Atlanta Braves 6 questions you may have about BravesVision (and answers) The new network launches this year. Learn where it will be available, plus streaming choices and early details on cost. Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (left) and right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. attend spring training workouts at CoolToday Park on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in North Port, Fla. The organization’s launch of their BravesVision network has generated excitement in the fan base. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Braves’ launch of their BravesVision network has generated excitement in the fan base about a new, and potentially easier, way to watch the team on television and other devices. If you have questions about how it will work, you’re in the right place.

RELATED Braves announce launch of own television network Where will BravesVision be available? Fans in the team’s six-state television territory — Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina and part of North Carolina — will be able to watch it on cable, satellite and streaming services that reach agreements with the Braves to carry it. Most likely, if the provider has carried FanDuel Sports Network, it would figure that it would also pick up BravesVision. Conversely, if the provider doesn’t carry FanDuel SN, don’t be surprised if BravesVision isn’t also on that system. For those fans, the streaming service Braves.TV is an option. For fans outside of the six-state territory, fans can subscribe to Braves.TV or to the MLB out-of-market streaming service.

Similar to the arrangement with FanDuel SN, games broadcast by national outlets such as ESPN and Fox likely will not be available on BravesVision.

Fans in the team’s television territory can also watch a select number of games simulcast on over-the-air stations owned by Gray Media, including WANF and/or Peachtree TV in Atlanta. How will fans learn if their video service provider has agreed to carry BravesVision and where it will be? The team will announce agreements in coming weeks. The channel’s location on the platform also will be announced at that time. Will BravesVision have programming other than games? For 2026, the only content will likely be the pregame show, the game and the postgame show. For those watching on cable or other providers, the channel is not expected to have programming at other times. In their statement, the Braves said they are planning to present games “in new and innovative ways.”