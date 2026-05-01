Food & Dining A local’s guide to Atlanta Beltline restaurants: The Eastside Trail Plus, recommendations for where to eat and drink from the AJC’s restaurant critic. The tree canopy along the Atlanta Beltline's Eastside Trail. (Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline)

By Henri Hollis 45 minutes ago Share

The Eastside Trail is the most popular and mature segment of the Atlanta Beltline. The path winds through some of Atlanta’s most pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods — from Midtown to Inman Park to Old Fourth Ward — and is densely lined with restaurants that have direct access to the walkway. Congestion on this portion of the trail can rival the traffic on Atlanta’s highways; the path is shared by pedestrians, bicycles, scooters, skaters and plenty of other creative forms of wheeled transport.

From north to south, the 2.4-mile section of trail runs from the intersection of Monroe Drive and 10th Street in Midtown to the edge of the Inman Park neighborhood, where Krog Street intersects with DeKalb Avenue at the Krog Street Tunnel. The Eastside Trail is anchored near either end by two of Atlanta’s most popular food halls: Ponce City Market to the north and Krog Street Market to the south. Both developments have paid parking and public restrooms, in addition to plenty of interesting and high-quality dining options. For this guide, the Eastside Trail has been broken down into separate zones, making it easy to see groupings of restaurants that are truly close to each other. Restaurants and dining with direct Beltline access The Midtown Connection shopping center on Monroe Drive is home to Arden's Garden, Mediterranean Grill and Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

Midtown Zone Arden’s Garden : A local juice bar chain that also serves smoothies and healthy snacks.

: A local juice bar chain that also serves smoothies and healthy snacks. Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on weekends



985 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-817-6624, ardensgarden.com

Mediterranean Grill : A local fast-casual chain restaurant serving approachable Mediterranean staples.

: A local fast-casual chain restaurant serving approachable Mediterranean staples. Open 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. daily (8 p.m. on Sundays)



985 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-917-1100, mediterraneangrill.com

Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee : A health-conscious shop for dairy-free gelato and wellness-inspired coffee drinks.

: A health-conscious shop for dairy-free gelato and wellness-inspired coffee drinks. Open at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday-Sunday and closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Closed on Mondays.



985 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-956-4649, 3peachesgelato.com

Midtown Promenade : A popular shopping center with direct access to the Beltline and reasonably priced parking, which includes several beloved and locally owned restaurants like Apres Diem, Desi Spice, the Independent, Mellow Mushroom, Metro Fresh and Umma Kitchen. It’s also home to recently opened Italian American restaurant Rosso and cocktail bar Buddy Buddy, a recent AJC Critic’s Pick.

: A popular shopping center with direct access to the Beltline and reasonably priced parking, which includes several beloved and locally owned restaurants like Apres Diem, Desi Spice, the Independent, Mellow Mushroom, Metro Fresh and Umma Kitchen. It’s also home to recently opened Italian American restaurant Rosso and cocktail bar Buddy Buddy, a recent AJC Critic’s Pick. Open 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily



931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. midtownpromenade.com

People walk on the Beltline outside of Ponce City Market in Atlanta on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Ponce City Market Zone Ponce City Market : Atlanta’s largest and most prominent food hall, with paid parking, shopping, dining, entertainment and public restrooms.

: Atlanta’s largest and most prominent food hall, with paid parking, shopping, dining, entertainment and public restrooms. Open 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily (8 p.m. on Sundays)



675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-900-7900, poncecitymarket.com

Indaco : An upscale Italian restaurant out of Charleston, South Carolina, found upstairs and above the Kroger in the 725 Ponce building.

: An upscale Italian restaurant out of Charleston, South Carolina, found upstairs and above the Kroger in the 725 Ponce building. Open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, though there’s a brief afternoon closure before dinner service.



725 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-205-5183, indacorestaurant.com

Rina : A casual, colorful Middle Eastern restaurant located in the Ford Factory Lofts

: A casual, colorful Middle Eastern restaurant located in the Ford Factory Lofts Open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily (10 p.m. on Friday-Saturday)



699 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0362, rinakitchen.com

Rreal Tacos : A large location of a casual, homegrown Mexican restaurant chain. The restaurant sponsors local celebrity Beltline Kevin.

: A large location of a casual, homegrown Mexican restaurant chain. The restaurant sponsors local celebrity Beltline Kevin. Open 11 a.m. - midnight daily (11 p.m. on Sundays)



699 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-588-4237, rrealtacos.com

Three Taverns Ponce Brew Terminal : A brewery on the ground floor of the Signal House tower next to Ponce City Market, this beer bar also houses a location of local barbecue chain DAS BBQ.

: A brewery on the ground floor of the Signal House tower next to Ponce City Market, this beer bar also houses a location of local barbecue chain DAS BBQ. Open daily at noon; closing at 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday



680 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3355, threetavernsbrewery.com New Realm Brewing Co. is known for its rooftop bar that looks out over the Beltline. (Steve Schaefer for the AJC) Common Ground Zone Azara : An all-day, wellness-focused restaurant in Common Ground with a huge space broken up into multiple different zones, including a daytime cafe, dining room and a rooftop bar that overlooks the Beltline.

: An all-day, wellness-focused restaurant in Common Ground with a huge space broken up into multiple different zones, including a daytime cafe, dining room and a rooftop bar that overlooks the Beltline. Open at 10 a.m. daily, except Mondays; closing at 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday, and 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Closed on Mondays.



550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta. 470-312-2112, azaraatl.com

Burle’s Bar : A cocktail bar located inside the Victorian plant shop at Beltline-level in the ultramodern Fourth Ward Offices tower.

: A cocktail bar located inside the Victorian plant shop at Beltline-level in the ultramodern Fourth Ward Offices tower. Open from 3 p.m. - midnight on Tuesday-Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon - 10 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.



505 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. burlesbar.com

Casi Cielo : A second location of the locally owned modern-Mexican fine-dining restaurant, which just opened in March.

: A second location of the locally owned modern-Mexican fine-dining restaurant, which just opened in March. Open at 4 p.m. each weekday and 11 a.m. on weekends; closing at 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday.



405 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-200-4189, casicieloatl.com

New Realm Brewing Co. : A local brewery in Common Ground with one of the Beltline’s most popular rooftop patios.

: A local brewery in Common Ground with one of the Beltline’s most popular rooftop patios. Open daily at 11 a.m.; closing at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and midnight Friday-Saturday.



550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta. 404-968-2777, newrealmbrewing.com

Two Urban Licks : A pioneer of the neighborhood that long predates the opening of the Beltline, this unique, local restaurant is known for its huge open-flame rotisserie in the middle of the dining room.

: A pioneer of the neighborhood that long predates the opening of the Beltline, this unique, local restaurant is known for its huge open-flame rotisserie in the middle of the dining room. Open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends; closing at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Also closed from 3-5 p.m. on weekends.



820 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta. 404-522-4622, twourbanlicks.com Park in the green space outside of Painted Park in Inman Park, just off the Eastside Beltline. (Courtesy of Painted Park)

Inman Park Zone Painted Park : This “eatertainment” venue is the only restaurant in Inman Park that directly opens onto the Beltline, though quite a few other restaurants in the neighborhood are worth taking a short detour off the Eastside Trail.

: This “eatertainment” venue is the only restaurant in Inman Park that directly opens onto the Beltline, though quite a few other restaurants in the neighborhood are worth taking a short detour off the Eastside Trail. Open at 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. on the weekend; closing at midnight Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday.



240 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-705-2912, paintedparkatl.com Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall features an outdoor patio and green area called The Grove, both of which are dog-friendly. It’s another place to stop while walking with your pup on the Beltline’s Eastside Trail. (Courtesy of Sarah Dodge) Ladybird Zone Kevin Rathbun Steak : A locally owned steakhouse that can make a credible claim to having the city’s best steaks, this long-standing restaurant was an honorable mention on the Atlanta 50.

: A locally owned steakhouse that can make a credible claim to having the city’s best steaks, this long-standing restaurant was an honorable mention on the Atlanta 50. Open 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; closing at 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.



154 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 404-524-5600, kevinrathbunsteak.com

Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall : This camp-themed bar is known for its large, sometimes raucous patio, as well as its speakeasy-like craft cocktail bar upstairs called Ranger Station.

: This camp-themed bar is known for its large, sometimes raucous patio, as well as its speakeasy-like craft cocktail bar upstairs called Ranger Station. Open 11 a.m. daily; closing at midnight Sunday-Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday.



684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-458-6838, ladybirdatl.com

Lingering Shade Social Club : Just down the path from Ladybird, this approachable cocktail bar is separated from the heavily trafficked Krog District by Irwin Street.

: Just down the path from Ladybird, this approachable cocktail bar is separated from the heavily trafficked Krog District by Irwin Street. Open 4 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. on weekends; closing at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and midnight Friday-Saturday.



660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. 404-996-6069, lingeringshade.com The Krog Street Market area of the Eastside Beltline is one of the most developed sections of the 22-mile trail. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Krog Zone Krog Street Market : Anchoring the southern end of the Eastside Trail, one of the most densely developed segments of the Beltline, this food hall hosts some of Atlanta’s most successful restaurateurs. It’s home to the original Superica from Ford Fry and the acclaimed cocktail bar Ticonderoga Club, an Atlanta 50 restaurant.

: Anchoring the southern end of the Eastside Trail, one of the most densely developed segments of the Beltline, this food hall hosts some of Atlanta’s most successful restaurateurs. It’s home to the original Superica from Ford Fry and the acclaimed cocktail bar Ticonderoga Club, an Atlanta 50 restaurant. Open 7 a.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends; closing at 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.



99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. thekrogdistrict.com

Chiringa : This is the second location of an Alpharetta restaurant serving “elevated beach food.” The restaurant’s patio now extends under the Edgewood Avenue bridge.

: This is the second location of an Alpharetta restaurant serving “elevated beach food.” The restaurant’s patio now extends under the Edgewood Avenue bridge. Open 11 a.m. daily; closing 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and midnight Friday-Saturday.



678 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-237-2544, chiringa.com

Eclipse di Luna : The newest location of one of Atlanta’s longest-running tapas restaurants.

: The newest location of one of Atlanta’s longest-running tapas restaurants. Open 11 a.m. Tuesday-Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday; closing 10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, 11 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday.



661 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 463-252-3572, eclipsediluna.com

Emerald City Bagels : The second location of the locally owned bagel shop that got its start in East Atlanta Village.

: The second location of the locally owned bagel shop that got its start in East Atlanta Village. Open 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. daily.



665 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-891-4258, emeraldcitybagels.com

Hawkers : One of two Atlanta-area locations for this regional chain serving a menu inspired by the street foods of Asia.

: One of two Atlanta-area locations for this regional chain serving a menu inspired by the street foods of Asia. Open 11 a.m. daily; closing 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.



661 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-809-1586, eathawkers.com

The James Room : A cafe by day, this stylish, locally owned, speakeasy-style cocktail bar is tucked away and open late.

: A cafe by day, this stylish, locally owned, speakeasy-style cocktail bar is tucked away and open late. Cafe open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. Bar open 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; closing at midnight on Tuesday, 1 a.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 p.m. Sunday. Bar closed Mondays.



661 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-705-8381, thejamesroom.com

McCray’s Tavern : A local sports bar chain with an elevated tiki bar above it called Duke’s Hideaway.

: A local sports bar chain with an elevated tiki bar above it called Duke’s Hideaway. Open 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, and 11 a.m. on weekends; closing at 10 p.m. Sunday-Monday and Tuesday-Wednesday, and 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Closed on Tuesdays.



670 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6189, mccraystavern.com

Northern China Eatery : A modernized second location of the iconic Buford Highway dumpling house, serving the same menu as the original.

: A modernized second location of the iconic Buford Highway dumpling house, serving the same menu as the original. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily, except Tuesdays. Closed on Tuesdays.



665 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 229-258-8832, northernchinaeatery.com

Popup Bagels : The viral bagel chain from the Northeast has an Atlanta location just steps away from Emerald City Bagels on the Beltline, though it’s in a separate building.

: The viral bagel chain from the Northeast has an Atlanta location just steps away from Emerald City Bagels on the Beltline, though it’s in a separate building. Open 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. daily.



661 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 855-747-6347, popupbagels.com

Pour Taproom : A serve-yourself bar with beer, wine, seltzer and more on draft, with a pizza counter inside called Dynamo Pizza.

: A serve-yourself bar with beer, wine, seltzer and more on draft, with a pizza counter inside called Dynamo Pizza. Open at noon Tuesday-Friday and 11:30 a.m. on weekends; closing 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, midnight Friday-Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.



661 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-204-0590, pourtaproomatlanta.com

Yeppa : A second location of one of Atlanta’s most popular restaurants, this buzzy Italian spot is known for its cocktails, pasta and focaccia pizzas.

: A second location of one of Atlanta’s most popular restaurants, this buzzy Italian spot is known for its cocktails, pasta and focaccia pizzas. Open 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. on weekends; closing at 11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, midnight Friday-Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.



667 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-664-6822, yeppaco.com

Yuji Modern Japanese : A smart, fashionable sushi restaurant from one of Atlanta’s most prolific restaurateurs, offering multiple different service styles.

: A smart, fashionable sushi restaurant from one of Atlanta’s most prolific restaurateurs, offering multiple different service styles. Open at noon Monday-Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday-Sunday; closing at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Closed daily from 2:30-5 p.m.



667 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2257, yujiatlanta.com

The exterior of Buddy Buddy at the Midtown Promenade development on Monroe Drive. (Henri Hollis/AJC) Best places to eat on the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail While there are plenty of places to eat along the Eastside Trail, there are several I would recommend as standouts. In the Midtown Zone at the northern end of this trail segment, cocktail bar Buddy Buddy was named an AJC Critic’s Pick thanks to its better-than-necessary Greek cuisine. Creative cocktails, delicious and thoughtful food, and a location just steps from the Beltline — what’s not to like? Another new restaurant in the Midtown Promenade shopping center is worth a recommendation: Rosso is a nostalgic Italian American “red sauce” restaurant with a strong cocktail program, a delightful dessert cart and a gigantic, attention-grabbing mozzarella stick appetizer. In the PCM Zone, Rina and Rreal Tacos, located directly next to each other in the Ford Factory Lofts building, both offer fun cocktails and colorful cuisine with solid patio situations.

Farther south, in the Common Ground Zone, Two Urban Licks is an Atlanta classic that impressed me with its cocktails and solid cooking during a visit last year. It remains very popular for a reason. About ¾ of a mile farther south, Kevin Rathbun Steak is another classic Atlanta restaurant that predates the Beltline. The steakhouse has an expansive menu and some of the best beef in town. Ticonderoga Club is one of Krog Street Market’s original restaurants, and while it’s known for its cocktails, the cooking is fantastic, too. It’s a complete restaurant that earned a spot on last year’s Atlanta 50. For such a well-established and acclaimed restaurant, Ticonderoga Club doesn’t take itself too seriously, keeping the mood light and fun. Across the Beltline, Yuji Modern Japanese offers excellent sushi, a cool patio and a wide range of dining options in one space. In the same building, the perpetually packed Yeppa has perfectly slotted into its Beltline space. The combination of Italian beach vibes, well-made cocktails and shareable food items has made this one of the city’s most popular restaurants. People dining at Superica restaurant at Krog Street Market. (Courtesy of Brandon McKeown)