Food & Dining A comprehensive guide to day drinking in Atlanta 30 restaurants, bars and breweries with daytime hours and enticing patios to spend a summer weekend. A server brings Kolsch, a German beer, around to customers at Halfway Crooks' annual Kolsch Fest. (Courtesy of Halfway Crooks)

By Olivia Wakim 1 hour ago Share

Atlanta is a great city for enjoying a few drinks outside with its wide variety of daytime bars and restaurants that offer settings ranging from casual, divey spots to stylish cocktail bars and everything in between. Build a day-drinking itinerary by looking for a couple businesses with pleasant outdoor seating options and a drink-forward menu. Bonus points if ordering a few cocktails won’t break the bank.

While some of these spots overlap with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s guide to patios, this list narrows the focus to bar and brewery-centered experiences with daytime hours on the weekends. This guide is split into general regions that encompass several Atlanta neighborhoods based on proximity. Central Atlanta Downtown, Midtown, west Midtown and the West End Atlantucky Brewing

No day-drinking list is complete without its fair share of breweries, and Atlantucky is a must-visit venue for those in the downtown area looking to socialize with some good beer. In addition to its beer menu, find food offerings like paninis and pizza and check back on its Instagram account for weekly programming.

170 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta. 678-705-2630, atlantucky.com El Viñedo Local This restaurant, whose name translates to “the local vineyard,” offers a selection of South American wines curated by Robert Kaster in a relaxed setting along Peachtree Street. Enjoy Uruguayan chef Bruno Vergara’s hearty South American-inspired dishes in the afternoon and evening. 730 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-596-8239, elvinedolocal.com Larakin

Head to Larakin in Midtown for an oasis of wine and coffee bar tucked away off Juniper Street. The space is almost entirely outdoors with plenty of tables and benches for reading or yapping with friends over glasses of wine and a tinned fish spread. 208 12th St. NE, Atlanta. larakinwineandcoffee.com Monday Night Brewing — the Garage This brewery located in the Lee + White development in the West End offers beer, cocktails and food options like pizza, sandwiches, wings and salad. 933 Lee St. SW, Atlanta. 404.400.5068 mondaynightbrewing.com/location/the-garage

Muchacho Check out the recently opened Muchacho location on the westside. This Tex-Mex cafe, restaurant and bar has a little something for everyone, including all-day cocktails and lattes for those who prefer something less boozy. 1145 Hemphill Ave. NW, Atlanta. muchacho.com Enjoy views of Piedmont Park while watching sports on one of Park Tavern's outdoor TVs. (Courtesy of Park Tavern) Park Tavern

This sports bar overlooking Piedmont Park is situated near Midtown’s stretch of the Eastside Beltline. It offers ample outdoor seating and more than 25 TVs that regularly show live sports. Expect a full bar and a food menu featuring wings, sandwiches, tacos, burgers and house favorites like a loaded mac and cheese bowl. 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-249-0001, parktavern.com The new location of Eats at Wild Heaven's West End brewery has the same menu of comfort food favorites (Courtesy of Wild Heaven) Wild Heaven The Lee + White development off the Atlanta Beltline‘s Westside Trail is also home to Wild Heaven Beer. Customers can enjoy a beer or margarita alongside the flavors of iconic Atlanta restaurant Eats. Wild Heaven rehomed Eats this year after the longtime staple closed its original location on Ponce de Leon Avenue, so order its famous jerk chicken to get the full Atlanta experience.

1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-254-2232, wildheavenbeer.com/west-end Wild Leap Atlanta Another downtown brewery. Find indoor and outdoor seating at this multilevel taproom just a short walk from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Garnett MARTA station. It offers simple fare like smash burgers and fries to pair with pitchers of beer and cocktails. 125 Ted Turner Drive SW, Atlanta 404.254.1488, wildleap.com/locations/wild-leap-atlanta Near-east neighborhoods Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Poncey-Highland, Virginia-Highland, Little Five Points and the Eastside Beltline

97 Estoria Those in search of a laid-back experience can head to this Cabbagetown bar for cocktails and beer on its large patio. Food options are straightforward but will satisfy any group looking to enjoy a couple rounds of drinks. 727 Wylie St SE, Atlanta. 678-974-7919 estoriabar.com 3 Parks Wine Shop owner Sarah Pierre waits on a customer at the Atlanta shop. (Ben Gray for the AJC 2025) 3 Parks Wine

While the main function of this shop from wine connoisseur Sarah Pierre is selling bottles, an expansive front patio with chairs and umbrellas serve as the perfect spot for daily wine tastings. For $25, enjoy three half glasses of wine and a calm escape from the Eastside Beltline any time between open to 7:30 p.m. 405 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-349-7070, 3parkswine.com Bread & Butterfly Consider starting the day at this Inman Park restaurant with a classy brunch cocktail and delightful breakfast spread. Nondrinkers can find coffee or tea to enjoy as well. Plan accordingly since it closes at 3 or 4 p.m., depending on the day, before reopening in the evening for dinner. 290 Elizabeth St. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-4536, bread-and-butterfly.com

The Brewhouse Cafe The Brewhouse Cafe in Little Five Points is one of Atlanta’s most well-known soccer bars. Sports lovers will be able to find just about any soccer match playing here, along with a menu of fish and chips, chicken tenders, burgers, sandwiches, nachos and pizza. 401 Moreland Ave. NE., Atlanta. 404-525-7799, brewhousecafe.com This Burle's sipper, aptly named Red, bursts with berry flavor from strawberries and raspberries lifted by a base of vodka, Japanese shochu and whisky. (Courtesy of Burle's Bar) Burle’s Bar

Tucked away inside the Victorian Plant Shop is this cocktail bar fittingly named for a landscape architect and known for its live Tuesday evening jazz. Find a lush escape off the Beltline inside the bar and on its concrete patio, plus a variety of cocktails, including non-alcoholic options. 505 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. burlesbar.com Floridaman, an outdoor bar and lounge, is located above Breaker Breaker on the Eastside Beltline. (Courtesy of Breaker Breaker) Breaker Breaker This restaurant on the Atlanta Beltline’s Southeast Trail offers ample outdoor seating with margaritas, beer, wine and a few frozen drinks. For a rooftop vibe, head upstairs to the more intimate Floridaman for even more tropical cocktails.

921 Wylie St. SE, Atlanta. 404-558-7112, breakerbreakeratl.com Elmyr Get a feel for the punk-rock vibes of the Little Five Points neighborhood at Elmyr, which has been a part of the Atlanta food and beverage scene since 1997. Spend a few hours chowing down on Mexican food, beer and house margaritas without breaking the bank. 1091 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-588-0250, elmyr.com Grab a brunch or lunch drink on El Ponce's patio in Poncey-Highland. (Courtesy of El Ponce)

El Ponce This patio in Poncey-Highland has the makings for late morning and early afternoon lounging with its brunch and lunch menu. Find spring cocktails like the Glen Coco with gin, Thai coconut milk and lime, or opt for an espresso mextini, a riff on the espresso martini with mezcal and agave. There’s no shortage of food to enjoy, and if you happen to stay into the evening, move downstairs to Bar Ana for a nightcap and some dessert. 939 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-6040, elponce.com Although Madeira Park specializes in wine, the restaurant also offers a cocktail list. (Andrew Thomas Lee/Courtesy of Madeira Park) Madeira Park