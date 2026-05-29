Food & Dining The Atlanta Beltline restaurant list: The Southwest Trail The AJC’s series continues with a look at the trail section between the Pittsburgh and Westview neighborhoods. A view of the Atlanta Beltline's Southwest Trail after the opening of a segment that connected the Westside Trail to Pittsburgh Yards in October 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/ Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

By Kate Williams – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

Stretching from the Pittsburgh neighborhood to Westview, the Southwest segment of the Atlanta Beltline has seen an explosion of growth in recent years. The trail itself is quieter than the Eastside, but new restaurants, bars and retailers are opening at a rapid clip, and new construction seems to start every day. The current development boom is mainly centered around the Lee + White complex in the West End, but you’ll find good food and drink up and down the entire Southwest Trail. Venture out during the week for a quiet meal. Crowds build up on the weekends, but you’ll still be able to walk across the Beltline without feeling like you’re merging into incoming traffic.

Capitol View Zone Move up the hill from Pittsburgh Yards into the neighborhood of Capitol View and you’ll find two locations for food and drink — Koncept House at the corner of Dill Avenue and Metropolitan Parkway and Black Coffee in the Vivian apartment complex farther up the path. The food hall on the ground floor of Koncept House is home to several upstart food companies, in addition to an event and culinary creator studio. Food and drink businesses in Koncept House frequently collaborate on events in the evenings.

Mr. Diddy’s : Located in the Koncept House food hall, Mr. Diddy’s serves Southern fusion like soul rolls, a gigantic twist on an egg roll stuffed with macaroni and cheese, collard greens and candied yams.

: Located in the Koncept House food hall, Mr. Diddy’s serves Southern fusion like soul rolls, a gigantic twist on an egg roll stuffed with macaroni and cheese, collard greens and candied yams. Open noon-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.



631 Dill Ave. SW, Atlanta. 678-401-7736, mrdiddys.com

Everythang NOLA and Buku Bowls Acai Cafe : This combination New Orleans and acai bowl restaurant moved up the hill from Sylvan Road when Koncept House opened. It starts the day with acai bowls before transitioning to Cajun and Creole favorites, plus NOLA-style snoballs, in the afternoon.

and : This combination New Orleans and acai bowl restaurant moved up the hill from Sylvan Road when Koncept House opened. It starts the day with acai bowls before transitioning to Cajun and Creole favorites, plus NOLA-style snoballs, in the afternoon. Hours vary; check Instagram for updates.



631 Dill Ave. SW, Atlanta. 833-509-6014, instagram.com/everythangnolacafe

The Bougie Grazer : Charcuterie board lovers can find a home at this restaurant offering an “elevated snacking experience.” In addition to cheese and meat snack boards, you’ll find sandwiches, smoothies, hummus and a few coffee drinks in this cozy corner of Koncept House.

: Charcuterie board lovers can find a home at this restaurant offering an “elevated snacking experience.” In addition to cheese and meat snack boards, you’ll find sandwiches, smoothies, hummus and a few coffee drinks in this cozy corner of Koncept House. Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday-Monday.



631 Dill Ave. SW, Atlanta. 678-831-6774, thebougiegrazer.com

Brew Bar Atlanta : The newest coffee shop in what was a coffee desert only a few years ago, the Brew Bar serves classic coffee drinks, teas and a short menu of specialty drinks like a Georgia Peach Matcha.

: The newest coffee shop in what was a coffee desert only a few years ago, the Brew Bar serves classic coffee drinks, teas and a short menu of specialty drinks like a Georgia Peach Matcha. Open 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Closed Sunday.



631 Dill Ave. SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/brewbaratl

Perch : Perhaps one of the smallest bars on the Beltline, Perch offers well-crafted cocktails in an intimate space inside Koncept House. Look for local DJs spinning sets with themes like “old Kanye West.”

: Perhaps one of the smallest bars on the Beltline, Perch offers well-crafted cocktails in an intimate space inside Koncept House. Look for local DJs spinning sets with themes like “old Kanye West.” Open 7-11 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 7 p.m.-midnight Friday; 3 p.m.-midnight. Saturday. Closed Sunday.



631 Dill Ave. SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/perch.atl

Black Coffee : Specializing in creative lattes like brown suga baby (brown sugar, toffee nut, coconut, white chocolate, espresso, steamed milk) and lavender and chill (lavender, vanilla, espresso, steamed milk), Black Coffee opened in the Vivian apartment complex in 2024. It’s located right off the spur trail leading into the Capitol View neighborhood.

: Specializing in creative lattes like brown suga baby (brown sugar, toffee nut, coconut, white chocolate, espresso, steamed milk) and lavender and chill (lavender, vanilla, espresso, steamed milk), Black Coffee opened in the Vivian apartment complex in 2024. It’s located right off the spur trail leading into the Capitol View neighborhood. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.



1246 Allene Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-343-1565, blackcoffeeatl.com The Allene Beltline Marketplace is currently home to Glacier's Italian Ice and Good as Burgers. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Allene Marketplace Zone Cross over Allene Avenue and you’ll find the Allene Beltline Marketplace, home to three shipping containers. One is reserved for retail (and currently closed) but two offer rotating food companies and a large deck for dining. The Beltline Indie Marketplace also pops up at this location, often with a bouncy house in tow for the neighborhood kids. Good As Burgers : This vegan burger restaurant offers indulgent plant-based twists on fast food. Look for double-stacked burgers, patty melts, loaded fries and grilled cheese on the menu.

: This vegan burger restaurant offers indulgent plant-based twists on fast food. Look for double-stacked burgers, patty melts, loaded fries and grilled cheese on the menu. Open noon-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 3-9 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday-Tuesday.



1089 Allene Ave. SW, Atlanta. 678-679-6507, goodasburgers.com

Glacier’s Italian Ice : The second location of this dessert spot serves creamy, fruity Italian ices. Don’t sleep on the peach flavor.

: The second location of this dessert spot serves creamy, fruity Italian ices. Don’t sleep on the peach flavor. Open 2-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; noon-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.



1089 Allene Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-549-9600, glaciersice.com Monday Night Garage. (Courtesy of Lee + White)

Lee + White Zone The most densely populated food and dining zone on the Southwest Beltline, Lee + White is home to some of Atlanta’s bigger names: Monday Night Brewing, Hop City, Wild Heaven and El Tesoro. In addition, its food hall includes several small local businesses alongside larger chains. It is easy to spend an entire day at Lee + White, eating, drinking and enjoying the large grassy area known as the Great Lawn. Look out for festivals, movie nights and farmers markets on weekends. Also included in this zone is the adjacent unnamed development (owned by the same developers as Lee + White), which is the new home of the Atlanta Food Truck Park, and Bogg’s Social and Supply next door. This second area will likely see a burst of new growth once segment 6 of the trail, currently a gravel path, is paved. Monday Night Brewing - The Garage : Monday Night Brewing’s Garage location is home to its souring and aging facilities, a vast event space and a pleasantly shady deck that always feels about 5 degrees cooler than anywhere else in the summer. Wood-fired pizza ovens churn out Neapolitan pies made using a brewery-derived yeast culture. Free events (many of which are kid-friendly) happen regularly in the courtyard next door and in the rear event space. Check Instagram for updates.

: Monday Night Brewing’s Garage location is home to its souring and aging facilities, a vast event space and a pleasantly shady deck that always feels about 5 degrees cooler than anywhere else in the summer. Wood-fired pizza ovens churn out Neapolitan pies made using a brewery-derived yeast culture. Free events (many of which are kid-friendly) happen regularly in the courtyard next door and in the rear event space. Check Instagram for updates. Open noon-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; noon-10 p.m. Thursday; noon-midnight Friday-Saturday; noon-8 p.m. Sunday.



933 Lee St. SW, Atlanta. 404-400-5068, mondaynightbrewing.com

ASW Whiskey Exchange : The barrelhouse and tasting room for the Armour Drive distillery, ASW Whiskey Exchange serves tastings of all of its spirits, plus signature cocktails that make the most of each one. Look for special cocktail-making and spirits-tasting classes to dive deeper.

: The barrelhouse and tasting room for the Armour Drive distillery, ASW Whiskey Exchange serves tastings of all of its spirits, plus signature cocktails that make the most of each one. Look for special cocktail-making and spirits-tasting classes to dive deeper. Open 3-9 p.m. Thursday; 3-11 p.m. Friday; 1-11 p.m. Saturday; 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday-Wednesday.



1000 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-590-2279, aswdistillery.com

Boxcar at Hop City West End and Hop City Bar : Boxcar, the casual sit-down restaurant above the Hop City retail store, serves bar food with a twist. Think: lamb burgers with persimmon chutney and jerk chicken po’boys. On nice days, pull up a seat at the outside bar and choose from the list of more than two dozen beers on tap. Or head to the downstairs Hop City bar for an even wider selection of beers (up to 48), the same food menu and a convivial atmosphere starting around lunchtime and lasting well into the evening.

and : Boxcar, the casual sit-down restaurant above the Hop City retail store, serves bar food with a twist. Think: lamb burgers with persimmon chutney and jerk chicken po’boys. On nice days, pull up a seat at the outside bar and choose from the list of more than two dozen beers on tap. Or head to the downstairs Hop City bar for an even wider selection of beers (up to 48), the same food menu and a convivial atmosphere starting around lunchtime and lasting well into the evening. Boxcar: Open 4-10 p.m. Monday; 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Closed Tuesday.



Hop City Bar: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday.



1000 White St. SW, Atlanta. 470-788-8171, boxcaratl.com ; hopcitybeer.com

; Bovino After Dark : This intimate restaurant, hidden behind a velvet curtain in the Hop City retail space, offers a highly inventive, globally inspired five-course tasting menu from a former Gunshow chef. On Fridays and Saturdays, pop in for oyster happy hour before service for $1.50 oysters, caviar-topped small plates and bubbly wine.

: This intimate restaurant, hidden behind a velvet curtain in the Hop City retail space, offers a highly inventive, globally inspired five-course tasting menu from a former Gunshow chef. On Fridays and Saturdays, pop in for oyster happy hour before service for $1.50 oysters, caviar-topped small plates and bubbly wine. Open 6-10 p.m. Thursday; 2-4 p.m. (oyster happy hour) and 6-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Closed Sunday-Wednesday.



1000 White St. SW, Atlanta. 470-716-3176, bovinoafterdark.com

Wild Heaven Beer: West End and Eats : Longstanding Ponce de Leon meat-and-three restaurant Eats moved into the West End location of Wild Heaven earlier this year. Grab a plate of pasta or an order of jerk chicken with a side of broccoli casserole to pair with a wide lineup of classic American and European-inspired beers. Wild Heaven boasts both a large indoor seating area and an expansive patio. Grab a seat near the tree line to watch your kids run up and down the grassy area (a.k.a. “the ditch”) below or snag a table near the beer container to catch live music most weekends.

and : Longstanding Ponce de Leon meat-and-three restaurant Eats moved into the West End location of Wild Heaven earlier this year. Grab a plate of pasta or an order of jerk chicken with a side of broccoli casserole to pair with a wide lineup of classic American and European-inspired beers. Wild Heaven boasts both a large indoor seating area and an expansive patio. Grab a seat near the tree line to watch your kids run up and down the grassy area (a.k.a. “the ditch”) below or snag a table near the beer container to catch live music most weekends. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.



1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-254-2232, wildheavenbeer.com ; eatsonponce.net

Notable Roasting : This tiny coffee shop operates out of a corner of Wild Heaven and serves a dead-simple menu of espresso drinks, drip and cold brew made using mindfully harvested coffee from small producers. Look for a new pastry menu (including breakfast sandwiches) coming soon.

: This tiny coffee shop operates out of a corner of Wild Heaven and serves a dead-simple menu of espresso drinks, drip and cold brew made using mindfully harvested coffee from small producers. Look for a new pastry menu (including breakfast sandwiches) coming soon. Open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday.



1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. notableroasting.com

Atlanta Golf and Social | West End : Offering a full bar and food menu, you can hang out and grab a drink while playing a golf simulator or watching others do so. Atlanta Golf and Social is located in the rear corner of the food hall, offering a quieter respite from the bustling dining room.

: Offering a full bar and food menu, you can hang out and grab a drink while playing a golf simulator or watching others do so. Atlanta Golf and Social is located in the rear corner of the food hall, offering a quieter respite from the bustling dining room. Open noon-8 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; noon-10 p.m. Thursday; 8 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m-8 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.



1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-549-7461, atlantagolfandsocial.com

Costa Coffee : A British coffee chain, Costa serves a wide range of coffee and tea drinks, including seasonal specials like cherry vanilla matcha. Enter the cafe through the food hall or from the exterior entrance near the parking lot.

: A British coffee chain, Costa serves a wide range of coffee and tea drinks, including seasonal specials like cherry vanilla matcha. Enter the cafe through the food hall or from the exterior entrance near the parking lot. Open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.



1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-963-1275, us.costacoffee.com

gusto! : This Atlanta-based build-your-own salad and grain bowl restaurant brings globally inspired flavors to healthy quick-service meals. Make sure to try the sweet potato chips. The entrance for gusto! is right outside the food hall.

: This Atlanta-based build-your-own salad and grain bowl restaurant brings globally inspired flavors to healthy quick-service meals. Make sure to try the sweet potato chips. The entrance for gusto! is right outside the food hall. Open 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday.



1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-806-7008, whatsyourgusto.com

Strangers in Paradise : An ’80s and ’90s-themed tropical bar from the owners of Ladybird and Muchacho, Strangers in Paradise serves boozy Tiki-style drinks in over-the-top glassware from the middle of the Lee + White food hall. A satellite bar with a limited menu is also open next to the great lawn on busy weekends.

: An ’80s and ’90s-themed tropical bar from the owners of Ladybird and Muchacho, Strangers in Paradise serves boozy Tiki-style drinks in over-the-top glassware from the middle of the Lee + White food hall. A satellite bar with a limited menu is also open next to the great lawn on busy weekends. Open 4-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; noon-midnight Friday-Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday.



1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-855-5333, strangersinparadiseatl.com Cocktail bar Strangers in Paradise in the Lee + White food hall. Cielito Lindo Taqueria and Creme de la Crepe : This stall in the Lee + White food hall combines two concepts: Mexican street food and crepes.

and : This stall in the Lee + White food hall combines two concepts: Mexican street food and crepes. Open noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-7 p.m Sunday.



1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. 678-699-8904, cielitolindotaqueriaatl.com

Gekko Kitchen : Sample hibachi bowls, ramen and poke from this Japanese-inspired stall in the food hall.

: Sample hibachi bowls, ramen and poke from this Japanese-inspired stall in the food hall. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m Sunday .

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1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-422-5851, gekkokitchen.com

Good Azz Burgerz : Not to be confused with Good as Burgers down the Beltline, Good Azz Burgerz, located in the food hall, serves beef burger patties with indulgent toppings like lobster or eggs and bacon.

: Not to be confused with Good as Burgers down the Beltline, Good Azz Burgerz, located in the food hall, serves beef burger patties with indulgent toppings like lobster or eggs and bacon. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-8 p.m Sunday.



1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-217-5204 goodazzburgerz.com

Honeysuckle Gelato : This stall in the food hall scoops gelato and sorbet in flavors inspired by the American South, like butter pecan blondie.

: This stall in the food hall scoops gelato and sorbet in flavors inspired by the American South, like butter pecan blondie. Open noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.



1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-228-7825, honeysucklegelato.com

One Korean Bistro : Find Korean favorites like kimbap rolls, ramyun and bibimbap at the One Korean Bistro stall in the food hall.

: Find Korean favorites like kimbap rolls, ramyun and bibimbap at the One Korean Bistro stall in the food hall. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.



1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-800-5200, onekoreanbistro.com

Original Hot Dog Factory : At this food hall stall, order hot dogs with just about any topping you can dream up, including pimento cheese (on the Augusta cheese dog), barbecue (on the brisket dog), fried eggs (on the breakfast dog) and onion rings (Texas dog).

: At this food hall stall, order hot dogs with just about any topping you can dream up, including pimento cheese (on the Augusta cheese dog), barbecue (on the brisket dog), fried eggs (on the breakfast dog) and onion rings (Texas dog). Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.



1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-941-9026, theoriginalhotdogfactory.com

Sakura Sake Bar : This cocktail bar, tucked in the back of the food hall, is a hidden gem. Bartenders craft drinks based on users’ preferences, rather than a menu. Grab a few Japanese snacks from the small retail space to enjoy with your drink or to take home.

: This cocktail bar, tucked in the back of the food hall, is a hidden gem. Bartenders craft drinks based on users’ preferences, rather than a menu. Grab a few Japanese snacks from the small retail space to enjoy with your drink or to take home. Open noon-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday.



1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. 770-727-0567, sakurasakebar.com

Sirocco Westside Deli : This sandwich shop in the food hall is the newest addition to the lineup, serving a wide range of sandwiches from doner kebabs to Philly cheesesteaks.

: This sandwich shop in the food hall is the newest addition to the lineup, serving a wide range of sandwiches from doner kebabs to Philly cheesesteaks. Open 10:45 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Sunday.



1020 White St. SW, Atlanta

Sweet Red Peach : Cookies, cupcakes and fresh cake slices are on the menu at this food hall stall. Sweet Red Peach also offers custom 9-inch cakes for events.

: Cookies, cupcakes and fresh cake slices are on the menu at this food hall stall. Sweet Red Peach also offers custom 9-inch cakes for events. Open noon-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-8 p.m. Sunday.



1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-228-3190, sweetredpeach.com

Franchisee Steven Pham is behind the Lee + White location of Vietvana. (Courtesy of Vietvana) Vietvana Pho Noodle House : The Lee + White food hall location of the popular Avondale Estates Vietnamese restaurant serves an abbreviated menu of banh mi sandwiches, pho and a few appetizers.

: The Lee + White food hall location of the popular Avondale Estates Vietnamese restaurant serves an abbreviated menu of banh mi sandwiches, pho and a few appetizers. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday .

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1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-458-3966, vietvana.com

World of Chicken : It’s all about chicken at this stall in the food hall. Korean fried chicken wings (with 21 different sauce options) dominate the menu, which also includes fried fish, chicken tenders, fried rice and Phillies (made with chicken instead of beef).

: It’s all about chicken at this stall in the food hall. Korean fried chicken wings (with 21 different sauce options) dominate the menu, which also includes fried fish, chicken tenders, fried rice and Phillies (made with chicken instead of beef). Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday .

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1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-941-7700.

El Tesoro West End : This beloved Mexican restaurant moved from its location inside Wild Heaven to its new, much larger stand-alone spot earlier this spring. Along with the move came an expanded menu to match. Build a meal around expertly prepared tacos, margaritas and a side of elote.

: This beloved Mexican restaurant moved from its location inside Wild Heaven to its new, much larger stand-alone spot earlier this spring. Along with the move came an expanded menu to match. Build a meal around expertly prepared tacos, margaritas and a side of elote. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.



1036 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-975-3900, westend.eltesoroatl.com

Cultured South Fermentation Co. : Cultured South is home to Atlanta’s first kombucha taproom. Enjoy fizzy tea alongside sandwiches and hot dogs topped with an array of fermented foods.

: Cultured South is home to Atlanta’s first kombucha taproom. Enjoy fizzy tea alongside sandwiches and hot dogs topped with an array of fermented foods. Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Closed Monday.



1038 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-549-8314 culturedsouth.com

Atlanta Food Truck Park : Atlanta’s original food truck park has its new home in the West End on the weekends. Look for vendors like Sometimeatarian, Mak & Jack and Everything Bussin.

: Atlanta’s original food truck park has its new home in the West End on the weekends. Look for vendors like Sometimeatarian, Mak & Jack and Everything Bussin. Hours may vary. Generally open 8 p.m.-midnight Friday; noon-8 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday-Thursday.



1200 White St. SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/atlfoodtruckpark

Bogg’s Social and Supply : This bar, music venue and gracious pop-up host serves no-frills drinks and rock music. Grab food from local pop-up restaurants like Loko Eatz, Gomo’s Submarine Shop and Beksa Lala most evenings and from Ria’s Baby Bluebird on weekend mornings.

: This bar, music venue and gracious pop-up host serves no-frills drinks and rock music. Grab food from local pop-up restaurants like Loko Eatz, Gomo’s Submarine Shop and Beksa Lala most evenings and from Ria’s Baby Bluebird on weekend mornings. Open 5 p.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday; 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday.



1310 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-600-2963, boggssocial.com Kroger Citi Center Zone The retail zone anchored by a large Kroger grocery store contains the highest concentration of chain restaurants on this section of the Beltline. While most cater primarily to drive-thru customers, you can still walk in and order. American Deli : Order wings with your choice of 12 sauces, gyros, fried rice, sub sandwiches and more from the diverse menu at this Atlanta-based chain located next to Kroger.

: Order wings with your choice of 12 sauces, gyros, fried rice, sub sandwiches and more from the diverse menu at this Atlanta-based chain located next to Kroger. Open 11 a.m-9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Closed Sunday.



590 Cascade Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-755-3355, americandeli.com

Papa John’s : Pick up a pizza or oven-toasted sandwich for carryout in the Kroger shopping center.

: Pick up a pizza or oven-toasted sandwich for carryout in the Kroger shopping center. Open 10 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday; 10 a.m-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday.



590 Cascade Ave. SW, Atlanta. 678-500-7400, papajohns.com

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen : The New Orleans-style fried chicken chain in the Kroger parking lot serves individual chicken combos, sandwiches and family-style meals complete with Southern sides.

: The New Orleans-style fried chicken chain in the Kroger parking lot serves individual chicken combos, sandwiches and family-style meals complete with Southern sides. Open 10 a.m.-11 p.m.



610 Cascade Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-758-2312, popeyes.com

Checkers: Burgers, patty melts and seasoned french fries are on the menu at this fast-food chain in the Kroger parking lot.

Burgers, patty melts and seasoned french fries are on the menu at this fast-food chain in the Kroger parking lot. Open 10 a.m.-3 a.m.



1449 Donnelly Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-245-1695, checkersandrallys.com

China Cafeteria : This buffet-style Chinese restaurant on Cascade Avenue serves dishes like fried rice, orange chicken and beef with broccoli at an affordable price.

: This buffet-style Chinese restaurant on Cascade Avenue serves dishes like fried rice, orange chicken and beef with broccoli at an affordable price. Open 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday.



609 Cascade Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-756-9040, china-cafeteria.menu-world.com

Church’s Texas Chicken : Get fried chicken meals, wraps and sandwiches at the fried chicken chain on Cascade Avenue.

: Get fried chicken meals, wraps and sandwiches at the fried chicken chain on Cascade Avenue. Open 9 a.m.-10 p.m.



629 Cascade Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-752-7878, churchs.com The Beet Rachel, a vegan take on the classic Reuben sandwich at the Westwood. (Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com)