A local’s guide to Atlanta Beltline restaurants: The Eastside Trail

The Eastside Trail is the most popular and mature segment of the Atlanta Beltline. The path winds through some of Atlanta’s most pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods — from Midtown to Inman Park to Old Fourth Ward — and is densely lined with restaurants that have direct access to the walkway.
Congestion on this portion of the trail can rival the traffic on Atlanta’s highways; the path is shared by pedestrians, bicycles, scooters, skaters and plenty of other creative forms of wheeled transport.
From north to south, the 2.4-mile section of trail runs from the intersection of Monroe Drive and 10th Street in Midtown to the edge of the Inman Park neighborhood, where Krog Street intersects with DeKalb Avenue at the Krog Street Tunnel.
The Eastside Trail is anchored near either end by two of Atlanta’s most popular food halls: Ponce City Market to the north and Krog Street Market to the south. Both developments have paid parking and public restrooms, in addition to plenty of interesting and high-quality dining options.
For this guide, the Eastside Trail has been broken down into separate zones, making it easy to see groupings of restaurants that are truly close to each other.
Restaurants and dining with direct Beltline access
The Midtown Connection shopping center on Monroe Drive is home to Arden's Garden, Mediterranean Grill and Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee. (Henri Hollis/AJC)
Midtown Zone
Arden’s Garden: A local juice bar chain that also serves smoothies and healthy snacks.
Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on weekends
Midtown Promenade: A popular shopping center with direct access to the Beltline and reasonably priced parking, which includes several beloved and locally owned restaurants like Apres Diem, Desi Spice, the Independent, Mellow Mushroom, Metro Fresh and Umma Kitchen. It’s also home to recently opened Italian American restaurant Rosso and cocktail bar Buddy Buddy, a recent AJC Critic’s Pick.
New Realm Brewing Co. is known for its rooftop bar that looks out over the Beltline. (Steve Schaefer for the AJC)
Common Ground Zone
Azara: An all-day, wellness-focused restaurant in Common Ground with a huge space broken up into multiple different zones, including a daytime cafe, dining room and a rooftop bar that overlooks the Beltline.
Open at 10 a.m. daily, except Mondays; closing at 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday, and 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Closed on Mondays.
Two Urban Licks: A pioneer of the neighborhood that long predates the opening of the Beltline, this unique, local restaurant is known for its huge open-flame rotisserie in the middle of the dining room.
Open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends; closing at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Also closed from 3-5 p.m. on weekends.
Park in the green space outside of Painted Park in Inman Park, just off the Eastside Beltline. (Courtesy of Painted Park)
Inman Park Zone
Painted Park: This “eatertainment” venue is the only restaurant in Inman Park that directly opens onto the Beltline, though quite a few other restaurants in the neighborhood are worth taking a short detour off the Eastside Trail.
Open at 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. on the weekend; closing at midnight Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday.
Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall features an outdoor patio and green area called The Grove, both of which are dog-friendly. It’s another place to stop while walking with your pup on the Beltline’s Eastside Trail. (Courtesy of Sarah Dodge)
Ladybird Zone
Kevin Rathbun Steak: A locally owned steakhouse that can make a credible claim to having the city’s best steaks, this long-standing restaurant was an honorable mention on the Atlanta 50.
Open 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; closing at 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.
The Krog Street Market area of the Eastside Beltline is one of the most developed sections of the 22-mile trail. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Krog Zone
Krog Street Market: Anchoring the southern end of the Eastside Trail, one of the most densely developed segments of the Beltline, this food hall hosts some of Atlanta’s most successful restaurateurs. It’s home to the original Superica from Ford Fry and the acclaimed cocktail bar Ticonderoga Club, an Atlanta 50 restaurant.
Open 7 a.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends; closing at 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
The exterior of Buddy Buddy at the Midtown Promenade development on Monroe Drive. (Henri Hollis/AJC)
Best places to eat on the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail
While there are plenty of places to eat along the Eastside Trail, there are several I would recommend as standouts.
In the Midtown Zone at the northern end of this trail segment, cocktail bar Buddy Buddy was named an AJC Critic’s Pick thanks to its better-than-necessary Greek cuisine. Creative cocktails, delicious and thoughtful food, and a location just steps from the Beltline — what’s not to like?
Another new restaurant in the Midtown Promenade shopping center is worth a recommendation: Rosso is a nostalgic Italian American “red sauce” restaurant with a strong cocktail program, a delightful dessert cart and a gigantic, attention-grabbing mozzarella stick appetizer.
In the PCM Zone, Rina and Rreal Tacos, located directly next to each other in the Ford Factory Lofts building, both offer fun cocktails and colorful cuisine with solid patio situations.
Farther south, in the Common Ground Zone, Two Urban Licks is an Atlanta classic that impressed me with its cocktails and solid cooking during a visit last year. It remains very popular for a reason.
About ¾ of a mile farther south, Kevin Rathbun Steak is another classic Atlanta restaurant that predates the Beltline. The steakhouse has an expansive menu and some of the best beef in town.
Ticonderoga Club is one of Krog Street Market’s original restaurants, and while it’s known for its cocktails, the cooking is fantastic, too. It’s a complete restaurant that earned a spot on last year’s Atlanta 50. For such a well-established and acclaimed restaurant, Ticonderoga Club doesn’t take itself too seriously, keeping the mood light and fun.
Across the Beltline, Yuji Modern Japanese offers excellent sushi, a cool patio and a wide range of dining options in one space. In the same building, the perpetually packed Yeppa has perfectly slotted into its Beltline space. The combination of Italian beach vibes, well-made cocktails and shareable food items has made this one of the city’s most popular restaurants.
People dining at Superica restaurant at Krog Street Market. (Courtesy of Brandon McKeown)
Best places to drink on the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail
There are many places to imbibe at Ponce City Market, but for visitors to the city, the rooftop is worth checking out. For more creative, sophisticated cocktails on the development’s ground floor, try Atrium.
Those looking for more craft cocktails should also visit Burle’s Bar, Ranger Station and the James Room, all three of which are set in interesting, highly stylized spaces.
If you’re in more of a mood to crush multiple drinks on a patio, this is the section of the Beltline for you. Painted Park, Ladybird, Lingering Shade, New Realm, Superica and Chiringa all have vibrant, social patio scenes.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.