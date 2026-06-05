Downtown Atlanta restaurant list: Where to eat near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

An aerial image shows South Downtown, an area where numerous local businesses are being revitalized across 16 acres and more than 50 buildings. This project represents the largest collection of historic real estate assets in Atlanta, making it one of the most ambitious downtown initiatives. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

This guide to downtown restaurants within walking distance of Mercedes-Benz Stadium is broken down into different neighborhoods that are, in part, based on an Investment Map from Downtown Atlanta Inc., a collection of organizations that work to improve and further the downtown area.

Downtown Atlanta encompasses a large section of the city, and different neighborhoods may be located farther apart from each other than they appear.

According to Downtown Atlanta Inc., the downtown district contains 220 blocks within an area bounded by North Avenue to the north, Memorial Drive to the south, Piedmont Avenue and the Downtown Connector to the east and Northside Drive on the west.

The neighborhoods and accompanying restaurants highlighted in this guide are meant to be accessible from Mercedes-Benz-Stadium (or the Atlanta Stadium, as it will be known during the FIFA World Cup). Neighborhoods like Castleberry Hill, the Centennial Park District, South Downtown and Fairlie-Poplar are about a 15-minute walk from the stadium, while the Peachtree Center and Georgia State University neighborhoods require a 20-to-35-minute walk.

There are several MARTA stations downtown that can also be used to move between neighborhoods, including such stations as Peachtree Center, Five Points, Georgia State, King Memorial, SEC District, Vine City and Civic Center.

Downtown Atlanta is undergoing several new development and revitalization projects which will see more restaurants open in the coming months, especially in the 10-block South Downtown development, the Centennial Yards Entertainment District and The Center (also known as The CTR).