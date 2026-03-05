Falcons are reportedly planning to release receiver Darnell Mooney

The Falcons will have a new look to their receiving corps next season.
The team plans to release receiver Darnell Mooney, according to a report Thursday by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The move will result in cap savings for the Falcons, who will regain about $7.4 million in space, while losing about $11 million in dead cap space.
Mooney, 28, is coming off one of the least-productive seasons in his six-year NFL career with just 32 catches for 443 yards and one touchdown last season. That was in stark contrast to one of his best seasons — 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 2024 — his first year with the Falcons.
After spending his first four seasons with the Bears, Mooney signed a three-year deal worth $39 million with the Falcons. His 2026 salary of $6.5 million wasn’t guaranteed.
The Falcons are likely to pursue other options with the opening of free agency next week, along with the draft in April.