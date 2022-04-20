The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons kick off offseason program

In the 327th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the start of the Falcons’ offseason program with cornerback A.J. Terrell and left tackle Jake Matthews. Also, he discusses the HBCU draft prospects, the Falcons’ draft order, the AJC’s position-by-position series, and Terrell gives us pre-draft scouting reports on Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.
Credit: Elijah Nouvelage
