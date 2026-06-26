Food & Dining The best pulled pork sandwich in Atlanta? We found it. The AJC Dining team sent dozens of pulled pork sandwiches from Atlanta’s top barbecue restaurants through a blind taste test. Here are the delicious results. A pulled pork sandwich from Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q is one of six finalists for the Best Pulled Pork Sandwich in Atlanta. The blind taste test took place Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Becky Stein for the AJC)

By Monti Carlo 1 hour ago Share

Pulled pork is messy, and that is part of its charm. On a recent Thursday at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Midtown offices, it was all over our kitchen counters, scattered across the floor and clinging stubbornly to the drain cover in the sink. To find the best pulled pork sandwich in Atlanta, the AJC Dining team ordered 24 sandwiches — four each from six of the city’s top barbecue spots — and asked hungry journalists to taste them blind. And because we wanted to judge the meat itself — not what was slathered on top of it — we tasted the sandwiches without sauce.

Our goal was simple: Find the best pulled pork sandwich in Atlanta. AJC interns Carson Bonner (left) and Kaitlyn Harvey (right) taste test pulled pork sandwiches on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Ellen Rolfes/AJC) What makes a great pulled pork sandwich? First, a great pulled pork sandwich should taste like pork first. Obvious, yes, but pulled pork is easy to overcomplicate. The smoky flavor can be too aggressive. Sauce can flatten everything into a one-note wonder. A bun can collapse under the weight of juicy meat. The best pulled pork sandwiches avoid these pitfalls by getting the fundamentals right. It starts with pork shoulder, the cut most often used for pulled pork. It’s a muscle that works hard and is full of connective tissue, so it needs loads of cooking time. A low-and-slow technique breaks down collagen into gelatin, turning a tough cut into something tender enough to pull apart by hand. Done right, the meat should be moist without being wet, rich without being greasy and tender without collapsing into stringy mush.

Loading... Texture matters almost as much as flavor. The best pulled pork has contrast. You want soft interior meat, but you also want bark, the dark outer bits charred by fire. Bark brings chew and depth. Without it, a pulled pork sandwich can taste flat. Too much of it, and the meat can skew dry. The sweet spot is somewhere in the middle.

Seasoning matters, too. Even without sauce, pulled pork should have enough salt and spice to stand on its own. It should be kissed by smoke, not suffocated by it. The bun also has a real job to do. It should be soft enough to compress around the pork but sturdy enough to hold up under the juices. Slaw, pickles or onions can be welcome additions, but they should support the sandwich, not hijack it. These are the elements we were looking for: smoke, tenderness, bark, seasoning and a great bun. In other words, a pulled pork sandwich that did not need sauce to make its mark. Shreds of tender pork are piled high on thick slices of Texas toast, accompanied by a few slices of dill pickles at Community BBQ. (Courtesy of Becky Stein) The many styles of pulled pork in American barbecue Pulled pork is one of the defining dishes of Southern barbecue, but it does not look the same everywhere, especially in Atlanta. Eastern North Carolina: Whole hog, chopped and dressed with a thin vinegar-and-pepper sauce.

Whole hog, chopped and dressed with a thin vinegar-and-pepper sauce. Western North Carolina/Lexington style: Pork shoulder with a tangy vinegar-based sauce touched with tomato.

Pork shoulder with a tangy vinegar-based sauce touched with tomato. South Carolina: Best known for mustard-based Carolina Gold, though barbecue styles vary across the state.

Best known for mustard-based Carolina Gold, though barbecue styles vary across the state. Memphis: Pork shoulder, often chopped or pulled for sandwiches and frequently topped with slaw; dry-rubbed and sauced barbecue both have a place.

Pork shoulder, often chopped or pulled for sandwiches and frequently topped with slaw; dry-rubbed and sauced barbecue both have a place. Texas: Better known for beef brisket, but pulled pork tends to be minimalist. Smoke, salt, pepper and bark do the work.

Better known for beef brisket, but pulled pork tends to be minimalist. Smoke, salt, pepper and bark do the work. Kansas City: Embraces pork, beef, ribs, sausage and burnt ends, often with a sweeter, tomato-based sauce. Pulled pork is part of the mix, but it is not the city’s signature.

Embraces pork, beef, ribs, sausage and burnt ends, often with a sweeter, tomato-based sauce. Pulled pork is part of the mix, but it is not the city’s signature. Atlanta: A hybrid city. Some barbecue joints lean toward North Carolina or South Carolina. Some nod to Memphis. Some borrow from Texas or Kansas City. Some layer in Korean or other global influences.

UATL Senior Editor Ernie Suggs (left) and Food & Dining Senior Editor Monti Carlo (right) prepare for the AJC's Best Pulled Pork Sandwich in Atlanta taste test. (Ellen Rolfe/AJC) The contenders: AJC picks and reader nominations To build the field, the AJC Dining team started with our personal favorites, adding a list of restaurants nominated by readers on the AJC’s Instagram. Not every reader pick could make the list of finalists — some simply were not open during weekday business hours — but they still earned a place in our list of semifinalists, as they are a big part of Atlanta’s pulled pork conversation. The list of semifinalists included some great contenders: BBQ 56

Community Q BBQ

DAS BBQ

D.B.A. Barbecue

Fat Matt’s Rib Shack

Frazie’s Meat & Market

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

Gene’s

Heirloom Market BBQ

Herb’s Rib Shack

Keenan’s Pit BBQ

Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall

Lewis Barbecue

Madre Garcia’s BBQ

Misfitsss BBQ

Mustard Seed BBQ

Old Brick Pit BBQ

On My Momma BBQ & Grille

Pit Boss BBQ

Que-Riosity BBQ

Sammy’s

South End Smokehouse

Sweet Auburn BBQ

Twin Smokers BBQ

Wood’s Chapel BBQ

Wyatt’s Country BBQ AJC Food Critic Henri Hollis and AJC Video Operations Manager John Kushnerick each pick up the first contender for Best Pulled Pork Sandwich at the AJC kitchen on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Ellen Rolfes/AJC) How the AJC pulled off the pulled pork taste test

From the pool of semifinalists, we used reader feedback, our own editorial judgment and the logistics of a weekday office taste test to narrow the field to six finalists. To make the cut, restaurants had to be open during business hours, offer takeout or delivery and be inside the Perimeter so we could get the sandwiches to our Midtown offices in time for lunch. The finalists were: Community Q BBQ

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

Heirloom Market BBQ

Lewis Barbecue

Twin Smokers BBQ

Wood’s Chapel BBQ We ordered four pulled pork sandwiches from each restaurant, for a total of 24 sandwiches. Once they arrived, the AJC Dining team removed any identifying packaging, labeled the sandwiches for blind tasting and set them out for a panel of 12 AJC journalists. Some tasters grew up with pulled pork as a birthright. Others came in with fewer built-in loyalties. One had never had a pulled pork sandwich. All 12 cast a vote.

A close-up of one of the six contenders for the AJC's Best Pulled Pork Sandwich in Atlanta taste test. (Jordan Pettiford/AJC) How Atlanta’s pulled pork sandwiches stacked up The finalists made one thing clear: Atlanta has a deeper pulled pork bench than it sometimes gets credit for. Across the board, the sandwiches showed just how many directions pulled pork can go. Some leaned more heavily on smoke. Some brought more bark. Some delivered a softer, more tender pile of pork, while others had more chew and structure. A few were so dry, you could tell they were built with sauce as their saving grace. Others tasted complete enough on their own that the sauce seemed beside the point. By the time the last sandwiches had been picked apart and the final votes were tallied, one restaurant had clearly pulled ahead, earning almost 60% of the 12 votes. An AJC taste tester holds a quarter of a pulled pork sandwich. (Jordan Pettiford/AJC) So, who has the best pulled pork sandwich in Atlanta?

Lewis Barbecue took the title of the AJC’s best pulled pork sandwich in Atlanta, earning seven votes from our panel of 12 tasters. The pork was moist and tender. It had real smoke, but not the kind that bulldozes your palate. It was well-seasoned throughout, with enough bark mixed into the softer meat to keep every bite texturally interesting. Most importantly, it felt complete even without sauce. Heirloom Market BBQ finished in second place with three votes. Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and Wood’s Chapel BBQ each earned one vote. John Lewis brought his barbecue restaurant to Georgia in December of 2025. It's located in Ansley Mall fronting the Northeast Beltline Trail. (Courtesy of Lewis Barbecue) What this taste test says about Atlanta barbecue The obvious takeaway is that Lewis Barbecue won, and if you want the AJC’s pick for the best pulled pork sandwich in Atlanta, that is where to start.