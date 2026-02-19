AJC Varsity

GHSA boys basketball state tournament first-round matchups for all classes

So far, 28 teams have claimed their spot on the brackets.
The Georgia High School Association boys basketball state tournament is less than a week away, and the brackets are beginning to be filled in. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
By
1 hour ago

The Georgia High School Association boys basketball state tournament is less than a week away, and the brackets are beginning to be filled in as 11 regions completed their postseason tournaments last week.

Classes 6A, 5A, 4A and A Division II will use the traditional method for filling the bracket, taking the top four teams from the region tournament in all eight regions. Classes 3A, 2A, A Division I and 3A-A Private will use the GHSA’s Post Season Ranking Formula to select the top 32 teams for the tournament.

Below are the matchups for the first-round games, which will be played Tuesday and Wednesday, and second-round games will be played Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.

So far, 28 teams have claimed their spot on the brackets, and the remaining teams will be filled in as the other 45 regions complete their tournaments. The brackets that use the PSR will be released over the weekend.

AJC Varsity will update the list as more teams clinch their spots.

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

Class 3A-A private

