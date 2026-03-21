Your 2026 guide to Atlanta’s local farmers markets

Visit these Atlanta metro area farmers markets for farm-fresh produce, like these peppers sold at the Historic Downtown Acworth Farmers Market. (Courtesy of Tina Rhoades)

Where to shop in your neighborhood to buy directly from local farmers, bakers and artisans, grab pantry staples like honey and preserves and connect with your community.

Where to shop in your neighborhood to buy directly from local farmers, bakers and artisans, grab pantry staples like honey and preserves and connect with your community.

Shopping at your neighborhood farmers market fills your kitchen with fresh, locally grown produce and artisanal goods straight from our farmers and small businesses. Whether you’re looking for a fun, delicious way to shop, support your community or entertain your kids, this guide will help you find large and small farmers markets throughout the metro Atlanta area and close to home. Take your reusable shopping bag and explore.

The vendors at “producer-only” markets grow, harvest or make the produce and products they sell. There are no resellers at producer-only markets.

Markets participating in the Fresh for Less program through Wholesome Wave Georgia match EBT dollars with an equal amount of tokens for fresh produce and, when available, food-producing plants.

Most vendors accept cash and all markets have an option for paying by credit card.

About the market: The market, sponsored by the Acworth Downtown Development Authority, is now open two days a week, Fridays and Saturdays. The market features local and regional producers with beef, pork, eggs, baked goods, plants, fruits, veggies and more.

Eggs are one of the most popular items at the Avondale Estates Farmers Market. (Courtesy of Avondale Estates Farmers Market)

About the market: The market has more than 110 vendors and offers live music. Free parking is available in the City Center and Milton Avenue parking decks, plus lots of street parking is available. There’s also easy pedestrian access across Main Street.

Locally grown berries and flowers are available at the Brookhaven Farmers Market, open rain or shine. (Courtesy of Brookhaven Farmers Market)

About the market: “Shop Fresh, Shop Local” is the theme of the Avondale Estates Farmers Market. You’ll find a wide variety of local vendors offering fresh produce, meals-to-go, baked goods and eco-friendly products. The market offers ample free parking and is within walking distance of neighborhood businesses, breweries and parks. Enjoy live music while you shop. Check Instagram each week to see which vendors and musicians will be on site.

About the market: The market is celebrating its 16th season with a full lineup of local food artisans, specialty goods vendors and live music performers. Open 32 weeks, rain or shine.

About the market: This producer-only market is celebrating its 25th year in 2026. It is located near U.S. Hwy. 27 and Alabama Street in downtown Carrollton, in the parking lot of Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Local farmers and vendors offer fruits and vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, honey, coffee, bread, pastries, jams, dog treats, soap and arts and crafts. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Year-round; 8-11 a.m. Saturdays, April through September, and 9-11 a.m. Saturdays, October through March.

About the market: It’s the 19th year for this large producer-only market, which has more than 70 vendors, live music, weekly chef pop-ups, a playground and children’s area. Free parking available in the Cathedral of St. Philip lots and at the GBC parking garage across the street beside Fellini’s Pizza. The Alliance Theatre will sponsor story time for children every second and fourth Saturday (only the second Saturday in November and December) at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Holiday artist markets at the end of the year feature more than 25 local artists each week and free visits with Santa. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

About the market: Shop from a wide variety of local vendors selling prepared foods, farm-fresh produce, artisanal bread and baked goods, wellness products and more. Catch the away game on the Georgia Power Pavilion screen and check out the fan-favorite petting zoo at every market. Bring your pup pal to browse through treats, accessories and more at the Bark Market. The market is free to attend, and complimentary parking is available for the first two hours on days when the Braves are not playing and there are no Truist Park or Coca-Cola Roxy events.

1-4 p.m. on select Sundays: April 19, May 3 and 31; June 14 and 28; July 12 and 26; Aug. 9, 23 and Sept. 6, 20 and 27

About the market: Serenbe Farmers Market’s mission is to support the development of the local agricultural economy and provide a platform for small businesses to sell their products. The market says they partner with “quality vendors including growers, artisans, craft-makers and healthy food producers who align with loving people and the planet.” The market is filled with fresh produce, delicious artisanal foods and fine arts and crafts.

The Decatur Farmers Market is held on the lawn of the community’s First Baptist Church where the greenspace is just right for picnics and visiting with neighbors. (Courtesy of Community Farmers Markets)

Year-round; 8-11 a.m. Saturdays, September through May, and 7-11 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, June through August.

About the market: This market has been a gathering spot for families for over a decade. There are plenty of dinner options to enjoy picnic-style on the lawn and the market continues its partnership with Little Shop of Stories, hosting weekly story time at 5 p.m. The chef demo booth provides weekly recipes using market produce. Seasonal events include Garden Mocktails on the Lawn and Summer Fruits Celebration. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

About the market: Shop local, support small businesses and experience what Douglasville has to offer. Stroll through booths filled with locally grown produce, fresh baked breads, homemade jams and jellies, sweet treats, handmade crafts and more. Grab a bite from your favorite food truck, enjoy live artisan demonstrations and don’t miss the special events sprinkled throughout the season. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Open March through May, and September through November; 2-5 p.m. the first and third Sundays of those months,

About the market: The market operates rain or shine with more than 30 vendors each week who bring a variety of produce, eggs, poultry, beef, seafood, hot foods, desserts, coffee, jewelry, artisan handmade products and more. Outdoor seating available.

About the market: This market offers a wide selection of handmade and locally crafted goods. Shoppers will find fresh baked goods, homemade jams, pickles, honey, fresh-cut flowers, local produce, handcrafted candles, soaps, lotions and jewelry.

An array of tents covers the grounds of Brook Run Park when DHA Farmers Market opens on Saturday mornings. (Courtesy of Daniel Perry)

Dunwoody

DHA Farmers Market

Jan. 17–Dec. 19; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays (closed April 25 and July 4)

Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody; facebook.com/dunwoodyfarmersmarket

About the market: Support your local community and get to know the people whose hands have grown, gathered, raised, cooked, baked and created what you buy. The vendors offer something for everyone, including fresh produce and floral arrangements, freshly baked breads and goodies, farm-fresh eggs and meats, freshly ground coffee, natural pet treats, freshly pressed fruit juices, artisanal health and beauty products, delicious tea blends, unique handmade items, frozen treats and a variety of ready-to-eat foods you can either take home or devour right there while enjoying the musical talent of local artists.

The East Atlanta Village Farmers Market has been a neighborhood gathering spot since 2006. (Courtesy of Community Farmers Markets)

East Atlanta

East Atlanta Village Farmers Market

March 26-Nov. 19; 4-8 p.m. Thursdays

572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta.

About the market: One of Atlanta’s oldest farmers markets, this was the first market to become a partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program. You can find an abundance of seasonal vegetables from Cosmos farm, seasonal fruits from across the state, gourmet mushrooms, fresh-cut flowers, goat dairy products, baked goods and prepared dinner options. This market offers families an opportunity to gather around good food and enjoy art, music, a playground and garden. Popular monthly programs include the Earth Day Plant Sale on April 23, okra-, apple-, and pumpkin-themed days in the fall, and a traditional Giving Thanks potluck on November 19.

East Point

East Point Farmers Market

April 1-Dec. 9; 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays

East Point Downtown Commons Area, 2714 East Point St., East Point; @eastpointfarmersmarket

About the market: Vendors offer fresh breads, meat, herbs, organic nuts and granola, eggs, all-natural skin care and soaps, aromatherapy, handmade arts, crafts, jewelry and more. The Eats and Beats program offers activities for everyone to enjoy with live music, food trucks, and more to entertain shoppers. Located 1 block from the East Point MARTA station. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Grant Park Farmers Market is one of Atlanta’s largest farmers markets, with vendors offering everything from locally grown flowers to locally made cheese and pasture-raised meats. (Courtesy of Community Farmers Markets)

Grant Park

Grant Park Farmers Market

Year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays

The Beacon, 1040 Grant St. SE, Atlanta.

About the market: This is one of the city’s largest farmers markets, offering an abundance of Certified Naturally Grown and certified organic fruits, vegetables and flowers. You will find many heirloom varieties, as well as bakeries, prepared food, pantry staples and home goods. This market offers weekly chef demos with free samples, as well as live music, children’s activities and special programming like the Earth Day celebration and plant sale. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Kennesaw

Kennesaw Farmers Market

May 4-Aug. 24 (closed Memorial Day); 3:30-7 p.m. Mondays

City lot at the corner of Main Street and Moon Station Rd., Kennesaw.

About the market: Shoppers can explore an average of 20 local farmers and merchants offering fresh flowers, seasonal fruits and vegetables, plants, herbs, honey, baked goods, juices and a variety of other local products and handmade goods. Be sure to get there early for the best selection. In addition to the locally sourced products and unique handmade items, the market includes local food trucks when available.

Lilburn

Lilburn Farmers Market

May 1-Aug 28; 4-7 p.m. Fridays

Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 1400 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn.

About the market: The Lilburn Farmers Market is celebrating 17 years of bringing locally grown and prepared foods to the community. Stop by to pick up your Friday night dinner, as well as treats for the weekend. The market offers fresh vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, international delicacies and more. Special activities include live music, chef demos, a Little Free Library and an opportunity to meet local community groups and learn about their causes. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Marietta

Marietta Square Farmers Market

Year-round; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

41 Mill St., Marietta.

About the market: The market is open rain or shine with vendors selling an abundance of seasonal produce, herbs, meats, cheeses, honey, baked goods, prepared foods, dog treats and pantry staples. After you shop, walk across the street to enjoy the artisan market.

Midtown Atlanta

Green Market at Piedmont Park

March 28-Dec. 12; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

12th Street and Piedmont Avenue in Piedmont Park, Atlanta. GPS address: 1071 Piedmont Ave NE.

About the market: For more than 20 years, the Green Market has connected shoppers with local farmers, producers and artisans in beautiful Piedmont Park. It’s a mainstay for unique hyperlocal gifts, groceries, pasture-raised meats and fresh produce. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Morningside-Lenox Park

Morningside Farmers Market

Year-round; 8-11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Morningside Presbyterian Church, 1411 N. Morningside Drive NE, Atlanta.

About the market: Atlanta’s oldest neighborhood farmers market has been nourishing friends and farmers since 1995. Come for music, coffee, matcha, pastries from Little Tart Bakeshop, and to chat with neighbors or visit the playground. Meet local farmers including Pinewood Springs, Tiny Matters, Row by Rowe, Little Pecan and Shoots & Spores with produce, fruit, herbs, mushrooms and flowers along with beef and pork, poultry, bone broths, eggs and seafood from Riverview Farms, Smyly Farms and Captain Don’s Seafood. Chef pop-ups and prepared foods such as barbecue, empanadas, casseroles, soups, salads, cheesecakes and organic ice cream are available to be enjoyed at on-site picnic tables or at home. Abundant parking and bike racks are available.

Oakhurst

Oakhurst Farmers Market

Year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive, Decatur.

About the market: A small but mighty neighborhood market with all the essentials. Find local produce by Patchwork City Farms, seasonal fruit, eggs, beef, pork, goat dairy products and gourmet mushrooms. Each week, there is a chef demo with dishes using market produce and free samples, plus kids activities at the info booth. Monthly programming includes live music, an Earth Day celebration, Tomato Day and Apple Fest. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

One of the great pleasures of local farmers markets is finding a range of heirloom tomatoes like these at Freedom Farmers Market. (Courtesy of Freedom Farmers Market)

Old Fourth Ward

Freedom Farmers Market

Year-round; 8:30 a.m. - noon, Saturdays

Located in the parking area of the Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta.

About the market: This farmer-focused market is where you can find farm-fresh food sold directly to you by our region’s certified organic and Certified Naturally Grown farmers. Enjoy culinary delights at the Summer Pop-up Chef series, featuring mouthwatering creations like Peach Pancake Day, Tomato Sandwich Day and Okra Day. Grow your own garden by purchasing from the annual plant sales in the spring and fall, presented by Love Is Love Cooperative Farm and Trees Atlanta. The market has ample parking and a free bike valet. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Old Fourth Ward Farmers Market

March 7- May 16; 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturdays

Off Eastside Beltline trail; across from Brash Coffee and Patagonia, 660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta.

About the market: This is the market’s second season after opening in fall 2025. The market has more than 20 rotating vendors offering locally grown produce, flowers, honey, baked goods and grab-and-go foods. They wrote, “We strongly believe that the purpose of a farmers market is to help our neighbors, big and small.”

Peachtree City

Peachtree City Farmers Market

Year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Aberdeen Village Shopping Center, 215 Northlake Drive, Peachtree City.

About the market: The market operates rain or shine and has about 45 vendors offering a variety of fresh produce, poultry, beef, pork, bread, sweet treats, honey, eggs, prepared foods, homemade bath and body products, pottery, jewelry and candles and features live music performers each week.

Reynoldstown

Reynoldstown Farmers Market

April 19-Oct. 25; 9 a.m.-noon Sundays

Upper Lang Carson Park, 100 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta; @reynoldstownfm

About the market: Operating in partnership with Reynoldstown Civic Improvement League as part of their Health and Wellness Initiative, the market offers a wide variety of fresh local produce and holds weekly classes and activities focusing on nurturing a healthy lifestyle, including fitness classes, miniclinics on a variety of health topics, kids activities and cooking demonstrations. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Roswell

Roswell Farmers Market

April 18-Oct. 31; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell.

About the market: Each week, this producer-only market features 60 to 70 local farmers and artisans whose businesses are within 100 miles of Roswell. The market builds community by connecting local shoppers with fresh, seasonal goods and fostering sustainability.

Sweet Apple Farmers and Artisans Market

Year-round; 2-5 p.m. Thursdays

World Harvest Church, 320 Hardscrabble Road, Roswell.

About the market: 2026 is the 15th year for this year-round market featuring vendors with locally grown farm-fresh eggs, grass-fed beef and pork, sausages, bread, seafood, microgreens and more.

Longtime vendors like Yves Garden keep customers coming back to the Sandy Springs Farmers Market. (Courtesy of Sandy Springs Farmers Market/Image Alleviation)

Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs Farmers Market

April 4-Nov. 21; 8:30 a.m. – noon Saturdays

City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

About the Market: Each Saturday morning, more than 70 producer-only vendors set up booths with farm-fresh flavors and locally crafted goodies that are ripe for the picking. From just-harvested produce to mouthwatering specialty foods, there’s something to brighten up your weekend plans. Bring the whole family for appealing children’s activities and live music that keeps the good vibes growing. Whether you’re stocking up, grazing your way through the stalls or simply soaking in the community spirit, the Sandy Springs Farmers Market is a fresh way to spend your Saturday morning.

Snellville

Snellville Farmers Market

October through May 30; 9 a.m.-noon, the first and third Saturdays of each month, plus May 23 and May 30

In the parking lot behind Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville.

June 6-Sept. 26; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays

On the Towne Green in front of Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville.

About the market: Now in its 17th year, this vibrant producer-only market features a mix of fresh local produce, pasture-raised meats, farm-fresh eggs, local honey, artisan baked goods, boiled peanuts, canned goods, spice blends and small-batch sauces, salsas and jellies. Visitors can also enjoy made-to-order wood-fired pizza, freshly made on-site breakfast items and made-from-scratch Southern comfort foods and exciting international dishes, along with plants, cut flowers, locally made food products, health and wellness items, bath and body products and handcrafted goods from local artisans.

Suwanee

Suwanee Farmers Market

March 21, April 4 and 18; 9-11 a.m. Saturdays

May 9-Oct. 24; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

A winter market is 9-11 a.m. twice a month, November through April 2027

Town Center on Main & DeLay Nature Park, 421 Main St., Suwanee.

About the market: The market continues to bring great vendors with lots of choices and seasonal favorites. Enjoy breakfast and yummy beverages and more than 40 vendors each week with fresh produce, baked goods, spices, meat and eggs and palate-pleasing food from all over the world.

Tucker

Tucker Farmers Market

April 16-Oct. 29; 4-7 p.m. Thursdays

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road, Tucker.

About the market: This market is celebrating its 15th season with live music, food trucks with an eating area, children’s area and more than 30 vendors each week. There’s plenty of free parking and shade under the oak trees.

Vinings

Vinings Farmers Market

March 19-Oct. 29; 2:30-6 p.m. Thursdays

Vinings Jubilee shopping mall, 4300 Paces Ferry Road, Vinings.

About the market: This market is beginning its fifth year with more than 30 rotating vendors offering locally and organically grown produce, flowers, baked goods, prepared foods and condiments. They will start the season with strawberries and other fresh produce and an assortment of fresh baked goods and prepared foods.

Selecting from colorful piles of vegetables like these radishes is part of the fun of shopping at the Virginia Highland Farmers Market. (Courtesy of Virginia Highland Farmers Market/Sarah Carpenter Design)

Virginia-Highland

Virginia Highland Farmers Market

April 12-Nov. 22; 8:30 a.m.-noon Sundays

Highland Woodworking, 1045 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta.

About the market: The Virginia Highland Farmers Market has settled into its new home at Highland Woodworking, and is now offering an expanded 31-week season and extended hours until noon. The market brings together a thoughtfully curated selection of 30 high-quality farmers and local vendors, including favorites such as Pinewood Springs Farm, Prana Kitchens and Colette Bread and Bakeshop. Free street parking is available nearby.

Farmers sell their locally grown corn right out of the back of their trucks at the Woodstock Farmers Market. (Courtesy of Visit Woodstock GA)

Woodstock

Woodstock Farm Fresh Market

April 18-Dec. 19; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Market Street in downtown Woodstock between Mill and Oak streets, Woodstock.

About the market: This year’s market will showcase more than 50 local vendors each Saturday. You’ll find locally grown produce, fresh baked bread and pastries, jams and jellies, honey, locally raised meats, seafood from the Georgia coast, bath and beauty products and more. All vendors grow at least 85% of the products they bring to the market, making the Woodstock Farm Fresh Market an option for true local goods.