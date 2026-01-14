Falafel are deep-fried balls made from ground chickpeas (and/or fava beans) seasoned with fresh herbs and spices. Some scholars point to Egypt as the birthplace of falafel, possibly originating among Coptic Christians who followed the teachings of St. Mark the Evangelist, who brought Christianity to Egypt in the first century.

As a meatless, dairy-free food permissible under numerous religious dietary laws, falafel is widely enjoyed today throughout the Middle East, where it is served on the streets and in restaurants and home kitchens alike.

Closer to home, you can find these real-deal fritters at Palestinian-owned <a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title="">Mediterranean Grill</a> . Since its inception in 2001, the restaurant has used the same recipe given to founder Sam Mousa in 1974 by a 73-year-old man from Jerusalem when the two worked together at a restaurant in Chicago.

Made daily from scratch, the mix starts with dried chickpeas (from a crop always less than a year old) that plump up from a soak in water before being pulsed with onion, garlic, parsley, cumin, coriander, black pepper, salt and a bit of baking soda. Once shaped into round balls and fried, these golden balls offer a crispy, greaseless exterior that gives way to a soft inside tinged bright green from herbs.

Enjoy them in a wrap, tucked into warm pita with crunchy veggies and hummus; as the star of a filling plate; or simply as a two-bite, one-buck wonder.