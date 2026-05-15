Sports

Dream announce sellout of home opener at State Farm Arena

The feat marks the team’s 45th consecutive sellout.
The Dream, who won their season opener over the Lynx last weekend, have sold out their home opener set for Sunday at State Farm Arena. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Dream)
The Dream, who won their season opener over the Lynx last weekend, have sold out their home opener set for Sunday at State Farm Arena. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Dream)
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51 minutes ago

The Dream announced Friday that they have sold out their home opener versus the Aces set for Sunday at State Farm Arena.

The feat marks the team’s 45th consecutive sellout, which includes four games hosted at State Farm Arena over the last three seasons.

In addition to selling out their home opener at State Farm, the Dream have sold out their next five home games at Gateway Center Arena. It extends the team’s streak to 50 consecutive sellouts overall.

“This reflects everything we’ve been building, from the energy inside our arenas to the connection this team has with the city,” team president and COO, Morgan Shaw Parker, said in a statement provided by the team.

“Fifty consecutive sellouts is not just a milestone, it’s a signal that women’s sports are here to stay. Atlanta is showing up in a powerful way for us, and we’re proud to keep delivering an experience that meets that passion.”

Sunday’s game, which tips off at 1:30 p.m., marks the first time the city of Atlanta will see the new-look Dream in action for the first time in the regular season. The team, which features newcomer Angel Reese, enters Sunday’s game 2-0.

Now, the Dream looks to down the Aces for the first time since May 2024. The Dream have lost their last five matchups against the Aces, who won the WNBA Finals last year.

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