GHSA boys basketball state tournament first-round matchups for all classes

The Georgia High School Association boys basketball state tournament is less than a week away, and the brackets are beginning to be filled in. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

So far, 28 teams have claimed their spot on the brackets.

The Georgia High School Association boys basketball state tournament is less than a week away, and the brackets are beginning to be filled in as 11 regions completed their postseason tournaments last week.

Classes 6A, 5A, 4A and A Division II will use the traditional method for filling the bracket, taking the top four teams from the region tournament in all eight regions. Classes 3A, 2A, A Division I and 3A-A Private will use the GHSA’s Post Season Ranking Formula to select the top 32 teams for the tournament.