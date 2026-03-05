Falcons Logo
Falcons are reportedly planning to release receiver Darnell Mooney

After an encouraging season in 2024, Mooney’s production dropped off last season.
Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney — pictured stepping out of bounds after a catch against the Saints in January — had 32 catches for 443 yards and one touchdown last season. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By AJC Sports
26 minutes ago

The Falcons will have a new look to their receiving corps next season.

The team plans to release receiver Darnell Mooney, according to a report Thursday by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The move will result in cap savings for the Falcons, who will regain about $7.4 million in space, while losing about $11 million in dead cap space.

Mooney, 28, is coming off one of the least-productive seasons in his six-year NFL career with just 32 catches for 443 yards and one touchdown last season. That was in stark contrast to one of his best seasons — 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 2024 — his first year with the Falcons.

After spending his first four seasons with the Bears, Mooney signed a three-year deal worth $39 million with the Falcons. His 2026 salary of $6.5 million wasn’t guaranteed.

The Falcons are likely to pursue other options with the opening of free agency next week, along with the draft in April.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

