Former Georgia star Nakobe Dean is a good free agent fit for Falcons He could be a bargain after an injury-plagued 2025 season. National champion LB and two-time Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean has spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Falcons dismissed coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot after last season. The salary cap damage from their failed Kirk Cousins Experiment will linger at the start of NFL free agency next week. The Falcons will take a $23 million “dead money” charge on their 2026 salary cap when they release Cousins. That’s money that can’t be used to sign other players. The Falcons will have about $20 million in 2026 cap space after cutting Cousins and wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

That’s not enough to sign a top free agent while fulfilling other needs. The Falcons will have to find bargains. They’ll need to take some chances on players with injury histories and the potential to get better. The Falcons should make a run at linebacker Nakobe Dean. RELATED Seven prospects to watch for Falcons in Saturday’s NFL combine drills The Eagles selected the former Georgia star in the third round of the 2022 draft. He doesn’t appear to be in the team’s plans, as the NFL’s free agent negotiation period is set to begin on Monday. Dean fits what the Falcons need. They probably can sign him to a contract that is good value. Injuries hampered Dean in 2023 and 2025, but he was a good starter for the Eagles during their Super Bowl championship season in 2024.

Dean would be a worthy investment for the Falcons. He can be a good, younger (25) replacement for pending free agent Kaden Elliss (30).

The Falcons urgently need to replace Elliss’ pass-rushing production (73 quarterback pressures over the past two seasons, according to PFF). They can’t count on last year’s team leader in sacks, James Pearce Jr. He’s facing felony assault charges and a minimum six-game league suspension. Dean can help pick up the pass-rushing slack. Per Pro Football Reference, Dean blitzed the quarterback 56 times during the past two seasons. He produced seven sacks, 15 pressures, and forced two fumbles by quarterbacks (the Eagles recovered both). And Dean could get more opportunities to rush the passer if he signed with the Falcons, who blitzed more than all but one team in 2025. The Falcons also would benefit from Dean’s physical playing style. He’s a better run defender than Elliss. The Falcons need help after finishing last season ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed per play and 27th in Expected Points Added for the rush defense (play-by-play impact). Pro Football Focus rated Dean as an elite run defender in 2024. He fell off in that area last season after missing the first five weeks because of a knee patellar injury suffered during the 2024 playoffs. A foot bone fracture sidelined Dean for 12 games of the 2023 season.

That injury history will depress Dean’s market value. He probably can be signed with relatively little cap space. The Falcons surely could work out a deal that protects them while rewarding Dean if he’s productive and healthy. Playing time incentives are an obvious way to do that. Spotrac projects Dean’s market value as $32 million over four years. Pro Football Focus puts it at $41 million over three years. The Falcons could comfortably fit a contract within that range under the cap by spreading out the impact with a signing bonus. Dean would be an upside play for the Falcons. They’d bet on him staying healthy and rediscovering his 2024 form. They’d count on Dean improving during the prime of his career. He would be 28 during the final season of a four-year contract. Signing Dean is a reasonable gamble for the Falcons. He proved in 2024 that he could come back from a major injury and play well. After winning the Butkus Award at Georgia, Dean worked his way up from special-teams player to valuable starter for Super Bowl champions. The Falcons have needs at positions other than linebacker.