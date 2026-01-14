Atlanta is a jewel for cross-cultural dining.
When the city played host to the 1996 Summer Olympics, it sparked an influx of international restaurants along Buford Highway. Nearly 30 years later, eateries specializing in Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Mexican, Philippine and Thai dishes can be found throughout the metro area’s core counties, along with the cuisines of numerous other nations.
In this guide, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining team waves the flags of 63 countries by celebrating their best-known foods — some so beloved that they have been named official national dishes. We share origin stories of the dishes, along with our favorite places to enjoy them in metro Atlanta, whether at a brick-and-mortar restaurant or from a pop-up or food truck.
Take a trip around the world in 63 meals — starting with Argentine empanadas and ending with Vietnamese pho — without having to grab your passport and navigate the world’s busiest airport.
Dishes
Argentina
Empanada
Belen de la Cruz
Delivery drivers zip around the streets of Buenos Aires, boxes of empanadas affixed to the back of motorcycles. An Argentine staple, these savory pastries are filled with a variety of ingredients, such as ground beef, spiced chicken, cheese and more. Encased in a flaky dough and then baked, these pockets are common as an afternoon snack or paired with side dishes as a meal.
The dish’s origins trace back to Spanish settlers, but Argentina’s different regions offer their own varieties, and the prominent Italian heritage of many Argentines shines through in the fillings.
Fast-growing local empanaderia Belen de la Cruz, which
recently expanded to Savannahand Dallas, Texas, serves the standard versions as well as gluten-free varieties. Top them with herbaceous chimichurri and a few sweet alfajor cookies for the full experience.
Multiple locations.Photography by: Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
belendelacruz.com.
By Christopher Hassiotis
Australia
Roast Lamb
Canoe
Sundays were reserved for roast lamb in Matthew Basford’s family. Basford, executive chef at Canoe and a native of Australia, said the preparation of roast lamb varies Down Under, depending on one’s upbringing and ethnicity, but usually Aussies just let the lamb “be the shining star.”
Roast lamb was voted Australia’s national dish in a nationwide survey in 2013. Australian lambs, particularly spring lambs, are smaller and have a sweeter flavor than the U.S. varieties, Basford said.
At Canoe, he prefers serving lamb sirloin, or the rump cut, which is more flavorful but doesn’t get overworked and tough. To bring out more of its sweetness, he marinates it with shio koji (a fermented Japanese seasoning made of steamed rice treated with koji mold spores, water and salt, which tenderizes meat and enhances flavor). Then, it is served in a shallow pool of star anise broth with a bouquet of silky hedgehog mushrooms as well as English pea and fennel tortellini for a starch.
Since Canoe’s menu is seasonal, the Australian spring lamb sirloin will stick around into June, so try it while it’s available.
4199 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. 770-432-2663,Photography by: Green Olive Media
canoeatl.com.
By Olivia Wakim
Austria
Wiener Schnitzel
Petite Violette
Yes, a French restaurant is the best place to find this classic Austrian dish in Atlanta. Chef and co-owner Anthony Gropp’s German roots shine in
Petite Violette’srendition of this fried veal cutlet, which dates back to 19th-century Austria and is the country’s take on a similar Italian dish, cotoletta alla Milanese.
Traditional Wiener schnitzel has been a menu staple at this family-owned spot since the mid-1980s, when Gropp’s father, Wolfgang, ran one of its predecessors, Petite Auberge. The dish features high-quality veal (often from Buckhead Beef) dipped in egg white and then coated with breadcrumbs and pan-fried.
The result is an extra-satisfying crunchy exterior and tender, juicy interior, brightened by a lemon wedge and the restaurant’s lemon butter sauce. It’s best enjoyed with another German standard, sauerkraut, which packs a salty, acidic punch with bacon, onion, apple and caraway added to the cabbage.
2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6228,Photography by: Sharon Benton / Petite Violette
petitevioletterestaurant.com.
By Laura Scholz
Bangladesh
Hilsa Fish Curry
Bismillah Cafe
The hilsa fish, also called “hilsha” and “ilish,” gets very little attention outside its native Bay of Bengal. But Atlanta has a penchant for seafood, and more diners should swing by Bismillah Cafe,
a BuHi institution, to sample this aromatic curry.
The silky texture and buttery flavor hold their own against a tangy yellow sauce; shorshe ilish incorporates mustard seeds, turmeric and mustard oil into its gravy. The fish’s oily texture and fine bones (think mackerel or herring, but milder) make it stand out from a blander catch. Often enjoyed during festive occasions, this aromatic curry is matched with white rice.
Peruse the neighboring market of the same name on Buford Highway to take home other Bengali and South Asian goods.
4010 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta. 404-634-5955,Photography by: Christopher Hassiotis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
bismillahcafeatlantaonline.com.
By Christopher Hassiotis
Belgium
Moules Frites
Bistro Niko
With mussels plentiful along the Flemish coast and
potatoes as a staple, moules frites evolved from easy sustenance into a Belgian culinary staple. Basically, it’s plump, briny mussels and golden, crisp fries. Yet the true magic is in the herby broth, which transforms a humble meal into an extraordinary one.
Fresh mussels are soaked in the steaming, aromatic liquid, which becomes a dipping sauce. White wine imparts a pleasant acidity, along with the velvety richness of shallots, herbs and garlic cooked in butter and enriched cream. The sauce is the soul of the dish, a fragrant elixir that begs to have crusty bread soaked in it and is the perfect complement to the starchy fries, which have a brittle exterior and fluffy insides.
Note: the
Bistro Nikodish mussels Le Coze comes with bread, so order fries for the full moules frites experience.
3350 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-261-6456,Photography by: Bistro Niko
bistroniko.com.
By Angela Hansberger
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Ćevapi
Krupana
Krupana, a pop-up named after chef-owner
Adi Komic’s small Bosnian hometown, offers a rotating menu of
cuisine from the Balkans. However, Bosnia-Herzegovina’s national dish, ćevapi, always is on the menu.
Ćevapi, or ćevapčići, is believed to date back to the Ottoman Empire. Komic said it often is sold as a street food and is something people look forward to eating as a sign of “good times.”
“When American kids’ dads are outside grilling burgers, Bosnian kids’ dads are grilling ćevapi,” he said. Komic’s ćevapi comes with five thick beef sausages served alongside lepinja, or Balkan flatbread; raw onions; kajmak, or Bosnian soft cheese; and ajvar, a roasted red pepper and eggplant sauce.
Komic said it’s best to consider it a finger food. He suggests tearing off a piece of lepinja, wrapping it around a sausage, dipping it in the sauces, then popping raw onions into your mouth before taking a bite. The sauces are optional, but the bread, meat and raw onions are a must. You can keep up with Krupana’s pop-up schedule on Instagram.
By Olivia Wakim
Brazil
Feijoada
Rio Steakhouse and Bakery
A black bean stew studded with pork is the foundation for this stick-to-your ribs dish, although the
feijoadawe know today has gone through a few changes over time. It was brought to Brazil by Portuguese colonizers, but enslaved Africans modified things out of necessity, replacing white beans with more accessible black ones. The stew historically was prepared using lesser cuts of various meats, while modern stockpots may include sausage disks and choicer cuts of pork and beef.
The plate comes together with a ladle of rice (sometimes laced with garlic); the dark-as-night stew; farofa (a crispy breadcrumb-like side dish made from cassava flour — also known as manioc flour or yuca flour — that’s toasted in bacon, garlic and other seasonings) either sprinkled on top of the feijoada or spooned alongside it to soak up all the liquidy goodness; and couve (finely shredded and sauteed collard greens). In the homeland, it’s often customary to finish with orange slices, to aid in the digestion of such carb-heavy bites.
You can get your fill of feijoada at
Rio Steakhouse and Bakery, where you can assemble it from items at the Saturday buffet station. The couve and orange slices will be absent, but the set price ($27 for adults, $12 for children ages 5 to 10, and free for kids under 5) does include all the churrasco (grilled meats) a tummy can take.
1275 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta. 770-952-9556,Photography by: Natrice Miller / AJC
Instagram: @riosteakhouseandbakery.
By Ligaya Figueras
Bulgaria
Banitsa
Malincho Fresh Market & Kitchen
Variations of this phyllo pastry can be found
across the Balkansand into the Middle East. Banitsa is one of Bulgaria’s best-known dishes, and it often is enjoyed as a breakfast food during Christmas and on other special occasions.
Malincho Fresh Market & Kitchen offers a Bulgarian banitsa that’s made with layers of flaky phyllo dough and filled with a tangy mixture of yogurt and white, brined sheep’s milk cheese. It’s best enjoyed warm, when the phyllo is crisp and melts in your mouth.
Every Bulgarian is familiar with some version of banitsa, said Malincho store manager Petya Vasileva, who added that most women she knows learned how to make it while growing up. Vasileva’s grandmother used to say that when you’re making the dish, if you name it after someone and it turns out to be good, that means the person is good. “If it turns out to be bad, the person is not so good.”
1453 Terrell Mill Road, Marietta. 678-439-6220,Photography by: Natrice Miller / AJC
Facebook: Malincho Atlanta.
By Olivia Wakim
Canada
Poutine
Pat’s Poutine
Poutine, which consists of
french fries, cheese curds and savory gravy, is Canadian comfort food. And while the exact origins of the dish are unknown, it started popping up in rural Quebecois snack bars in the mid-20th century.
While you can find the dish at some breweries and fine-dining spots, head to Pat’s Poutine food truck — parked at the Shell station on Chattahoochee Avenue — for a no-frills, flavor-packed version that matches the spirit and taste of the original.
Pat’s choose-your-adventure poutine starts with a small or large base of fries drowning in a warming beef or mushroom gravy. (You can get a vegetarian tomato and onion option for a small upcharge.) Keep it customary with creamy cheddar cheese curds or mix it up with other flavors, such as garlic and dill.
The classic combination delivers an unbeatable salty-meaty-tangy combo — and the same gloriously delicious heap that gave the dish its name, which means “a mess” in Quebecois slang.
1535 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. 770-286-4827,Photography by: Natrice Miller / AJC
patspoutine.com.
By Laura Scholz
China
Peking Duck
Ming’s BBQ
When some dogs destroy a turkey in “A Christmas Story,” the Parker family goes to the only place open in Cleveland: a Chinese restaurant that serves
roast Peking duck. The 1983 flick became a holiday classic — and introduced Americans to what the Parkers described as “Chinese turkey.”
Peking duck has been prepared for banquets since the Imperial era in China. The dish is characterized by its thin, crispy skin — with just the skin and meat served usually — and
sliced tableside in front of dinersby the cook. Afterward, the duck is returned to the table in the form of a soup, noodle dish or stir fry.
At Ming’s BBQ, ducks hang in the window of the small, bright space. Table service is available, but the door constantly is opening with a stream of customers picking up whole pigs, ducks and sides. The duck is served with hoisin sauce, scallions and buns to be filled. The second course is presented as a duck stir-fry with vegetables.
5150 Buford Highway NE, Doraville. 770-451-6985,Photography by: Bob Townsend for the AJC
mingsbbq.com.
By Bob Townsend
Colombia
Bandeja Paisa
Casa Vieja
This protein-dense, carb-laden platter features rice, red beans, various meats (chicharrón, grilled skirt steak and chorizo), a fried egg, fried sweet plantain, avocado and an arepa.
While the Colombian government was unsuccessful when it tried in 2005 to make bandeja Paisa the official national dish under the name “plato montañero” (because many in the country considered it to be just a regional dish),
it is ubiquitous at metro area restaurants that specialize in the cuisineof this South American country.
The combo plate hails from the Paisa region of northwest Colombia. Some suggest it is a descendent of fabada, a bean stew from Spain’s Asturias region, but it is certain that the dish evolved through the exchange of ingredients and cooking traditions among Indigenous inhabitants, Spanish colonizers and enslaved Africans.
Tuck in for a feast at Casa Vieja, a destination for Colombian fare in Atlanta for more than 20 years. The colorful, buzzy, 75-seat eatery gets packed, with a line snaking out the door. But an amazingly efficient staff, under the direction of husband-wife owners Alex and Zaira Velasquez, turns tables quickly.
3652 Shallowford Road NE, Doraville. 770-454-8557,Photography by: Natrice Miller / AJC
casaviejacolombiarestaurant.com.
By Ligaya Figueras
Cuba
Pastelitos
Buena Gente
Spanish for “little pastry,” pastelitos are flaky turnovers with sweet or savory fillings. Whether square or triangle-shaped, the tender, buttery dough gives way to the plump center and is sure to leave a trail of crumbs behind.
Some say pastelitos were invented by Lebanese immigrants trying to replicate baklava in Cuba, while others suggest they are the creation of enslaved people who labored in sugar mills. In Miami, pastelitos are a staple of coffee shops, markets and even chain grocery stores.
In the metro area, you’ll find pastelitos at Buena Gente,
a cheery Cuban bakery in Decatur. Of their pastelito options, the standout is the guava and cream cheese, with the tangy cheese balancing out the fruit’s sweetness. Pair it with a cafe con leche for a true pick-me-up; just brace yourself for the sugar rush that follows.
1365 Clairmont Road, Decatur. 678-744-5638,Photography by: Angela Hansberger for the AJC
buenagenteatl.com.
By Lia Picard
Czechia
Golabki
Baltic Deli
While not the official Czech national dish, golabki is served on celebratory occasions
around Central Europeand is one of the few dishes from the region that can be found in Atlanta.
It’s essentially stuffed cabbage with a filling of ground beef and pork. A very nice example can be found at Baltic Deli in Roswell, which specializes in Eastern and Central European groceries and specialty items.
There’s a chalkboard menu over a hot bar in the back that often is filled with popular dishes from Czechia (more widely known in English as the Czech Republic) and its neighbors. You’ll find such dishes as pierogi, kielbasa and goulash. The deli’s golabki, frequently available, features a hearty portion of ground meat in a tidy little cabbage leaf package.
The flavors of golabki are familiar and approachable for the typical American palate, and it makes a hearty meal alongside a scoop of mashed potatoes.
1530 Old Alabama Road, Roswell. 770-750-5602,Photography by: Henri Hollis / AJC
Facebook: Baltic Deli.
By Henri Hollis
Denmark
Smørrebrød
JenChan’s
Emily Chan has been serving smørrebrød for years at JenChan’s,
the Cabbagetown restaurantshe owns with her wife, Jen.
The open-faced Danish sandwich is made with a dark rye bread called rugbrød, which is spread with European butter and typically eaten with a fork. The bread is topped with fish, vegetables and other ingredients. At JenChan’s, that typically is determined by what’s in season.
Available on the Sunday brunch menu, the smørrebrød is piled high with sweeter options (such as strawberries and cottage cheese) or more savory toppings, such as endive, smoked fish roe, fennel aioli and radish. A current standout, especially for those who like a little funk, features pungent Limburger cheese spread thickly on the brown bread and topped with fresh arugula, mild sauteed shallots and a sprinkling of mustard seeds for a satisfying, surprising pop in every bite.
Smørrebrød also appears occasionally on the menu at Mikkelson’s Market, the couple’s specialty grocery store in Reynoldstown.
186 Carroll St. SE, Atlanta. 470-439-0048,Photography by: Mikkelson’s Market
jenchans.com.
By Yvonne Zusel
Dominican Republic
La Bandera
Versace
This dish is called la bandera (which means “the flag” in Spanish) because the generous assortment of food traditionally heaped on the plate represents the colors of the Dominican Republic‘s flag.
La bandera consists of stewed beans, white rice and richly seasoned meat — often chicken, beef or pork. It represents the
intersection of culturesthat comprise the nation’s history, whether Indigenous Taino, enslaved West African or colonial Spanish.
Accompanied by sweet maduro plantains and a fresh salad, la bandera is a complete meal. At both Versace’s long-running Lilburn location and the new Lawrenceville spot, you can get a savory, beefy version.
510 Pleasant Hill Road NW, Lilburn. 770-931-8412; and 706 Grayson Highway, Lawrenceville. 678- 226-1440,Photography by: — Christopher Hassiotis for the AJC
versacedominicanrest.com.
By Christopher Hassiotis
Egypt
Koshari
Pharaohs Palace
This Egyptian street food is a hearty tangle of lentils, rice, pasta and chickpeas. Draped with a rich tomato sauce, koshari “brings together the poor and the rich,” according to the menu of Johns Creek restaurant
Pharaohs Palace, which adds: “You will understand Egypt better with the first bite.”
Egypt has been a cultural crossroads for millennia, and koshari, which is complex but not complicated, culls from Indian, Italian and Middle Eastern cuisines. Chef Ahmed Zayed’s attention to cultural detail extends even to the simple accompaniments of rice molded into little pyramids.
A topping of crisp fried onions and a tangy garlic dressing provide both crunch and punch to the vegetarian dish, which is best enjoyed alongside an array of other items — and just as many friends to share them with.
11890 Douglas Road, Johns Creek. 404-940-7234,Photography by: Henri Hollis / AJC
pharaohspalacerestaurant.com.
By Christopher Hassiotis
England
Fish and Chips
Brick Store Pub
The
pairing of fish and chipsis a culinary representation of England’s seaside heritage and working-class roots. There are thousands of “chippy” shops across the U.K., showcasing the enduring appeal of this comfort food.
While Decatur’s
Brick Store Pubdoesn’t serve it with mushy peas (as you’ll frequently see in Britain), it does provide malt vinegar to add a layer of tang. The large portions of mild cod (a fish famously associated with the dish) are meaty and flaky, and covered with a golden ale batter. Besides being what Brick Store is best-known for, the beer adds flavor and makes the batter lighter and crispier. As the bubbles escape during frying, the batter gets airier and allows the fish to steam delicately within the crunchy exterior.
The chips (french fries) come hot, crisp and delightfully fluffy inside. The soft starchiness is good for dipping in the house-made remoulade or malt vinegar.
125 E. Court Square, Decatur. 404-687-0990,Photography by: Angela Hansberger for the AJC
brickstorepub.com.
By Angela Hansberger
Ethiopia
Doro Wat
Bahel Ethiopian
Doro wat, considered
Ethiopia‘s national dish, is a chicken stew frequently served at Christmas or Easter. In some ways, it is similar to Indian butter chicken, and the flavor comes from the spice and herb blend berbere, which can be adjusted from mild to quite hot.
Injera, a spongy sourdough flatbread made from teff flour, is served alongside doro wat, to scoop up the stew. The dish also is served frequently with hard-boiled eggs.
In Atlanta, Bahel Ethiopian lists doro wat as one of its signature dishes. The friendly staff is proud of using recipes handed down from generations of family members. When we asked our server why they are one of the few restaurants offering doro wat year-round, he answered: “We want our customers to
feel like they are home.”
3125 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-325-6000,Photography by: Bob Townsend for the AJC
bahelethiopianrestaurant.com.
By Bob Townsend
France
Beef Bourguignon
Cafe Alsace
Beef bourguignon — or “many things cooked in wine” — fed French peasants in the Middle Ages. Originally a stew that was slow-cooked to soften tough pieces of meat, this winter dish
uses red wine to tenderize beefwhile imbuing it with the taste of nourishing vegetable scraps.
Today, Cafe Alsace’s beef bourguignon draws in Atlanta area residents with its tender carrots, mushrooms and the addition of house-made spaetzle pasta in the peppery sauce.
The
Decatur establishmenthas served patrons since 1997, shortly after owner Benedicte Cooper moved to the U.S. from the Alsace region of France that borders Germany. The Alsatian spaetzle elevates this French classic into a dish deserving of its own category.
You can enjoy the stew alongside escargots, salade nicoise and the tarte of the day.
121 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-373-5622,Photography by: Danielle Meinert for the AJC
cafealsace.net.
By Danielle Meinert
Germany
Sauerbraten
Gasthaus Tirol
Gasthaus Tirol serves a heaping portion of
sauerbratenwith a salad and two sides of your choice.
Much of the quaint restaurant’s menu was developed by Reinhold Weger, a trained chef from Austria who took over from the original owners in 2005. While Weger retired some years ago, he still comes by Gasthaus to cook once a week.
Sauerbraten was a dish Weger grew up eating, similar to a Sunday roast. It goes “way, way, way back,” he said, and was devised as a means to make a cheap cut of meat more tender and flavorful.
The beef is marinated for three to four days in red wine, onion, spices and a dash of vinegar, then it’s cooked for three to four hours in the marinade, so by the end it flakes off at the touch of a tine and melts on the tongue. The glaze poured on top is a reduced balsamic vinegar and moistens the beef with a touch of sweetness.
A side of red cabbage and spaetzle is a must, Weger said.
310 Atlanta Road, Cumming. 770-844-7244,Photography by: Natrice Miller / AJC
gasthaus-cumming.com.
By Olivia Wakim
Ghana
Waakye
Ike’s Cafe and Grill
In Ghana, the hearty dish waakye frequently is eaten for breakfast and sometimes is served in a big bag or on a banana or plantain leaf, so all the components can mix together, said Mike Kwarteng, owner of
Ike’s Cafe and Grill.
At Ike’s, waakye arrives on a big plate. The actual waakye is a ball of starchy rice and black-eyed peas that is cooked with a waakye leaf to give a purple, reddish color. Surrounding the waakye are slivers of soft, sweet plantains; a heap of tomato-based stew that’s sauteed with a variety of seafood powders and spooned over a combination of beef and fish (either croaker or tilapia); a pile of spaghetti to sop up the stew; a boiled egg; and garri (dried cassava) and shito (a sweet, spicy Ghanian hot sauce), both of which are served on the side.
It’s a filling meal with a variety of textures, protein and starch that will last you through the day.
1250 Tech Drive, Norcross. 770-559-1579,Photography by: Natrice Miller / AJC
ikescafe.com.
By Olivia Wakim
Greece
Moussaka
It’s Greek to Us
While it’s one of Greece’s national dishes, moussaka is not as well-known abroad as such tourist-friendly dishes as gyros and Greek horiatiki salad. But it’s no less beloved at home and typifies the comforting East-meets-West flavors of much
Greek peasant food.
In moussaka, sauteed eggplant, spiced minced meat and a creamy bechamel sauce sit in layers that are baked casserole-style.
Popularized nearly a century ago by chef Nikolaos Tselementes, the father of modern Greek cuisine, moussaka sports the distinctive Greek touch of using cinnamon and nutmeg (just a pinch of both!) to add warmth to the dish.
Longtime Marietta restaurant It’s Greek to Us rounds out its platter of moussaka — which also incorporates zucchini into the mix — with lemony, oregano-flecked Greek potatoes and garlicky green beans.
1355 Church St. Ext. NE, Marietta. 770-575-3077,Photography by: Christopher Hassiotis for the AJC
itsgreektous.online.
By Christopher Hassiotis
Guatemala
Pepián
502 Antojitos
The name 502 Antojitos might be familiar to those who have visited Guatemala. Owner Dener Zacarias named his restaurant after the Guatemalan area code, to make it recognizable and easy to remember. The dining spot offers
Central American and Mexican food, including one of Guatemala’s oldest dishes, a meat stew called pepián that originated with the Mayans.
Pepián frequently is served on special occasions, such as weddings, birthdays or even funerals, Zacarias said. While it can be made with pork or beef, the most popular protein for the dish is chicken. It varies from one area of Guatemala to another — sometimes darker in color or spicier — but one of the constants is the use of pumpkin seeds, or “pepitoria” in Spanish.
It frequently is served with green hot sauce, rice and tortillas that can be used to sop up the savory broth. In some parts of Guatemala, it comes with tamalitos, which are like tamales without a meat filling, Zacarias said.
At 502 Antojitos, pepián is served with black beans, rice, lettuce and a steaming pile of thick, handmade corn tortillas. You can eat it however you’d like, whether that means drenching the tortilla and rice in the brothy stew or using your hands to peel off tender pieces of chicken to eat with the tortilla.
4075 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn. 470-545-3039,Photography by: 502 Antojitos
502antojitos.com.
By Olivia Wakim
Haiti
Soup Joumou
La Citadelle Bakery
Made with a squash broth and chunks of beef and vegetables, soup joumou first was eaten by
Haitians to celebratethe country’s liberation from French colonial rule. Joumou, meaning pumpkin in Haitian Creole, had been cultivated by enslaved Haitians who were forbidden from eating it themselves.
When the country gained its independence on Jan. 1, 1804, it became the custom to celebrate the anniversary of liberation on the first day of the year with a bowl of the soup.
While La Citadelle does serve soup joumou around the holidays, diners also can order it on Sundays, until it sells out.
The bakery-cafe offers hearty beef and vegetarian versions. Both use a flavorful squash base and large chunks of potato, carrots and cabbage.
You can finish off the meal with a sweet treat from the dessert case or an item from the grab-and-go market.
248 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 678-330-1073,Photography by: Natrice Miller / AJC
citadellebakery.com.
By Yvonne Zusel
Honduras
Baleadas
Brisas de Tela
While no one nation can lay claim to the combination of beans, cheese and tortilla,
baleadas, a popular street food in Honduras, come close to perfecting the union.
Thick, pillowy flour tortillas are folded flat over a simple yet flavorful filling — typically mashed refried beans, mild farmers cheese and crema. Baleadas are especially popular in the morning with eggs and avocados and are mild enough to merit a dash or two of hot sauce, if you prefer.
With two locations in the Atlanta suburbs, the Honduran restaurant Brisas de Tela prominently features baleadas on its menu. Diners eager for an especially hearty version can tuck into varieties laden with savory beef, chicken or pork.
They are a filling way to start the day and also are good as part of a midday meal, and they offer a customizable taste of coastal Central America.
739 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. 770-794-1320; and 1480 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross. 678- 615-2428.Photography by: Christopher Hassiotis for the AJC
Facebook: Brisas de Tela Restaurante Hondureño.
By Christopher Hassiotis
Hungary
Goulash
Kurt’s Euro Bistro
Hungary’s national dish usually is prepared with slow-cooked beef, onions, paprika and potatoes. Whether served as a thick stew or thinned to soup-like consistency, goulash is rustic and rib-sticking.
The dried red pepper paprika is emblematic of Hungary — vendors at Budapest’s Great Market Hall adorn their stalls with massive bundles — and is what gives goulash its signature deep-red color and smoky flavors. The spice made its way to Central Europe via Turkish traders in the 1500s, and first was adopted by shepherds and merchants who used it to season their stews.
For a robust rendition, head to
Kurt’s Euro Bistro, a standard-bearer for Central European flavors. Served over spaetzle noodles and with a dollop of sour cream to cut the savoriness, this goulash is listed on the menu simply as “Kurt’s Favorite.”
It’s a family restaurant in the truest sense, run by husband-wife owners Kurt Eisele (he’s German) and Verena Eisele (she’s Swiss). He handles the kitchen, she steers the dining room, and various children and grandchildren also are on the staff.
3305 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth. 770-623-4128,Photography by: Christopher Hassiotis for the AJC
kurtsrestaurant.com.
By Christopher Hassiotis
India
Butter Chicken
Zyka
Like several other large countries with diverse regional cuisines, India does not have an official national dish. However,
butter chickenis one of the country’s most widely known and universally beloved culinary exports.
The dish‘s name belies the intensity of the flavors that frequently are found in the creamy, tomato-based gravy that gets added richness from a generous dollop of butter.
Zyka, with
locations in Decatur and Alpharetta, serves a wonderful version of butter chicken that is emblematic of the appeal of Indian food: an intensely flavored, velvety gravy over tender hunks of chicken paired with expertly made basmati rice. The vibrant color and vivacious spices in Zyka’s butter chicken ensure that the dish is anything but bland, and the depth of flavor gives the curried gravy an almost addictive quality.
Luckily, Zyka’s kitchen is adept at making huge servings, which extends to the hefty takeout portions.
1677 Scott Blvd., Decatur. 404-728-4444; and 3800 Brookside Parkway, Alpharetta. 678-580-0538,Photography by: Henri Hollis / AJC
zyka.com.
By Henri Hollis
Indonesia
Soto
Batavia
In a nation comprising millions of people, thousands of islands and hundreds of languages, it can be tough to find anything that applies to all of Indonesia. However, nothing unites a nation quite like comfort food, and the Indonesian government proclaimed soto — the Southeast Asian country’s fragrant, filling soup — one of its five official national dishes in 2018.
Regional variations abound, but soto generally consists of a broth spiced with turmeric, galangal and lemongrass, and redolent with meat, rice noodles and fresh herbs such as cilantro and makrut lime leaves. Some regions prefer chicken, others seafood. And while pork is forbidden in much of the Muslim-majority country, the Hindu-majority island of Bali loves its pork-rich soto babi. Coconut milk frequently makes an appearance, as do boiled eggs.
At the restaurant and import shop
Batavia in Doraville, it’s a beefy soto madura, typical of northeastern Java, that’s on the menu. With more garlic than many regional sotos, this vibrant yellow soup is complex and multilayered, just like the country where it originated.
3640 Shallowford Road, Doraville. 404-254-0646,Photography by: Christopher Hassiotis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
bataviadoraville.com.
By Christopher Hassiotis
Iran
Chelo Kebab
Chelo
Rice paired with grilled meat is a meal combination in cuisines around the world, but Iran takes it to sublime heights. Kebab is derived from the Persian word “kabab,” which refers to food grilled on a skewer. Chelo kebab (also called chellow-kabab), translates to “rice and kebab,” and consists of saffron-tinged basmati rice served with kebabs and often grilled tomatoes, onions and ground sumac as well.
According to Persian cuisine cookbook author Margaret Shaida, the dish gained popularity when Prince Nāṣer al-Dīn Shah ascended to the throne in 1848. He was so passionate about the dish that he insisted there be a restaurant specializing in chelo kebab for his courtiers near the palace in Tehran, leading to the rise of chellow-kababi restaurants throughout the country.
The kebab can vary from tender koobideh (ground lamb or beef seasoned with grated onions and spices before being kneaded and tightly molded around a long skewer) to meaty chunks of chicken, beef or lamb that glisten after cooking over hot coals.
Any kebab order at
Chelo in Roswellwill arrive succulent and juicy, while the accompanying polo rice wears the golden, crunchy crown (known as “tahdig”) that forms at the bottom of the pot while the rice cooks.
964 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 470-294-1167,Photography by: Chelo
cheloroswell.com.
By Ligaya Figueras
Ireland
Irish Stew
The Marlay House
Most national dishes around the world tend to have humble origins, and so it is in Ireland, whose pastoral past has made a simple stew its favorite.
For Irish stew, braised lamb or mutton is cooked low and slow with carrots, onions and red potatoes. It’s a peasant dish for a country that only in recent years emerged from its longtime modest economic standing.
Head to the Irish-owned
Marlay House in downtown Decaturfor a traditional pub experience free of over-the-top kitsch. Keeping things straightforward is the rule in the kitchen as well. Marlay’s lamb stew is thick and hearty and incorporates barley into the mix.
Served with slices of brown Irish bread, it’s comforting and filling.
426 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-270-9950.Photography by: The Marlay House
themarlayhouse.com.
By Christopher Hassiotis
Italy
Ragu Alla Bolognese
BoccaLupo
When you’re in the mood for comforting Italian food, nothing hits the spot like pasta with meat sauce. And no one in Atlanta does
ragu alla Bolognesebetter than James Beard Award-nominated chef Bruce Logue, whose Inman Park restaurant is as close as you can get to an Italian trattoria without needing a passport.
Rustic Italian ragu dates back to late 19th-century Bologna, where it was made with finely minced veal, pancetta, carrot and onion that was browned and then simmered in broth for hours before being served with tagliatelle.
At
BoccaLupo, Logue’s savory ground pork and veal red sauce is slow-cooked with herbs and spices to gravy-like perfection and then folded into wide, silky, house-made pappardelle with just the right amount of bite. Topped with sharp American Parmesan and a dusting of earthy, bright parsley, the finished dish is hearty and homey — like a giant hug from Nonna.
753 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-577-2332,Photography by: Henri Hollis / AJC
boccalupoatl.com.
By Laura Scholz
Jamaica
Ackee and Saltfish
Mobay Spice
Separately, the main ingredients in Jamaica’s national dish aren’t that remarkable. Together, they are the taste of reclaimed history.
Ackee, a savory fruit that is not native to Jamaica, most likely arrived on the island with slaves from West Africa. Saltfish — salt-cured and dried fish (typically cod) — was the cheap food that fed the captives.
Combined, the nutty, mild ackee — with a texture akin to scrambled eggs — and strong saltfish are a harmonious counterbalance, enhanced with peppers and spices.
Mobay Spicecombines house-made saltfish and soft, spongy ackee with bell peppers, Scotch bonnet peppers, onions and aromatics.
The space feels like a Jamaican garden party and the restaurant fittingly serves the mixture on tasty, bite-size vessels made from fried plantains.
Note that the dish is available only on Mobay’s Sunday brunch menu.
2957 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 404-941-7028,Photography by: Mobay Spice
mobayspice.com.
By Angela Hansberger
Japan
Curry Rice
Shoya Izakaya
Although Americans might think of India or Thailand when they hear the term “curry,” the Japanese version of the versatile dish goes back to the 1860s, when the British brought South Asian spices and dishes to the once-isolated island nation.
Known as “kare raisu,” it features a thick, mildly spiced gravy (not nearly as fiery as some of its Southern counterparts) poured over rice; it frequently is served with fried cutlets (katsu). Slightly sweeter than other curries — and thickened with a roux-based sauce — the Japanese version frequently incorporates vegetables, such as carrots and potatoes.
Different varieties available at
Shoya Izakayainclude the baked katsu curry rice, which features a breaded pork cutlet and raw egg yolk that is mixed into the rice, and the Hawaiian-inspired loco moco curry rice, with its hamburger patty accompanied by a fried egg.
6035 Peachtree Road, Doraville. 770-457-5555,Photography by: Christopher Hassiotis / for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
shoya-izakaya.com.
By Christopher Hassiotis
Laos
Laab
Snackboxe Bistro
Laab (sometimes spelled laap) originated in Laos, and while it spread throughout Southeast Asia (as “larb” in Thailand), it is deeply rooted in the communal nature of Laotian meals.
It is generally eaten by hand — scooping up minced meat and herb salad laced with fish sauce along with sticky rice — but you also can wrap the tangy mixture in cabbage leaves or assemble it on top of cucumber slices.
Snackboxe Bistroserves a version with dried chiles, funky fish sauce and a squeeze of lime. There is a dense interplay of salty and spicy tastes with aromatic herbs, such as cilantro and mint. A key ingredient is toasted, sticky rice powder, which adds nuttiness, a savory texture and aroma.
Personalization is easy at Snackboxe, with varying protein choices and additions or deletions of ingredients and heat available.
1960 Day Drive NW, Duluth. 770-558-1105,Photography by: Snackboxe Bistro
snackboxebistroga.com.
By Angela Hansberger
Lebanon
Kibbeh
Zakia
This ancient dish is claimed by countries across the Levant region of the Middle East and comes in many different varieties, including raw, baked and fried.
Lebanese restaurant Zakiaadds a local spin to its fried kibbeh. The outer shell is made with finely ground Georgia beef and wheat bulgur, then stuffed with a juicy mixture of cooked lamb, onion, pine nuts, allspice and cinnamon.
Chef Michael Schorn said they take the beef and bulgur mixture, shape it into thimbles, fill it with the lamb then fry them. The result is a crisp outer shell that gives way to a juicy, fragrant core dotted with pine nuts. Schorn said they keep the interior moist by reducing the fat from the lamb all the way down, until it cooks back into the meat.
It’s served with a cooling scoop of khyar bi laban (Lebanese cucumber yogurt salad), then dollops of spicy harissa are spooned around the perimeter. Since fried kibbeh is such a labor-intensive dish, it frequently is made for special occasions, Schorn said. So, when someone makes it for you, consider it a generous and hospitable gesture.
3699 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. 470-828-5910,Photography by: Natrice Miller / AJC
zakiarestaurant.com.
By Olivia Wakim
Malaysia
Nasi Lemak
Mamak
Billed by
Mamakas “the one dish that represents Malaysia,” nasi lemak is served all of the time there.
The dish comes with a harmonious assemblage of ingredients. There is a mound of soft, long-grain white rice cooked in coconut milk and a fragrant pandan leaf. Cooling slices of cucumber, wok-fried peanuts and spicy sambal paste flank the halves of a hard-boiled egg.
Every forkful has the opportunity of flavor from any or all of the various sides and condiments, including a pile of crispy dried anchovies, both savory and salty. It is sublimely crunchy, spicy and sweet. The dish comes with a choice of protein, either fried chicken on the bone, boneless chicken in a curry or spareribs.
5151 Buford Highway, Doraville. 678-395-3192,Photography by: Angela Hansberger for the AJC
mamakdoraville.com.
By Angela Hansberger
Mexico
Mole Poblano
El Valle
It’s tough to talk about Mexican mole, because it’s like trying to define curry. It can be a dish, a sauce, a flavor — it’s a category all its own.
In the
context of Mexican cuisine, mole is a complex, usually thick sauce made with numerous ingredients that can include spices, seeds, chiles, nuts and more. Because it’s so versatile, adaptable and characteristic of Mexican cooking, mole poblano is the country’s national dish.
Originating in the central city of Puebla, mole poblano is earthy, piquant and laced with chocolate. It frequently is served over chicken or turkey. Balancing sweetness and earthy qualities, the black garlic mole that chef Luis Damian serves at
El Valle, a contemporary Midtown restaurant, brings out the best qualities of the dish.
Paired with fork-tender short ribs in a bed of creamy, peppery stone-ground grits, it’s both nostalgic and modern.
800 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 678-974-5356,Photography by: Jose Pereiro / El Valle
valleatl.com.
By Christopher Hassiotis
Middle East
Falafel
Mediterranean Grill
Falafel are deep-fried balls made from ground chickpeas (and/or fava beans) seasoned with fresh herbs and spices. Some scholars point to Egypt as the birthplace of falafel, possibly originating among Coptic Christians who followed the teachings of St. Mark the Evangelist, who brought Christianity to Egypt in the first century.
As a meatless, dairy-free food permissible under numerous religious dietary laws, falafel is widely enjoyed today throughout the Middle East, where it is served on the streets and in restaurants and home kitchens alike.
Closer to home, you can find these real-deal fritters at Palestinian-owned <a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title="">Mediterranean Grill</a>. Since its inception in 2001, the restaurant has used the same recipe given to founder Sam Mousa in 1974 by a 73-year-old man from Jerusalem when the two worked together at a restaurant in Chicago.
Made daily from scratch, the mix starts with dried chickpeas (from a crop always less than a year old) that plump up from a soak in water before being pulsed with onion, garlic, parsley, cumin, coriander, black pepper, salt and a bit of baking soda. Once shaped into round balls and fried, these golden balls offer a crispy, greaseless exterior that gives way to a soft inside tinged bright green from herbs.
Enjoy them in a wrap, tucked into warm pita with crunchy veggies and hummus; as the star of a filling plate; or simply as a two-bite, one-buck wonder.
Editor’s note: This item has been updated to reflect that the Mediterranean Grill is Palestinian-owned.
985 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-917-1100; 2126 N. Decatur Road, Decatur. 404-320-0101; and 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. 678-996-0045,Photography by: Natrice Miller / AJC
mediterraneangrill.com.
By Ligaya Figueras
Morocco
Couscous
Ela
Frequently cooked in Morocco for holidays or communal meals with family and friends, couscous is a small pasta made from rolled and steamed semolina wheat.
Like rice or other grains, it acts as a blank canvas, whether cooked with the addition of spices, fruits and nuts, or served plain to complement rich, slow-cooked stews popular in the North African country.
The dish originated with the Maghreb region’s Berber people centuries ago and has become representative of the communal element of the region’s hospitality.
At Virginia-Highland newcomer Ela,platters of fluffy couscous arrive at the table with chile, dried fruit, mint and feta cheese, acting as a bed for char-grilled skewers of pepper-flecked lamb, chicken spiced with Moroccan red chile harissa or shawarma-style mushrooms.
1186 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-873-4656.Photography by: Frankie Cole
ela-atlanta.com.
By Christopher Hassiotis
New Zealand
Meat Pie
Heaps Pies
A handheld double-crust savory meat pie is a cherished sign of home for New Zealanders.
While the meat pie arrived on the island nation with British settlers in the early 19th century, it evolved to incorporate local ingredients, particularly the meat supplied by sheep and cattle farms. Beef pies made with oozy melted cheese — what Kiwis call “mince and cheese” — rose in popularity in the 1970s, but these days innovative pie makers stuff the crust with everything from butter chicken to vegan and vegetarian combinations.
New Zealand native Jake Harvey has been a meat pie ambassador since moving to Atlanta in 2018 and launching Heaps, making the pies of his homeland to sell at pop-ups, to wholesale customers and at farmers markets.
In January, Harvey put down roots with a brick-and-mortar location in Decatur, where customers will find the ever-popular beef and cheddar as well as mashups, such as green Thai chicken curry, a Cubano and a vegan chana masala.
Enjoy ‘em hot at the communal table, then take home a few frozen pies for later. Look for Heaps at the Grant Park and Peachtree Road farmers markets as well.
2752 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-205-5667,Photography by: Heaps Pies
heapspies.com.
By Ligaya Figueras
Nepal
Dal Bhat
Kathmandu Kitchen & Grill
While the national dish of Nepal is tough to find in its purest form in Atlanta, Nepalese-Indian restaurant
Kathmandu in Clarkstonserves a version that is only slightly modified.
Dal bhat is a lentil stew served with rice, the kind of homey, inexpensive dish that can function as a staple.
On the Kathmandu menu, the dish is called dal makhani, which references a slightly creamier version common in India’s Punjab region. This version might not be visually impressive, but the flavors are much more intense than you’d expect. Even the medium spice level might be too hot for a lot of people.
Kathmandu’s dal makhani has that rib-sticking, substantial quality common to lentil dishes, although you’ll find a variety of legumes adding texture. On a cool night, the warming combination of beans, rice and heavy spices couldn’t be more satisfying.
926 Montreal Road, Clarkston. 678-732-3449,Photography by: Henri Hollis / AJC
kathmandu-kitchen-grill.res-menu.com.
By Henri Hollis
Nigeria
Jollof Rice
Little Lagos
The rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana over who makes the best version of jollof rice speaks to the cultural importance of the dish, which has a depth of flavor beyond its basic ingredients.
In the
Little Lagos version, an umber-colored heap of rice is smoky and tangy. Onions, peppers and tomatoes are cooked down, concentrating the flavors, and it packs heat from habaneros. Meanwhile, spices, herbs and aromatics — ranging from nutmeg to chile pepper — add vibrancy to the tomato-stained tangy grains of white rice. Smoky undertones come from cooking it over fire, with a crisp layer on the bottom of the pan.
Each bite further reveals the complexity within.
3979 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta. 404-835-2465,Photography by: Angela Hansberger for the AJC
littlelagosatl.com.
By Angela Hansberger
Pakistan
Nihari
Namak Restaurant
The word nihari comes from the Arabic “nahar,” which means morning. Some historians believe the dish originated as a heavy breakfast that Mughal nobles enjoyed after morning prayers, which eventually found its way to working-class tables to keep them sustained throughout the day.
But there is debate about whether the beloved dish was invented in Old Delhi or years later by the nawabs (rulers) of the kingdom of Awadh.
The savory stew is slow-cooked for eight to 10 hours with bone-in meat (usually beef shank or mutton), bone marrow and a mix of spices, resulting in a rich gravy full of tender chunks of meat.
Shakeel Haque, owner of Namak Restaurant, offers a
halal beef niharithat includes slices of jalapeño, julienned strips of ginger, a healthy serving of cilantro and lemon wedges. The meat is very tender, Haque said, and “the spice level has to be perfect for people to enjoy.”
If you try it, tear off strips of warm tandoori or butter naan and soak up every last bit of the filling stew.
5220 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta. 678-615-7586,Photography by: Natrice Miller / AJC
namak-restaurant.com.
By Olivia Wakim
Peru
Ceviche
Madre Selva
Peru is overflowing with different culinary traditions, ranging from rustic Amazonian dishes to the Nikkei cuisine developed by the significant Japanese immigrant community.
Ceviche, Peru’s national dish, is refreshing and deceptively simple. Raw fish marinated and cured in lime juice provides a base for Indigenous, Spanish and Asian tastes. Onions and cilantro are common in the dish, as are sweet potatoes, corn and chiles.
An upscale take on the dish shows up at the
new Lindbergh area spot Madre Selva. Brothers David and Daniel Londoño Brinez run the kitchen, with Daniel responsible for the restaurant’s varied ceviche bar.
A whitefish ceviche hews closely to the classic version, while the catch-of-the-day option pulls in explosive rocoto peppers and crisp calamari, and a tuna variation adds sesame oil, avocado and watermelon.
570 Main St. NE, Atlanta. 404-633-2111,Photography by: Madre Selva
madreselva.restaurant.
By Christopher Hassiotis
Philippines
Adobo
Kamayan ATL
This quintessential Philippine dish features stewed chicken or pork in a bracing marinade of vinegar, soy sauce, sugarcane, bay leaves, garlic and other aromatics that penetrate deep into the meat, leaving it flavorful and tender to the bone.
The word adobo is a derivative of the Spanish verb “adobar,” which means “to marinate.” Adobo existed in the Philippines long before Spanish colonizers arrived in the early 16th century to find Indigenous people using vinegar as a form of food preservation, as they did in the Iberian Peninsula, although soy sauce was part of the mix in the islands, having arrived in the ninth century thanks to Chinese traders.
Recipes for this comfort dish vary from region to region and household to household.
Kamayan ATLco-owner Mia Orino grew up on adobo that included coconut milk in the marinade. But at the
Michelin-recommended restaurantthat she runs with her husband, Carlo, coconut milk is not included. However, peppercorns are included, a nod to the Chinese side of their heritage, she said.
When you order Kamayan’s chicken adobo, be sure to spoon that divine sauce over the accompanying jasmine rice, whose soft, fluffy grains will soak up all the savory goodness. And if pork adobo ribs are offered as a special the day you visit, don’t pass them up.
5150 Buford Highway NE, Doraville. 678-231-2122,Photography by: Rosana Lucia for the AJC
kamayanatl.com.
By Ligaya Figueras
Poland
Pierogi
Beksa Lala
These fried, filled dumplings have held on to their top spot at dinner tables in Poland for centuries. Portable, savory and filling,
pierogi can be stuffed with anything, but it commonly is with potatoes.
Chef Basia Piechoczek serves craveable pierogi at her
pop-up Beksa Lala. After moving here in 2020, she was “astonished that a city like Atlanta was sorely lacking in any Eastern European cuisine,” she said. Her house pierogi — stuffed with potato and smoked cheese — “represent a deliberate demonstration of love for someone,” she said — in this case, her customers.
The exterior is braided with golden fried dough. When you slice into the twisted pleat, pillowy creamed potatoes waft the aroma of smoked cheese and the cracked black pepper that Piechoczek’s grandmother taught her to cook with. Be sure to fork some charred onion and a dollop of sour cream into every warm bite.
By Danielle Meinert
Russia
Beef Stroganoff
New York Butcher Shoppe
Beef stroganoff is one of those dishes that fell victim to its own past popularity in the U.S.
One of the national dishes of Russia, it became a common entree on American dining tables in the 1950s with its hearty, approachable combination of beef and egg noodles. Once considered a luxury, it became mass-produced cafeteria food.
But a high-quality version made with top-notch ingredients still is an incredibly satisfying dish, and one of the few places to find a good version regularly is at New York Butcher Shoppe. The store has a variety of frozen, family-style casseroles ready for pickup, and the
beef stroganoffis an excellent option.
The slices of beef are tender, not cooked to death, and the creamy sauce is rich and savory. A pan of beef stroganoff that generously serves four costs only $30, but if feels like a luxury when you pull it steaming out of the oven.
4969 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-303-0704,Photography by: Henri Hollis / AJC
local.nybutcher.com/sandysprings-roswell.
By Henri Hollis
Scotland
Haggis
Nàdair
Haggis, the national dish of Scotland, frequently functions as a punchline, but
chef Kevin Gillespie of Nàdairis serious about it.
The real thing, an old-school amalgam of offal cooked in a sheep stomach, is nearly impossible to find in Atlanta, but Nàdair keeps a vegetarian version on its menu.
As Gillespie explained, true haggis actually is a seasonal dish. When sheep are grazing on fresh grass in the spring and summer, their offal can become pungent, gaining an overly intense flavor. The vegetarian interpretation served at Nàdair not only provides an unusual option for nonmeat eaters but also allows the restaurant to serve it year-round.
The dish is imbued with some of the minerality of organ meats thanks to the addition of marmite and brewer’s malt, Gillespie said. The result is a whimsical, deeply delicious and savory vegetable pie. Nàdair might have found the rare instance of a vegetarian simulacrum tasting as good as the meat-based original.
1123 Zonolite Road NE, Atlanta. 404-941-7254,Photography by: Henri Hollis / AJC
nadairatl.com.
By Henri Hollis
Senegal
Thieboudienne
Bamba Cuisine
Senegal’s national dish, thieboudienne (pronounced chee-boo-jen), is comfort food with zesty flair. While preparation methods vary, it generally features a combination of white fish, tomatoes, garlic and onion simmered together for hours and served over broken rice.
The dish likely originated in Saint-Louis, a fishing town on the
northwest coast of Senegalthat served as a commerce hub during the 17th century. Thieboudienne is so ubiquitous in Senegal that UNESCO added it to its cultural heritage list in 2021.
Bamba Cuisine in southwest Atlanta takes pride in its version of thieboudienne, with fish stewed in a rich stock along with cabbage, eggplant, carrots, yucca and other assorted vegetables. Served atop a bed of fragrant jollof rice, it’s a hearty plate that warms you up.
For the perfect pairing, enjoy it alongside a bouye smoothie made with sweet-tart baobab juice.
3700 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta. 678-705-9683,Photography by: Henri Hollis / AJC
bambacuisine.com.
By Lia Picard
Singapore
Hainanese Chicken Rice
Mamak
There’s much about the food of Singapore — and sibling cuisines in Malaysia and Indonesia — that screams spice, flavor and seasoning. But Hainanese chicken rice is one of the region’s milder dishes.
Immigrants from the South China island of Hainan brought a simple dish of mildly seasoned poached chicken served with aromatic rice cooked in chicken fat, garlic and pandan leaves, which Singapore adopted as its own.
At
Malaysian restaurant Mamak, the dish is available with either a quarter- or half-chicken. Refreshing cucumbers, fragrant rice, chile sauce and ginger paste accompany the meat and provide a little oomph. It’s also available as a loh mee dish, where a portion of the chicken is served atop a bed of springy noodles and drizzled with kecap manis, a spiced Southeast Asian soy sauce.
5150 Buford Highway NE, Doraville. 678-395-3192,Photography by: Becky Stein
mamakrestaurant.shop.
By Christopher Hassiotis
South Africa
Bobotie
Yebo Beach Haus
Countries at the intersection of trade routes between continents tend to develop cuisines that draw on various culinary traditions, and that’s certainly the case for South Africa.
Its national dish is bobotie, a sweet and savory casserole layering spiced ground meat that is topped with an egg-based custard, baked and then paired with yellow rice and spicy fruit chutneys. Not dissimilar to a shepherd’s pie, bobotie originated in South Africa’s Muslim Cape Malay community and draws on Malagasy, Indian and Southeast Asian tastes.
At
Buckhead’s Yebo Beach Haus, an elevated version of the dish finds curried beef rolled in thin crepes and garnished with dark raisins, herbs and crisp apples, while a pool of Hollandaise sauce nods to the eggy mixture commonly atop bobotie.
56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-228-8024,Photography by: Pedro Rocha / Yebo Beach Haus
yebobeachhaus.com.
By Christopher Hassiotis
South Korea
Kimchi
Tofu Kitchen
It is nearly impossible to have a Korean meal without kimchi.
The fermented condiment originated thousands of years ago, likely as a way to preserve and eat vegetables during the cold winter months. Over time, it became a staple of Korean cuisine, served alongside other banchan (side dishes) at nearly every meal. Usually prepared with Napa cabbage, salt, garlic, ginger, sugar, fish sauce or shrimp paste, gochugaru (red pepper flakes) and scallions,
kimchi ferments into an umami-rich delight. Its crispy texture contrasts nicely with rice.
At Tofu Kitchen in Johns Creek, house-made kimchi appears in banchan and stars in such dishes as kimchi seafood pancake and kimchi stew with pork and tofu.
If you try just one dish, however, make it the kimchi fried rice with Spam prepared with a sizzling hot stone. Topped with a fried egg, it’s a delightful medley of textures — crunchy fried rice, chewy Spam and crisp, punchy kimchi — delivering deep flavor in every bite.
10900 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-814-7747,Photography by: Lia Picard for the AJC
order.online/store/tofu-kitchen-johns-creek-johns-creek-1300210/.
By Lia Picard
Spain
Tortilla De Patatas
Silla del Toro
One of the most popular dishes in Spanish cuisine, tortilla de patatas, also known as a tortilla Española, is a basic but hearty omelet of eggs and thinly sliced potatoes cooked in olive oil.
Historians have found documentation of the dish dating back to 1604, but suspect it was invented not long after explorers who had encountered them in South America brought potatoes to Spain in the late 1530s.
There is debate over whether the dish should contain onions — “No way, José!” cry purists. Still, plenty of recipes use onion and some regional versions include chorizo and other vegetables, such as bell peppers and mushrooms. What everyone can agree on is that it takes technique to pull off a good Spanish omelet, especially the tricky flip to cook the underside.
At
Spanish tapas restaurant Silla del Toro, a wedge of the golden frittata-like dish showcases lovely layers of gently fried potatoes. Each forkful offers a dense yet moist bite of egg, tater and onion, deftly seasoned with salt and a smidge of cheffed-up pimento aioli.
30 S. Park Square NE, Marietta, 770-485-3759; and 2893 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 678-310-2065,Photography by: Adam Disser
silladeltoro.com.
By Ligaya Figueras
Sweden
Gravlax
The General Muir
The best place to eat Swedish gravlax in Atlanta is at
the General Muir, a Jewish deli.
Gravlax is cold salmon cured with salt, sugar and dill. It has a lighter taste than lox, but a firmer texture.
The dish originated as early as the 1300s with
Swedish fishermenwho fermented it underground, and Jewish immigrants to the U.S. began using it in the early 1900s as a more affordable swap for herring. Today, it’s a brunch staple, and no metro Atlanta restaurant takes gravlax as seriously as the General Muir.
The deli’s cured salmon is buttery, perfectly salted and tastes just enough of the sea without being fishy. The General Muir’s kitchen knows exactly which ingredients best complement the fish. You can enjoy gravlax on any of its open-faced bagels, including the Avenue D, which has salmon roe, cucumber, chives, a schmear of your choice and the option to add tomatoes, red onions and capers.
1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta. 678-927-9131,Photography by: Danielle Meinert for the AJC
thegeneralmuir.com.
By Danielle Meinert
Switzerland
Rösti
Avize
A pancake made of shredded potatoes? It‘s a popular idea in various cuisines worldwide, and Atlanta diners no doubt are familiar with the not-too-distant cousin hash browns. But in the German-speaking Alps of Switzerland, the crispy golden potato dish rösti is so esteemed that it is considered a national dish, right alongside cheese fondue.
Potatoes — ideally, a nonstarchy variety such as fingerling or red — are grated, dried, then pan-fried in butter in a straightforward patty. This unfussy dish frequently is eaten with meats, cheese or eggs.
On the
upscale restaurant Avize’sdinner menu, rösti is a side dish topped with fresh chives, creme fraiche (scented with elderflower) and a dollop of smoked trout roe that offers a punch of salinity.
956 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-879-1713,Photography by: Avize
avizeatlanta.com.
By Christopher Hassiotis
Taiwan
Beef Noodle Soup
Lucky Star
Taiwan reveres what sounds like a relatively basic bowl of beef noodle soup as its national dish.
But
Lucky Star chef Jason Liangputs incredible effort into his version. The broth made in-house is enriched with the braising liquid from the beef shanks also found in the soup, giving the bowl an almost bottomless depth of flavor. The tender beef and noodles are inviting enough to make anyone feel at home, and the portion is gigantic — a veritable feast in a single bowl.
Lucky Star serves the dish with a tincture of Sichuan peppercorns that allows the diner to add their desired level of spice.
This version of Taiwan’s famous soup is about as close to the ideal as you could hope to find, and it‘s not just a good dish — it‘s one of the better single-bowl meals you’ll find in town.
1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016,Photography by: ChingYao Wang
luckystaratl.com.
By Henri Hollis
Thailand
Pad Thai
Little Bangkok
Pad thai is served around the world, in spots ranging from food stalls all the way up to fine-dining restaurants.
Although its origin story varies (some say it originated with the Chinese; others cite a rice shortage, with the government promoting rice noodles instead), its components are not open to debate. This fan favorite combines flat rice noodles, fish sauce and proteins such as chicken, shrimp or tofu, as well as eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, garlic, peanuts, lime wedges, soy sauce, tamarind paste, sugar and chile flakes for heat. Its taste combines sweet, salty, spicy and the elusive umami.
If there is a trick to perfecting pad thai, it is not overcooking the noodles and tossing them quickly with the other ingredients — so the noodles are not too gummy.
On a recent visit to
Little Bangkok, every table was sharing a plate of pad thai.
2225 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-315-1530,Photography by: Bob Townsend for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
littlebangkokatlanta.com.
By Bob Townsend
Togo
Fufu
Le Nouveau Maquis
The many varieties of fufu — a dough ball made from varying plants or grains — have been a staple of West African cuisine for centuries.
Christie Agbale opened Le Nouveau Maquis about 15 years ago with the goal of sharing West African food with Atlanta.
In Togo,
all types of fufu are eaten, including versions made from eba, banku, plantains, semolina and cassava. But pounded yam is the most common variety, Agbale said. At her restaurant, several types are made from scratch daily, sometimes to order.
Making pounded yams requires peeling, boiling, then pounding the yams until they form a starchy, sticky ball.
Agbale suggests eating the pounded yam alongside seafood okra, egusi or pepper soup. Pinch off a piece from the ball of pounded yam that arrives wrapped in plastic and use it as the vehicle to scoop out the broth, meat or veggie from the soup. Pounded yam has a very neutral taste, so it absorbs the flavor of any stew or meat and creates a warm and filling bite.
5651 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain. 470-355-3049,Photography by: Natrice Miller / AJC
lnmaquis.com.
By Olivia Wakim
Turkey
Adana Kebab
Cafe Efendi Mediterranean Cuisine
Few national dishes have been as heavily exported as Turkey’s adana kebab, featuring heavily spiced ground lamb cooked on a metal skewer.
The secret to the dish’s global success is the distinctive succulence that lamb takes on when grilled over an open flame and the bold flavors of traditional Turkish spices.
Cafe Efendiserves a version of the dish featuring lamb so redolent with spices that it‘s hard to keep from tearing open the takeout bag for a taste before you get home. The kebab is served with a generous salad of Mediterranean vegetables, such as bell peppers and grilled tomatoes.
Like so much other Mediterranean cooking, Cafe Efendi’s adana kebab makes a hearty meal that doesn’t feel too heavy or induce too much guilt.
488 N. Main St., Alpharetta. 770-360-8014,Photography by: Natrice Miller / AJC
cafeefendi.com.
By Henri Hollis
Ukraine
Borscht
Brave Wojtek
Borscht is believed to have originated between the fifth and ninth centuries A.D. in Ukraine, but it is served across Eastern Europe in countless different forms. In 2022,
UNESCOadded Ukrainian borscht to its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.
Pop-up Brave Wojtek’smenu offers a mixture of recipes from owner Matt Reeves’ grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as new dishes he has learned along the way. Reeves is Polish, but he developed his take on borscht with help from a Ukrainian friend.
Brave Wojtek’s borscht incorporates local seasonal vegetables, along with chunks of soft beetroot, tender beef that‘s been marinated in Worcestershire and red wine, and thinly sliced strips of red bell pepper and cabbage that are sauteed to almost sauerkraut consistency. It‘s finished off with a dollop of cooling sour cream and flecks of dill. “It‘s almost like a full harvest of flavors,” Reeves said, and has an addictive combination of sweet, sour and umami.
Brave Wojtek’s menu changes, so be sure to grab a bowl of borscht by June, before it takes a summer vacation.
5-10 p.m. Tuesdays. 130 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta.Photography by: Natrice Miller / AJC
instagram.com/bravewojtek.
By Olivia Wakim
Uruguay
Chivito Al Pan
Sabores del Plata
Uruguay is as proud of its beef as is its neighbor, Argentina.
There’s a significant amount of overlap between the cuisines of the two countries. In fact, at
Sabores del Platathe flags, soccer jerseys and celebrities of both nations deck the walls.
The indulgent sandwich known as the chivito al pan, though, is pure Uruguay, originating from the resort town of Punta del Este. A firm baguette bears the weight of thinly sliced skirt steak, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. (Why beef, when chivito means “young goat” in Spanish? Back in the 1950s, a diner ordered goat, but the restaurant made do with what it had. From that kitchen improvisation, a classic was born.)
The sandwich is meal enough on its own, but if you’re particularly hungry, Sabores del Plata also features a chivito al plato dish that provides a larger cut of the sliced sirloin atop a bed of fries, still topped with all the accoutrements and a salad on the side.
6200 Buford Highway, Norcross. 678-743-4671,Photography by: Becky Stein
saboresatlanta.com.
By Christopher Hassiotis
Venezuela
Pabellón Criollo
Arepa Grill Kitchen & Wine
The Venezuelan dish pabellón criollo acknowledges the mixing of cultures between Spanish colonizers, enslaved Africans and the country’s Indigenous peoples.
The plate includes three components: stewed and shredded beef, black beans and white rice.
This is a tough combo to beat, even in its rustic form, but the cooks at
Arepa Grill Kitchen & Wineadd impressive flair to the humble dish. In a pabellón criollo tower, the individual components are stacked in layers and served alongside dabs of sauces with the colors of the Venezuelan flag.
There’s substance, too — the kitchen does a great job with beef, and the stew at the center of this dish is rich and hearty. The presentation might look modern, but the flavors have that ancient quality found in so many comfort foods.
45 Oak St., Roswell. 678-226-1287,Photography by: Arepa Grill Kitchen & Wine
arepagrillkitchenandwine.com.
By Henri Hollis
Vietnam
Pho
Nam Phuong
The Vietnamese dish pho shows influences from both Chinese noodle traditions and French culinary technique, particularly the meaty broth.
Warm and comforting, it showcases the essence of Vietnamese cuisine — the balance of five taste elements: salt, bitter, sour, spice and sweet — with a variety of fresh herbs and layers of flavor that come from toasting spices and roasting bones.
Nam Phuong’spho is exemplary. A steamy bowl of aromatic broth — achieved through hours of slow simmering — has a full range of spices: ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, coriander and hints of anise. It is rich, complex, yet clear and light. The nest of rice noodles, tender slices of meat, herbs and bean sprouts are chosen carefully and arranged for a balance of flavors and textures, a hallmark of Vietnam’s cuisine.
Tables are set with a range of sauces so you can doctor each bowl to your preferred level of heat, sweetness or funk.
4051 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta. 404-633-2400,Photography by: Becky Stein
namphuongga.com.
By Angela Hansberger