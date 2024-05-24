Info to know: Atlanta United vs. LAFC

Atlanta United home record: 3-3-1

LAFC goals for/against: 24/19

LAFC expected goals for/against: 26.6/14.8

Atlanta United goals for/against: 17/16

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 18.6/17.9

Atlanta United all-time vs LAFC: 2-1-1, 2-0-0 home

LAFC key players

Denis Bouanga: Eight goals, five assists

Mateusz Bogusz: Four goals, two assists

Timothy Tillman: Four goals, two assists

Atlanta United key players

Saba Lobjanidze: Two goals, three assists

Brooks Lennon: Four assists

Injury reports (as of May 23)

Atlanta United

Out: Giorgos Giakoumakis (hamstring), Noah Cobb (ankle) and Tyler Wolff (knee).

Questionable: Thiago Almada (calf) and Derrick Williams (calf).

LAFC

None reported

What was said?

“I think we’ve worked through a very, very tough period of time. And I feel like the last couple results and performances have been encouraging in the sense of the fight of the team. The team is willing to get back into the season. We need to capitalize on this and especially now that hopefully some of the players are back ... and so with the full roster, I think we’ve showed already that we’re a good team. So hopefully that can continue and improvements can continue the next few matches.” – Pineda

“I‘ve definitely been happy with the way that as a team we’ve been really able to hone in and try to tighten things up defensively, at the back. Obviously, against Nashville, just conceding a penalty, and then keeping a clean sheet against Charleston. They might seem like not that big of a deal, but they’re baby steps and steps in the right direction on the defensive side of the ball. On the attacking side, it’s important that we continue to be sharp. We’re just lacking a little bit of cutting edge, a little bit of sharpness, a little bit of confidence in the final third because I think this team is capable of scoring goals. And we’ve proven that in the past.” – Dax McCarty

Officiating crew

Referee: Sergii Boiko

Assistant: Logan Brown

Assistant: Ben Pilgrim

Fourth: Tori Penso

VAR: David Barrie

AVAR: Jozef Batko

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder Dax McCarty

Winger Xande Silva

Winger Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Jamal Thiare

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United at Charleston in U.S. Open Cup, 7 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.