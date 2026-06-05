Food & Dining

Downtown Atlanta restaurant list: Where to eat near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Find more than 70 restaurants within walking distance of the stadium.
An aerial image shows South Downtown, an area where numerous local businesses are being revitalized across 16 acres and more than 50 buildings. This project represents the largest collection of historic real estate assets in Atlanta, making it one of the most ambitious downtown initiatives. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
An aerial image shows South Downtown, an area where numerous local businesses are being revitalized across 16 acres and more than 50 buildings. This project represents the largest collection of historic real estate assets in Atlanta, making it one of the most ambitious downtown initiatives. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
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32 minutes ago

Downtown Atlanta encompasses a large section of the city, and different neighborhoods may be located farther apart from each other than they appear.

This guide to downtown restaurants within walking distance of Mercedes-Benz Stadium is broken down into different neighborhoods that are, in part, based on an Investment Map from Downtown Atlanta Inc., a collection of organizations that work to improve and further the downtown area.

According to Downtown Atlanta Inc., the downtown district contains 220 blocks within an area bounded by North Avenue to the north, Memorial Drive to the south, Piedmont Avenue and the Downtown Connector to the east and Northside Drive on the west.

The neighborhoods and accompanying restaurants highlighted in this guide are meant to be accessible from Mercedes-Benz-Stadium (or the Atlanta Stadium, as it will be known during the FIFA World Cup). Neighborhoods like Castleberry Hill, the Centennial Park District, South Downtown and Fairlie-Poplar are about a 15-minute walk from the stadium, while the Peachtree Center and Georgia State University neighborhoods require a 20-to-35-minute walk.

There are several MARTA stations downtown that can also be used to move between neighborhoods, including such stations as Peachtree Center, Five Points, Georgia State, King Memorial, SEC District, Vine City and Civic Center.

Downtown Atlanta is undergoing several new development and revitalization projects which will see more restaurants open in the coming months, especially in the 10-block South Downtown development, the Centennial Yards Entertainment District and The Center (also known as The CTR).

Views of Spiller Park Coffee, one of the businesses located near the federal buildings in Downtown Atlanta shown on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Views of Spiller Park Coffee, one of the businesses located near the federal buildings in Downtown Atlanta shown on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

South Downtown

The South Downtown neighborhood of Atlanta is a 10-20 minute walk to the stadium, depending on which part of the area you’re visiting. It has become a hub for development efforts, including the South Downtown development, Underground Atlanta and the nearby Centennial Yards Entertainment District.

Fried chicken and mac and cheese from Paschal's. (Ligaya Figueras/AJC)
Fried chicken and mac and cheese from Paschal's. (Ligaya Figueras/AJC)

Castleberry Hill

This neighborhood is a bit removed from the skyscrapers and office buildings of downtown, though it sits right at the edge of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium property. It has attracted a culture of artists and creatives in its lofts and brick buildings, so after checking out the restaurants and breweries, stop into one of the nearby art galleries.

Fairlie-Poplar

The Fairlie-Poplar district is home to many of downtown Atlanta’s hotels and office buildings, and it’s one of the more walkable parts of downtown. While the district offers several chains like Ted’s Montana Grill, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Quiznos and Jersey Mike’s, there are plenty of local restaurants to check out, including a vegan ice cream shop, a popular sandwich counter and several spots offering vegan and gluten-free options.

A view of The Hub at Peachtree Center in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
A view of The Hub at Peachtree Center in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Peachtree Center

This district has a fair share of hotels as well, including the Hyatt Regency, the Marriott Marquis and the Westin Peachtree Plaza, which is home to a rooftop restaurant that spins 360 degrees throughout the dining experience. Waffle House, an iconic Atlanta institution, can also be found across the street from Centennial Olympic Park in this neighborhood.

The smoked fried chicken with collard greens, gravy and a biscuit from Cafe Momentum. (Courtesy)
The smoked fried chicken with collard greens, gravy and a biscuit from Cafe Momentum. (Courtesy)
Customers browse the Municipal Market in Atlanta on Friday, October 18, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Customers browse the Municipal Market in Atlanta on Friday, October 18, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Georgia State University

This group of restaurants is near Georgia State University’s campus, one of the downtown neighborhoods farthest from the stadium. It borders the Sweet Auburn neighborhood, a historic part of Atlanta that includes destinations like the King Center and Ebenezer Baptist Church. While Sweet Auburn can be a long walk, several restaurants at the edge of Auburn Avenue are worth the extra few minutes, and those in search of nightlife can head toward Edgewood Avenue.

Artist Nick Benson was commissioned by Downtown ATL and Waffle House to create this mural as an Atlanta homage to Edward Hopper’s Nighthawks painting on Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Artist Nick Benson was commissioned by Downtown ATL and Waffle House to create this mural as an Atlanta homage to Edward Hopper’s Nighthawks painting on Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Centennial Park District

One of the most touristy parts of downtown Atlanta, the Centennial Park District includes many iconic Atlanta sites, like the sprawling park for which its named and the World of Coca-Cola, the College Football Hall of Fame and the Georgia Aquarium. Because of its proximity to the stadium, there are several breweries and bars sure to be playing the latest sports.

The centerpiece of the Jagger Suite is a 12-foot tall disco unicorn. (Orion Media Co./Courtesy of the Jagger Suite)
The centerpiece of the Jagger Suite is a 12-foot tall disco unicorn. (Orion Media Co./Courtesy of the Jagger Suite)

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

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