying a few drinks outside with its wide variety of daytime bars and restaurants that offer settings ranging from casual, divey spots to stylish cocktail bars and everything in between.
Build a day-drinking itinerary by looking for a couple businesses with pleasant outdoor seating options and a drink-forward menu. Bonus points if ordering a few cocktails won’t break the bank.
This guide is split into general regions that encompass several Atlanta neighborhoods based on proximity.
Central Atlanta
Downtown, Midtown, west Midtown and the West End
Atlantucky Brewing
No day-drinking list is complete without its fair share of breweries, and Atlantucky is a must-visit venue for those in the downtown area looking to socialize with some good beer. In addition to its beer menu, find food offerings like paninis and pizza and check back on its Instagram account for weekly programming.
Head to Larakin in Midtown for an oasis of wine and coffee bar tucked away off Juniper Street. The space is almost entirely outdoors with plenty of tables and benches for reading or yapping with friends over glasses of wine and a tinned fish spread.
Check out the recently opened Muchacho location on the westside. This Tex-Mex cafe, restaurant and bar has a little something for everyone, including all-day cocktails and lattes for those who prefer something less boozy.
Enjoy views of Piedmont Park while watching sports on one of Park Tavern's outdoor TVs. (Courtesy of Park Tavern)
Park Tavern
This sports bar overlooking Piedmont Park is situated near Midtown’s stretch of the Eastside Beltline. It offers ample outdoor seating and more than 25 TVs that regularly show live sports. Expect a full bar and a food menu featuring wings, sandwiches, tacos, burgers and house favorites like a loaded mac and cheese bowl.
The new location of Eats at Wild Heaven's West End brewery has the same menu of comfort food favorites (Courtesy of Wild Heaven)
Wild Heaven
The Lee + White development off the Atlanta Beltline‘s Westside Trail is also home to Wild Heaven Beer. Customers can enjoy a beer or margarita alongside the flavors of iconic Atlanta restaurant Eats. Wild Heaven rehomed Eats this year after the longtime staple closed its original location on Ponce de Leon Avenue, so order its famous jerk chicken to get the full Atlanta experience.
Another downtown brewery. Find indoor and outdoor seating at this multilevel taproom just a short walk from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Garnett MARTA station. It offers simple fare like smash burgers and fries to pair with pitchers of beer and cocktails.
Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Poncey-Highland, Virginia-Highland, Little Five Points and the Eastside Beltline
97 Estoria
Those in search of a laid-back experience can head to this Cabbagetown bar for cocktails and beer on its large patio. Food options are straightforward but will satisfy any group looking to enjoy a couple rounds of drinks.
3 Parks Wine Shop owner Sarah Pierre waits on a customer at the Atlanta shop. (Ben Gray for the AJC 2025)
3 Parks Wine
While the main function of this shop from wine connoisseur Sarah Pierre is selling bottles, an expansive front patio with chairs and umbrellas serve as the perfect spot for daily wine tastings. For $25, enjoy three half glasses of wine and a calm escape from the Eastside Beltline any time between open to 7:30 p.m.
Consider starting the day at this Inman Park restaurant with a classy brunch cocktail and delightful breakfast spread. Nondrinkers can find coffee or tea to enjoy as well. Plan accordingly since it closes at 3 or 4 p.m., depending on the day, before reopening in the evening for dinner.
The Brewhouse Cafe in Little Five Points is one of Atlanta’s most well-known soccer bars. Sports lovers will be able to find just about any soccer match playing here, along with a menu of fish and chips, chicken tenders, burgers, sandwiches, nachos and pizza.
This Burle's sipper, aptly named Red, bursts with berry flavor from strawberries and raspberries lifted by a base of vodka, Japanese shochu and whisky. (Courtesy of Burle's Bar)
Burle’s Bar
Tucked away inside the Victorian Plant Shop is this cocktail bar fittingly named for a landscape architect and known for its live Tuesday evening jazz. Find a lush escape off the Beltline inside the bar and on its concrete patio, plus a variety of cocktails, including non-alcoholic options.
Floridaman, an outdoor bar and lounge, is located above Breaker Breaker on the Eastside Beltline. (Courtesy of Breaker Breaker)
Breaker Breaker
This restaurant on the Atlanta Beltline’s Southeast Trail offers ample outdoor seating with margaritas, beer, wine and a few frozen drinks. For a rooftop vibe, head upstairs to the more intimate Floridaman for even more tropical cocktails.
Get a feel for the punk-rock vibes of the Little Five Points neighborhood at Elmyr, which has been a part of the Atlanta food and beverage scene since 1997. Spend a few hours chowing down on Mexican food, beer and house margaritas without breaking the bank.
Grab a brunch or lunch drink on El Ponce's patio in Poncey-Highland. (Courtesy of El Ponce)
El Ponce
This patio in Poncey-Highland has the makings for late morning and early afternoon lounging with its brunch and lunch menu. Find spring cocktails like the Glen Coco with gin, Thai coconut milk and lime, or opt for an espresso mextini, a riff on the espresso martini with mezcal and agave. There’s no shortage of food to enjoy, and if you happen to stay into the evening, move downstairs to Bar Ana for a nightcap and some dessert.
939 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-6040, elponce.com
Although Madeira Park specializes in wine, the restaurant also offers a cocktail list. (Andrew Thomas Lee/Courtesy of Madeira Park)
Madeira Park
There’s no better way to while away a Saturday afternoon than by sipping wine on Madeira Park’s patio in Poncey-Highland. This wine bar from the team behind Miller Union offers an excellent wine menu and elevated snacks to enjoy throughout the day.
Pitchers of Pabst Blue Ribbon and casual pub food are what to expect at this Virginia-Highland tavern. Its central location in the energetic main strip of the neighborhood makes it a great spot for sports and people watching, and there are numerous nearby restaurants and bars to transition to once it shifts into the evening.
This venue on the Eastside Beltline is kind of like a playground for adults. Find cocktails, wine, beer and non-alcoholic options to sip on while hanging out on the patio or playing in the vintage gaming parlor. Other games include skeeball, darts, shuffleboard, ping-pong and board games.
The exterior sign invites Little Five Points visitors in to the Porter Beer Bar. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC)
The Porter Beer Bar
See why the Porter Beer Bar has become an Atlanta staple with its deep beer list, amazing vibes and a food menu that stands out. While there’s some outdoor seating overlooking the recently overhauled Findley Plaza central to the Little Five Points neighborhood, dining here is just as good on a rainy day with its cozy interior and long bar. You can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, but the roast pork sandwich by way of Philadelphia is mind-blowing.
The artificial turf-covered rooftop at the Clermont Hotel is an Instagramers paradise with panoramic city views, a neon radio tower, and plenty of spaces to perch with a beverage. (Asher Moss/Courtesy of Clermont Hotel)
The Rooftop at Clermont
Save this spot for a weekend afternoon as it’s only open during the day on Saturdays and Sundays. Here you’ll find a great view, bright green turf and a very aesthetic backdrop for cocktails and photos. It’s also located near a piece of Atlanta history.
The Jack and Coke slushie at Victory Sandwich Bar. (AJC FILE)
Victory Sandwich Bar
Grab a few sandwiches and dine under the large tent at this Inman Park eatery, which feels a little like picnicking with none of the hard work. A sandwich plus a spiked soda or beer won’t put too much pressure on the wallet.
For a very casual setting, head to Midway Pub in East Atlanta Village and soak up the sun on its large patio. The drink options are fairly straightforward with draft beer, canned seltzers and cocktails, all of which are complemented by filling bar food. An order of the bratwurst and Brussels sprouts is never a bad idea. Turn the day into an evening with Wednesday night trivia.
This old reliable has all the East Atlanta Village charm. The vibe during the day encourages visitors to grab a beer on the narrow patio or at one of the booths by the window and enjoy whatever the special is, anything from an Italian cold cut sandwich to a loaded steak and cheese burrito.
Halfway Crooks' HC Biergarten features a small amphitheater for music and events like Czech Beer Days.
(Bob Townsend for the AJC 2023)
Halfway Crooks
Hang out on the second floor or in the colorful biergarten of this Summerhill brewery. Start with drinks and some German-inspired snacks at Halfway Crooks, then grab dinner at one of Summerhill’s delightful restaurants, such as Talat Market, Little Bear or Southern National. Afterward, enjoy soft serve from Big Softie and make it an evening affair at Redacted Basement Bar Parlour.
Side Saddle Wine Saloon in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood offers wine, cocktails and food on a large patio. (Courtesy of Rebecca Carmen)
Side Saddle Wine Saloon
The team behind Finca to Filter debuted this wine bar and restaurant in Atlanta’s Boulevard Heights neighborhood near the newly opened stretch of the Southside Beltline. It offers a huge patio on which to enjoy natural wines and a delightful cocktail menu (featuring plenty of thoughtfully crafted non-alcoholic options). A modest food program includes small plates, a selection of dips, salads and sandwiches.
This classic Atlanta brewpub near Oakland Cemetery will easily accommodate anyone looking for a relaxed afternoon with friends. The back patio is just the spot to enjoy a few beers and fried seafood after taking a stroll through the historic cemetery down the street.
This gelato shop fronts the Avondale Estates Town Green, and while a menu of gelato is enough to attract most visitors, its frozen cocktail options and hard Italian sodas are an added bonus for those hoping to cool off with a combo of dessert and happy hour. Pick up a limoncello spritz or a frozen French 75 and enjoy a nice day on the patio. Since the Town Green is part of Avondale Estate’s open container entertainment district, take those drinks for a stroll around the green.
70 N. Avondale Road Suite 180, Avondale Estates. 404-578-2739, cremalosa.com
Brick Store Pub
This neighborhood spot in downtown Decatur has been open since 1997 and offers more than 650 vintage beers for those looking to get a taste of history. Beyond that, there are numerous international and U.S. bottles, cans and draft beers to choose from, plus some classic cocktails. Find a selection of hearty dishes to round out the experience, and watch the hours tick away on its charming patio.
Bar pie at Brainwave Pizza is characterized by its cracker-thin crust. (Henri Hollis/AJC)
Inner Voice Brewing
Pizza and beer are a match made in heaven. Fortunately, Innervoice Brewing has both thanks to its partnership with Brainwave Pizza. Check out the brewery’s rotating beer menu for something fun to sip on, and order a few slices of sourdough pie to enjoy with it.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.