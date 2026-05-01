Food & Dining

A local’s guide to Atlanta Beltline restaurants: The Eastside Trail

Plus, recommendations for where to eat and drink from the AJC’s restaurant critic.
The tree canopy along the Atlanta Beltline's Eastside Trail. (Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline)
The tree canopy along the Atlanta Beltline's Eastside Trail. (Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline)
By
45 minutes ago

The Eastside Trail is the most popular and mature segment of the Atlanta Beltline. The path winds through some of Atlanta’s most pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods — from Midtown to Inman Park to Old Fourth Ward — and is densely lined with restaurants that have direct access to the walkway.

Congestion on this portion of the trail can rival the traffic on Atlanta’s highways; the path is shared by pedestrians, bicycles, scooters, skaters and plenty of other creative forms of wheeled transport.

From north to south, the 2.4-mile section of trail runs from the intersection of Monroe Drive and 10th Street in Midtown to the edge of the Inman Park neighborhood, where Krog Street intersects with DeKalb Avenue at the Krog Street Tunnel.

The Eastside Trail is anchored near either end by two of Atlanta’s most popular food halls: Ponce City Market to the north and Krog Street Market to the south. Both developments have paid parking and public restrooms, in addition to plenty of interesting and high-quality dining options.

For this guide, the Eastside Trail has been broken down into separate zones, making it easy to see groupings of restaurants that are truly close to each other.

Restaurants and dining with direct Beltline access

The Midtown Connection shopping center on Monroe Drive is home to Arden's Garden, Mediterranean Grill and Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee. (Henri Hollis/AJC)
The Midtown Connection shopping center on Monroe Drive is home to Arden's Garden, Mediterranean Grill and Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Midtown Zone

People walk on the Beltline outside of Ponce City Market in Atlanta on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
People walk on the Beltline outside of Ponce City Market in Atlanta on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Ponce City Market Zone

New Realm Brewing Co. is known for its rooftop bar that looks out over the Beltline. (Steve Schaefer for the AJC)
New Realm Brewing Co. is known for its rooftop bar that looks out over the Beltline. (Steve Schaefer for the AJC)

Common Ground Zone

Park in the green space outside of Painted Park in Inman Park, just off the Eastside Beltline. (Courtesy of Painted Park)
Park in the green space outside of Painted Park in Inman Park, just off the Eastside Beltline. (Courtesy of Painted Park)

Inman Park Zone

Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall features an outdoor patio and green area called The Grove, both of which are dog-friendly. It’s another place to stop while walking with your pup on the Beltline’s Eastside Trail. (Courtesy of Sarah Dodge)
Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall features an outdoor patio and green area called The Grove, both of which are dog-friendly. It’s another place to stop while walking with your pup on the Beltline’s Eastside Trail. (Courtesy of Sarah Dodge)

Ladybird Zone

The Krog Street Market area of the Eastside Beltline is one of the most developed sections of the 22-mile trail. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The Krog Street Market area of the Eastside Beltline is one of the most developed sections of the 22-mile trail. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Krog Zone

The exterior of Buddy Buddy at the Midtown Promenade development on Monroe Drive. (Henri Hollis/AJC)
The exterior of Buddy Buddy at the Midtown Promenade development on Monroe Drive. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Best places to eat on the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail

While there are plenty of places to eat along the Eastside Trail, there are several I would recommend as standouts.

In the Midtown Zone at the northern end of this trail segment, cocktail bar Buddy Buddy was named an AJC Critic’s Pick thanks to its better-than-necessary Greek cuisine. Creative cocktails, delicious and thoughtful food, and a location just steps from the Beltline — what’s not to like?

Another new restaurant in the Midtown Promenade shopping center is worth a recommendation: Rosso is a nostalgic Italian American “red sauce” restaurant with a strong cocktail program, a delightful dessert cart and a gigantic, attention-grabbing mozzarella stick appetizer.

In the PCM Zone, Rina and Rreal Tacos, located directly next to each other in the Ford Factory Lofts building, both offer fun cocktails and colorful cuisine with solid patio situations.

Farther south, in the Common Ground Zone, Two Urban Licks is an Atlanta classic that impressed me with its cocktails and solid cooking during a visit last year. It remains very popular for a reason.

About ¾ of a mile farther south, Kevin Rathbun Steak is another classic Atlanta restaurant that predates the Beltline. The steakhouse has an expansive menu and some of the best beef in town.

Ticonderoga Club is one of Krog Street Market’s original restaurants, and while it’s known for its cocktails, the cooking is fantastic, too. It’s a complete restaurant that earned a spot on last year’s Atlanta 50. For such a well-established and acclaimed restaurant, Ticonderoga Club doesn’t take itself too seriously, keeping the mood light and fun.

Across the Beltline, Yuji Modern Japanese offers excellent sushi, a cool patio and a wide range of dining options in one space. In the same building, the perpetually packed Yeppa has perfectly slotted into its Beltline space. The combination of Italian beach vibes, well-made cocktails and shareable food items has made this one of the city’s most popular restaurants.

People dining at Superica restaurant at Krog Street Market. (Courtesy of Brandon McKeown)
People dining at Superica restaurant at Krog Street Market. (Courtesy of Brandon McKeown)

Best places to drink on the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail

There are many places to imbibe at Ponce City Market, but for visitors to the city, the rooftop is worth checking out. For more creative, sophisticated cocktails on the development’s ground floor, try Atrium.

Those looking for more craft cocktails should also visit Burle’s Bar, Ranger Station and the James Room, all three of which are set in interesting, highly stylized spaces.

If you’re in more of a mood to crush multiple drinks on a patio, this is the section of the Beltline for you. Painted Park, Ladybird, Lingering Shade, New Realm, Superica and Chiringa all have vibrant, social patio scenes.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.

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