Grant from Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation supports girls flag football

More than 300 high schools in Georgia participated in flag football last year, and a new grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation seeks to expand that reach. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Every Georgia high school will be eligible for funding to launch programs or support existing teams.

Every high school in the state will be eligible for a grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, in a partnership with the Atlanta Falcons, to expand the reach of flag football.

The grant will help existing flag football programs or help launch new ones in 2026, according to an announcement Wednesday from the foundation.

Last year, the foundation provided funding to more than 300 Georgia high schools to support the growth of flag football, with 45 schools establishing programs.

The Falcons started with a pilot program for 19 high schools in Gwinnett County in 2018. Georgia became the fourth state to sanction girls flag football as an official high school sport in 2020, and last year, about 8,500 girls participated at more than 300 schools in the state.

“The growth, energy and support for girls flag football in Georgia has been outstanding over the past several years and has provided a model to extend our support across the nation,” Atlanta Falcons president and CEO Greg Beadles said in a statement. “Arthur Blank, his Family Foundation and the Falcons recognize the importance of providing girls the opportunity to play the game.