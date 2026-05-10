Atlanta United blows lead again, falls to LA Galaxy

Atlanta United Head Coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino reacts during the second half in Atlanta United's home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Real Salt Lake won 3-2 over Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Turn back the tape just a few weeks ago, to when the Five Stripes relinquished a 1-0 advantage in the final stretch to lose at home 2-1. First, versus the New England Revolution and now to the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.

United players and coaches hoped the first three-game win streak across all competitions might be enough to turn around the season, but instead, it’s a similar story for Atlanta.

Most of the match was a series of almosts for the Five Stripes. Two goals were called back because of a foul and offside. Juan Berrocal netted the first disallowed score and Emmanuel Latte Lath had the second.

Midfielder Jay Fortune broke the deadlock in the 69th minute. Fortune made a couple of maneuvers to break away from Galaxy defenders to make a right-footed shot in the middle of the box. The homegrown scored his first MLS goal since May 2025 after undergoing multiple surgeries to repair a foot injury he sustained while competing for Trinidad & Tobago in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

However, it did not take long for Los Angeles to flip the script. Galaxy attacking midfielder Gabriel Pec bagged a brace in a matter of five minutes.