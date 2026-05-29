The Atlanta Beltline restaurant list: The Southwest Trail
The AJC’s series continues with a look at the trail section between the Pittsburgh and Westview neighborhoods.
A view of the Atlanta Beltline's Southwest Trail after the opening of a segment that connected the Westside Trail to Pittsburgh Yards in October 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/ Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Stretching from the Pittsburgh neighborhood to Westview, the Southwest segment of the Atlanta Beltline has seen an explosion of growth in recentyears. The trail itself is quieter than the Eastside, but new restaurants, bars and retailersare opening at a rapid clip, and new construction seems to start every day.
The current development boom is mainly centered around the Lee + White complex in the West End, but you’ll find good food and drink up and down the entire Southwest Trail. Venture out during the week for a quiet meal. Crowds build up on the weekends, but you’ll still be able to walk across the Beltline without feeling like you’re merging into incoming traffic.
Atlanta Beltline restaurant guides, section by section
Restaurants and dining with direct Beltline access
The container courtyard at Pittsburgh Yards. (Courtesy of Erin Sintos)
Pittsburgh Yards Zone
The coworking and collaborative office building located in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of southwest Atlanta is home to one of several Beltline Marketplaces, low-overhead food and retail spaces made from shipping containers. Pittsburgh’s marketplace is currently home to four food and drink businesses, in addition to bike rentals, a barber shop and more.
Coffyn Pyes: Find savory hand-held pies with a range of unique flavors representing the owners’ Southern, Cajun, Indian and Thai heritages.
Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Closed Friday-Monday.
Carrot Dog: A vegan hot dog restaurant, Carrot Dog serves — you guessed it — marinated and grilled carrots topped just like hot dogs. Featured dogs include the ATL (mustard, vegan chili and slaw) and the Chitown (mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, peppers, a dill spear, poppy seed and celery salt).
Open 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; noon-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Closed Sunday-Tuesday.
Move up the hill from Pittsburgh Yards into the neighborhood of Capitol View and you’ll find two locations for food and drink — Koncept House at the corner of Dill Avenue and Metropolitan Parkway and Black Coffee in the Vivian apartment complex farther up the path. The food hall on the ground floor of Koncept House is home to several upstart food companies, in addition to an event and culinary creator studio. Food and drink businesses in Koncept House frequently collaborate on events in the evenings.
Mr. Diddy’s: Located in the Koncept House food hall, Mr. Diddy’s serves Southern fusion like soul rolls, a gigantic twist on an egg roll stuffed with macaroniand cheese, collard greens and candied yams.
Open noon-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.
Everythang NOLA and Buku Bowls Acai Cafe: This combination New Orleansandacai bowl restaurant moved up the hill from Sylvan Road when Koncept House opened. It starts the day with acai bowls before transitioning to Cajun and Creole favorites, plus NOLA-style snoballs, in the afternoon.
The Bougie Grazer: Charcuterie board lovers can find a home at this restaurant offering an “elevated snacking experience.” In addition to cheese and meat snack boards, you’ll find sandwiches, smoothies, hummus and a few coffee drinks in this cozy corner of Koncept House.
Brew Bar Atlanta: The newest coffee shop in what was a coffee desertonly a few years ago, the Brew Bar serves classic coffee drinks, teas and a short menu of specialty drinks like a Georgia Peach Matcha.
Open 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Perch: Perhaps one of the smallest bars on the Beltline, Perch offers well-crafted cocktails in an intimate space inside Koncept House. Look for local DJs spinning sets with themes like “old Kanye West.”
Black Coffee: Specializing in creative lattes like brown suga baby (brown sugar, toffee nut, coconut, white chocolate, espresso, steamed milk) and lavender andchill (lavender, vanilla, espresso, steamed milk), Black Coffee opened in the Vivian apartment complex in 2024. It’s located right off the spur trail leading into the Capitol View neighborhood.
Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Allene Beltline Marketplace is currently home to Glacier's Italian Ice and Good as Burgers. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Allene Marketplace Zone
Cross over Allene Avenue and you’ll find the Allene Beltline Marketplace, home to three shipping containers. One is reserved for retail (and currently closed) but two offer rotating food companies and a large deck for dining. The Beltline Indie Marketplace also pops up at this location, often with a bouncy house in tow for the neighborhood kids.
Good As Burgers: This vegan burger restaurant offers indulgent plant-based twists on fast food. Look for double-stacked burgers, patty melts, loaded fries and grilled cheese on the menu.
Open noon-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 3-9 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday-Tuesday.
The most densely populated food and dining zone on the Southwest Beltline, Lee + White is home to some of Atlanta’s bigger names: Monday Night Brewing, Hop City, Wild Heaven and El Tesoro. In addition, its food hall includes several small local businesses alongsidelarger chains. It is easy to spend an entire day at Lee + White, eating, drinking and enjoying the large grassy area known as theGreat Lawn. Look out for festivals, movie nights and farmers markets on weekends.
Also included in this zone is the adjacent unnamed development (owned by the same developers as Lee + White), which is the new home of the Atlanta Food Truck Park, and Bogg’s Social and Supply next door. This second area will likely see a burst of new growth once segment 6 of the trail,currently a gravel path, is paved.
Monday Night Brewing - The Garage: Monday Night Brewing’s Garage location is home to its souring and aging facilities, a vast event space and a pleasantly shady deck that always feels about 5 degrees cooler than anywhere else in the summer. Wood-fired pizza ovens churn out Neapolitan pies made using a brewery-derivedyeast culture. Free events (many of which are kid-friendly) happen regularly in the courtyard next door and in the rear event space. Check Instagram for updates.
ASW Whiskey Exchange: The barrelhouse and tasting room for the Armour Drive distillery, ASW Whiskey Exchange serves tastings of all of its spirits, plus signature cocktails that make the most of each one. Look for special cocktail-making and spirits-tasting classes to dive deeper.
Boxcar at Hop City West End and Hop City Bar: Boxcar, the casual sit-down restaurant above the Hop City retail store, serves bar food with a twist. Think: lamb burgers with persimmon chutney and jerk chicken po’boys. On nice days, pull up a seat at the outside bar and choose from the list of more than twodozen beers on tap. Or headto the downstairs Hop City bar for an even wider selection of beers (up to 48), the same food menu and a convivial atmosphere starting around lunchtime and lasting well into the evening.
Bovino After Dark: This intimate restaurant, hidden behind a velvet curtain in the Hop City retail space, offers a highly inventive, globally inspired five-course tastingmenu from a former Gunshow chef. On Fridays and Saturdays, pop in for oyster happy hour before service for $1.50 oysters, caviar-topped small plates and bubbly wine.
Open 6-10 p.m. Thursday; 2-4 p.m. (oyster happy hour) and 6-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Closed Sunday-Wednesday.
Wild Heaven Beer: West End and Eats: Longstanding Ponce de Leon meat-and-three restaurant Eats moved into the West End location of Wild Heaven earlier this year. Grab a plate of pasta or an order of jerk chicken with a side of broccoli casserole to pair with a wide lineupof classic American and European-inspired beers. Wild Heaven boasts both a large indoor seating area and an expansive patio. Grab a seat near the tree line to watch yourkids run up and down the grassy area (a.k.a. “the ditch”) below or snaga table near the beer container to catch live music most weekends.
Notable Roasting: This tiny coffee shop operates out of a corner ofWild Heaven and serves a dead-simple menu of espresso drinks, drip and cold brew made using mindfully harvested coffee from small producers. Look for a new pastry menu (including breakfast sandwiches) coming soon.
Open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Atlanta Golf andSocial | West End: Offering a full bar and food menu, you can hang out and grab a drink while playing a golf simulator or watching others do so. Atlanta Golf andSocial is located in the rear corner of the food hall, offering a quieter respite from the bustling dining room.
Costa Coffee: A British coffee chain, Costa serves a wide range of coffee and tea drinks, including seasonal specials like cherry vanilla matcha. Enter the cafe through the food hall or from the exterior entrance near the parking lot.
Open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
gusto!: This Atlanta-based build-your-own salad and grain bowl restaurant brings globally inspired flavors to healthy quick-service meals. Make sure to try the sweet potato chips. The entrance for gusto! is right outside the food hall.
Strangers in Paradise: An ’80s and ’90s-themed tropical bar from the owners of Ladybird and Muchacho, Strangers in Paradise serves boozy Tiki-style drinks in over-the-top glassware from the middle of the Lee + White food hall. A satellite bar with a limited menu is also open next to the great lawn on busy weekends.
Open 4-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; noon-midnight Friday-Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday.
Good Azz Burgerz: Not to be confused with Good as Burgers down the Beltline, Good Azz Burgerz, located in the food hall, serves beef burger patties with indulgent toppings like lobster or eggs and bacon.
Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-8 p.m Sunday.
Original Hot Dog Factory: At this food hall stall, order hot dogs with just about any topping you can dream up, includingpimento cheese (on the Augusta cheese dog), barbecue (on the brisket dog), fried eggs (on the breakfast dog) and onion rings (Texas dog).
Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
Sakura Sake Bar: This cocktail bar, tucked in the back of the food hall, is a hidden gem. Bartenders craft drinks based on users’ preferences, rather than a menu. Grab a few Japanese snacks from the small retail space to enjoy with your drink orto take home.
Open noon-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday.
World of Chicken: It’s all about chicken at this stall in the food hall. Korean fried chicken wings (with 21 different sauce options) dominate the menu, which also includes fried fish, chicken tenders, fried rice and Phillies (made with chicken instead of beef).
Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-941-7700.
El Tesoro West End: This beloved Mexican restaurant moved from its location inside Wild Heaven to its new, much larger stand-alone spot earlier this spring. Along with the move came an expanded menu to match. Build a meal around expertly prepared tacos, margaritas and a side of elote.
Bogg’s Social and Supply: This bar, music venue and gracious pop-up host serves no-frills drinks and rock music. Grab food from local pop-up restaurants like Loko Eatz, Gomo’s Submarine Shop and Beksa Lala most evenings and from Ria’s Baby Bluebird on weekend mornings.
The retail zone anchored by a large Kroger grocery store contains the highest concentration of chain restaurants on this section of the Beltline. While most cater primarily to drive-thru customers, you can still walk in and order.
American Deli: Order wings with your choice of 12 sauces, gyros, fried rice, sub sandwiches and more from the diverse menu at this Atlanta-based chain located next to Kroger.
Open 11 a.m-9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Closed Sunday.
The Beet Rachel, a vegan take on the classic Reuben sandwich at the Westwood. (Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com)
Bonus: Westview Zone
The northern segment of the Southwest Trail runs alongside the Westview neighborhood, which has a bustling retail area along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. Venture a few minutes off the trail to eat and drink at these five establishments.
404 Grounds: This coffee shop sits inside the Ke’nekt Cooperative, a Black-owned third space in Westview. Look for espresso drinks, teas, rotating seasonal beverages and pastries.
Firewall: A wood-fired pizza and sandwich spot, Firewall also serves some of Atlanta’s creamiest hummus. This slip of a restaurant has limited hours and seating, so it’s often necessary to order food to go.
Open 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Closed Sunday-Wednesday.
1548 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. 470-716-5123, firewallatl.com
D Cafe and Catering: Southern favorites like fish and grits, fried chicken and peach cobbler are on the menu. D Cafe is running special events during the World Cup, so look out for longer hours in June and July.
Hours may vary. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Closed Monday-Wednesday.
Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.
Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.