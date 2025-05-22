Session times are noon-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. daily from May 24-July 31 and weekends only from Aug. 2-Sept. 1. For more information, call 770-528-4035 or visit cobbcounty.org.

For more chances to splash away the summer heat, visit the following metro Atlanta pools, splash pads and water parks. If you find a location you love and plan to make frequent visits, many have season passes that might help you save money.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Cobb County Government Credit: Photo courtesy of Cobb County Government

Piedmont Park Pool/Legacy Fountain Splash Pad

The Piedmont Park Pool has been newly resurfaced for the season, and it now stays open until 9 p.m. every Friday so you can further beat the heat with a sunset swim. Swim in four lap lanes, float on its current channel or chill on its landscaped deck. While you’re at the park, make sure to play at the Legacy Fountain Splash Pad, which has more than 70 jets and is free.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays (until 9 p.m. Fridays) and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, May 25-July 31; 3-5 p.m. weekdays (until 9 p.m. Fridays) and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Aug. 1-Sept. 1. $5 one-time access fee per person. Memberships, $138-$320. 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta. piedmontpark.org

Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of Brookhaven Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of Brookhaven

Ashford Park Splash Pad

Bring the kids to this Brookhaven splash pad to press buttons that activate spray features and a water curtain. If you’d like to take a break, walls on which to sit surround the splash pad. You can also pack a picnic for the family to enjoy in the pavilion with ceiling fans and tables that’s on the hill above the splash pad.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays now through Sept. 30. Free. Ashford Park, 2980 Redding Road NE, Brookhaven. 404-637-0514. brookhavenga.gov

Credit: Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation Credit: Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation

Bogan Park Aquatic Center

Open year round, this Buford aquatic center provides a needed respite in the summer months with a lap pool as well as an indoor leisure pool with zero-depth entry, a giant water slide and water play structures.

Indoor leisure play pool noon-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Lap pool 6 a.m.-8:50 a.m. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and 7:10-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, noon-6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Daily admission for Gwinnett residents $4.25-$6.50, nonresidents $8.25-$12.50. 2723 N. Bogan Road, Buford. 678-277-0853, gwinnettcounty.com

Wills Park Pool

Take a dip in the zero-depth entry leisure pool in Alpharetta, dive from 1-meter and 3,-meter boards and join in the fun at interactive play stations and a water slide. Locker rooms are available for added convenience.

Open daily May 24-Aug. 3, open Saturdays and Sundays only Aug. 4-Aug. 31. Leisure pool open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays, noon-5 p.m. Mondays and noon-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Special hours include noon-7 p.m. May 26. 1815 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta.

$10 nonresidents per day, $5 residents; adults 55 and up $2 residents and $4 nonresidents; children 3 and under free. 1815 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 678-297-6107, alpharetta.ga.us

Buccaneer Cove at Malibu Norcross

For a pricier option when you’re looking for some more high-octane fun, Buccaneer Cove at Malibu Norcross has a five-level water play area with lots of features. Shoot water cannons, splash down on more than 1,000 feet of water slides, get drenched under a huge splash bucket and more.

Noon-10 p.m. Friday, May 23-Saturday, May 24, noon-9 p.m. Sunday, May 25, noon-8 p.m. Monday, May 26-Thursday, May 29 and noon-10 p.m. Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31. In June, noon-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and noon-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Season pass $39.99, $29.99 online; daily admission $19.99, $16.99 online. 5400 Brook Hollow Parkway, Norcross. 770-416-7630, malibunorcross.com

Credit: Photo courtesy of Marietta Parks & Recreation/Maggi Moss Credit: Photo courtesy of Marietta Parks & Recreation/Maggi Moss

Sprayground at Elizabeth Porter Park

Let the kids cool off with water cannons and other features at the Sprayground and play on the swings at Marietta’s Elizabeth Porter Park. A low surrounding wall lets adults sit while they watch their charges play.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through May 26. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays May 27-Sept. 1. Closed June 24, July 29 and Aug. 26. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays Sept. 5-21. Entry fee $2 for Cobb County residents, $3 for nonresidents. 370 Montgomery St. NE, Marietta. 770-794-5601, mariettaga.gov