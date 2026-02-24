Georgia Bulldogs New details emerge in driving arrests of Georgia’s Chris Cole, Darren Ikinnagbon Cole was traveling 105 mph, with Ikinnagbon just behind him, according to the police report. Speeding and reckless driving arrests have been a problem for the Georgia football program in recent years, most recently with the Feb. 18 arrests of linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — New details have emerged regarding the speeding and reckless driving arrests of Georgia linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon. According to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a police officer was stationed near the Olympic Drive exit on Outer Loop 10 on Feb. 18. Using a lidar device, the officer confirmed a black 2025 Mercedes GLE was going 105 mph in a 65 mph zone. Lidar stands for light detection and ranging.

At that point, the officer saw the headlights of another vehicle, a white 2025 Mercedes GLE, and estimated it "to be only 10 feet behind the first vehicle," according to the report. The officer already had put away the lidar device and was not able to get a measurement on the second vehicle. According to the arrest report, both vehicles slowed to 60 mph as the officer pulled to the edge of the roadway. The officer drove a quarter of a mile behind the two cars, at which point the officer then activated the siren, according to the report. Both vehicles remained in the left lane and did not yield for what the officer estimated as 1 mile. The officer then changed lanes in an effort to get a closer look at the license plates for both cars. At this point, both cars pulled over.

According to the report, Cole was driving the black Mercedes and Ikinnagbon drove the white one. Cole was arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding — maximum limits. Ikinnagbon was charged with reckless driving, speeding — maximum limits and following too closely.

Cole was booked at 9:59 p.m. Feb. 18 and posted $26 bond at 10:39 p.m. Ikinnagbon was booked at 10:27 p.m. and posted bond of $39 at 11:08 p.m. the same night. Cole and Ikinnagbon previously issued formal apologies for the incident. "I want to address the situation from yesterday in Athens," Cole wrote. "I recognize the seriousness of this matter and the responsibility that comes with representing the University of Georgia and our football program. I understand that there are high standards for how we conduct ourselves, and I take that responsibility very seriously. "I deeply regret the impact and negative attention this has caused for my coaches, teammates, and family. As I continue to grow and develop as a young man, I am focused on making better decisions. I respect the process and will cooperate fully as the matter is reviewed. I remain committed to upholding the values of our program and conducting myself in a way that reflects positively on my coaches, teammates, family and the fans who support us so passionately." Cole is expected to be one of the key pieces and leaders on Georgia's 2026 team. He had 59 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 4½ sacks this past season, appearing in all 14 games.

Ikinnagbon appeared in five games, finishing with two tackles. He is expected to take on a bigger role in the 2026 season, his second in the program. "I want to apologize for my actions and the poor decision I made yesterday in Athens," Ikinnagbon wrote. "As a member of the University of Georgia football team, I recognize that my behavior fell short of the standards expected from anyone who represents this program. Our coaches always preach responsibility and accountability and I regret not living up to that standard. "I'm fully sorry for disappointing my coaches, teammates, family and our incredible fans. This has been a tough and embarrassing lesson for me, and I'm committed to learning from it, making smarter, decisions, and earning back your trust through my actions." This is not the first time Georgia has run into issues with reckless driving; it has become a recurring issue with the program over the past few offseasons. Nitro Tuggle, Marques Easley and Nyier Daniels all had driving-related arrests in 2025 and all eventually left the program. Georgia driving and speeding-related issues stretch back even farther than 2025. In January 2023, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy both died in a driving accident just days after the Bulldogs won the national championship. There have been multiple driving-related arrests in each of the previous three offseasons.