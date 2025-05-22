With schools wrapped up for the summer and temperatures rising, metro Atlanta pools, splash pads and water parks open for the season to provide a cool respite. Choose the locations with the activities that best suit your mood, whether that means lazily floating, swimming some laps, barreling down a slide and splashing down, or taking the kids to romp in a splash pad.
At water parks such as Cobb County’s Seven Springs, 3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs, you’ll find plenty of variety in a single location. It has a large outdoor pool, two twisting and turning slides, a lazy river and a splash pad area with zero-depth entry.
Seven Springs is open in two daily sessions, each of which requires a separate admission fee. Prices are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 3-17, and $3 for seniors ages 55 and up who are Cobb County residents. Nonresidents pay $9 for adults, $6 for children and $4.50 for seniors. Season passes start at $42.50.
Session times are noon-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. daily from May 24-July 31 and weekends only from Aug. 2-Sept. 1. For more information, call 770-528-4035 or visit cobbcounty.org.
For more chances to splash away the summer heat, visit the following metro Atlanta pools, splash pads and water parks. If you find a location you love and plan to make frequent visits, many have season passes that might help you save money.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Cobb County Government
Credit: Photo courtesy of Cobb County Government
Piedmont Park Pool/Legacy Fountain Splash Pad
The Piedmont Park Pool has been newly resurfaced for the season, and it now stays open until 9 p.m. every Friday so you can further beat the heat with a sunset swim. Swim in four lap lanes, float on its current channel or chill on its landscaped deck. While you’re at the park, make sure to play at the Legacy Fountain Splash Pad, which has more than 70 jets and is free.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays (until 9 p.m. Fridays) and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, May 25-July 31; 3-5 p.m. weekdays (until 9 p.m. Fridays) and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Aug. 1-Sept. 1. $5 one-time access fee per person. Memberships, $138-$320. 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta. piedmontpark.org
Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of Brookhaven
Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of Brookhaven
Ashford Park Splash Pad
Bring the kids to this Brookhaven splash pad to press buttons that activate spray features and a water curtain. If you’d like to take a break, walls on which to sit surround the splash pad. You can also pack a picnic for the family to enjoy in the pavilion with ceiling fans and tables that’s on the hill above the splash pad.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays now through Sept. 30. Free. Ashford Park, 2980 Redding Road NE, Brookhaven. 404-637-0514. brookhavenga.gov
Credit: Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation
Credit: Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation
Bogan Park Aquatic Center
Open year round, this Buford aquatic center provides a needed respite in the summer months with a lap pool as well as an indoor leisure pool with zero-depth entry, a giant water slide and water play structures.
Indoor leisure play pool noon-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Lap pool 6 a.m.-8:50 a.m. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and 7:10-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, noon-6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Daily admission for Gwinnett residents $4.25-$6.50, nonresidents $8.25-$12.50. 2723 N. Bogan Road, Buford. 678-277-0853, gwinnettcounty.com
Wills Park Pool
Take a dip in the zero-depth entry leisure pool in Alpharetta, dive from 1-meter and 3,-meter boards and join in the fun at interactive play stations and a water slide. Locker rooms are available for added convenience.
Open daily May 24-Aug. 3, open Saturdays and Sundays only Aug. 4-Aug. 31. Leisure pool open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays, noon-5 p.m. Mondays and noon-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Special hours include noon-7 p.m. May 26. 1815 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta.
$10 nonresidents per day, $5 residents; adults 55 and up $2 residents and $4 nonresidents; children 3 and under free. 1815 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 678-297-6107, alpharetta.ga.us
Buccaneer Cove at Malibu Norcross
For a pricier option when you’re looking for some more high-octane fun, Buccaneer Cove at Malibu Norcross has a five-level water play area with lots of features. Shoot water cannons, splash down on more than 1,000 feet of water slides, get drenched under a huge splash bucket and more.
Noon-10 p.m. Friday, May 23-Saturday, May 24, noon-9 p.m. Sunday, May 25, noon-8 p.m. Monday, May 26-Thursday, May 29 and noon-10 p.m. Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31. In June, noon-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and noon-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Season pass $39.99, $29.99 online; daily admission $19.99, $16.99 online. 5400 Brook Hollow Parkway, Norcross. 770-416-7630, malibunorcross.com
Credit: Photo courtesy of Marietta Parks & Recreation/Maggi Moss
Credit: Photo courtesy of Marietta Parks & Recreation/Maggi Moss
Sprayground at Elizabeth Porter Park
Let the kids cool off with water cannons and other features at the Sprayground and play on the swings at Marietta’s Elizabeth Porter Park. A low surrounding wall lets adults sit while they watch their charges play.
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through May 26. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays May 27-Sept. 1. Closed June 24, July 29 and Aug. 26. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays Sept. 5-21. Entry fee $2 for Cobb County residents, $3 for nonresidents. 370 Montgomery St. NE, Marietta. 770-794-5601, mariettaga.gov
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Photo courtesy of Stone Mountain Park
Enjoy Memorial Day weekend events at Stone Mountain Park
Stone Mountain Park's Memorial Day weekend allows for active military, veterans and retired military to receive one free ticket and their families can get tickets at 30% off
15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this holiday weekend
Celebrate geek culture at MomoCon, enjoy a fair midway and rodeo in Marietta or hear Atlanta Jazz Festival's large lineup of jazz bands in Piedmont Park.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend
At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.
This is how Emory experts helped return a lost pharaoh to Egypt
Renowned Egyptologist expects to confirm mummy is Ramesses I through DNA testing this year.
Georgia Tech student’s killing was ‘targeted act,’ police say
Officials have video of possibly armed ‘person of interest’ in victim’s hallway at off-campus housing.