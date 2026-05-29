Food & Dining

The Atlanta Beltline restaurant list: The Southwest Trail

The AJC’s series continues with a look at the trail section between the Pittsburgh and Westview neighborhoods.
A view of the Atlanta Beltline's Southwest Trail after the opening of a segment that connected the Westside Trail to Pittsburgh Yards in October 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/ Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
A view of the Atlanta Beltline's Southwest Trail after the opening of a segment that connected the Westside Trail to Pittsburgh Yards in October 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/ Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Stretching from the Pittsburgh neighborhood to Westview, the Southwest segment of the Atlanta Beltline has seen an explosion of growth in recent years. The trail itself is quieter than the Eastside, but new restaurants, bars and retailers are opening at a rapid clip, and new construction seems to start every day.

The current development boom is mainly centered around the Lee + White complex in the West End, but you’ll find good food and drink up and down the entire Southwest Trail. Venture out during the week for a quiet meal. Crowds build up on the weekends, but you’ll still be able to walk across the Beltline without feeling like you’re merging into incoming traffic.

Atlanta Beltline restaurant guides, section by section

The Northeast Trail: This relaxed section of the Beltline travels through Piedmont Park

The Eastside Trail: The most popular (and crowded) section of the Atlanta Beltline

The Southeast Trail: A quieter, but still popular, section of the Beltline with good restaurant options

The Southwest Trail: Anchored by the Lee + White district, this Beltline section is seeing rapid development

Restaurants and dining with direct Beltline access

The container courtyard at Pittsburgh Yards. (Courtesy of Erin Sintos)
The container courtyard at Pittsburgh Yards. (Courtesy of Erin Sintos)

Pittsburgh Yards Zone

The coworking and collaborative office building located in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of southwest Atlanta is home to one of several Beltline Marketplaces, low-overhead food and retail spaces made from shipping containers. Pittsburgh’s marketplace is currently home to four food and drink businesses, in addition to bike rentals, a barber shop and more.

Capitol View Zone

Move up the hill from Pittsburgh Yards into the neighborhood of Capitol View and you’ll find two locations for food and drink — Koncept House at the corner of Dill Avenue and Metropolitan Parkway and Black Coffee in the Vivian apartment complex farther up the path. The food hall on the ground floor of Koncept House is home to several upstart food companies, in addition to an event and culinary creator studio. Food and drink businesses in Koncept House frequently collaborate on events in the evenings.

The Allene Beltline Marketplace is currently home to Glacier's Italian Ice and Good as Burgers. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The Allene Beltline Marketplace is currently home to Glacier's Italian Ice and Good as Burgers. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Allene Marketplace Zone

Cross over Allene Avenue and you’ll find the Allene Beltline Marketplace, home to three shipping containers. One is reserved for retail (and currently closed) but two offer rotating food companies and a large deck for dining. The Beltline Indie Marketplace also pops up at this location, often with a bouncy house in tow for the neighborhood kids.

Monday Night Garage. (Courtesy of Lee + White)
Monday Night Garage. (Courtesy of Lee + White)

Lee + White Zone

The most densely populated food and dining zone on the Southwest Beltline, Lee + White is home to some of Atlanta’s bigger names: Monday Night Brewing, Hop City, Wild Heaven and El Tesoro. In addition, its food hall includes several small local businesses alongside larger chains. It is easy to spend an entire day at Lee + White, eating, drinking and enjoying the large grassy area known as the Great Lawn. Look out for festivals, movie nights and farmers markets on weekends.

Also included in this zone is the adjacent unnamed development (owned by the same developers as Lee + White), which is the new home of the Atlanta Food Truck Park, and Bogg’s Social and Supply next door. This second area will likely see a burst of new growth once segment 6 of the trail, currently a gravel path, is paved.

Cocktail bar Strangers in Paradise in the Lee + White food hall.
Cocktail bar Strangers in Paradise in the Lee + White food hall.
Franchisee Steven Pham is behind the Lee + White location of Vietvana. (Courtesy of Vietvana)
Franchisee Steven Pham is behind the Lee + White location of Vietvana. (Courtesy of Vietvana)

Kroger Citi Center Zone

The retail zone anchored by a large Kroger grocery store contains the highest concentration of chain restaurants on this section of the Beltline. While most cater primarily to drive-thru customers, you can still walk in and order.

The Beet Rachel, a vegan take on the classic Reuben sandwich at the Westwood. (Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com)
The Beet Rachel, a vegan take on the classic Reuben sandwich at the Westwood. (Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com)

Bonus: Westview Zone

The northern segment of the Southwest Trail runs alongside the Westview neighborhood, which has a bustling retail area along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. Venture a few minutes off the trail to eat and drink at these five establishments.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

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