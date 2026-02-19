GHSA boys basketball state tournament first-round matchups for all classes

Classes 6A, 5A, 4A and A Division II will use the traditional method for filling the bracket, taking the top four teams from the region tournament in all eight regions. Classes 3A, 2A, A Division I and 3A-A Private will use the GHSA’s Post Season Ranking Formula to select the top 32 teams for the tournament.
Below are the matchups for the first-round games, which will be played Tuesday and Wednesday, and second-round games will be played Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.
So far, 28 teams have claimed their spot on the brackets, and the remaining teams will be filled in as the other 45 regions complete their tournaments. The brackets that use the PSR will be released over the weekend.
AJC Varsity will update the list as more teams clinch their spots.
Chip Saye rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025, at the launch of AJC Varsity. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the AJC, Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.
