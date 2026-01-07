Grant from Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation supports girls flag football

Girls flag football across Georgia is getting a big lift.
Every high school in the state will be eligible for a grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, in a partnership with the Atlanta Falcons, to expand the reach of flag football.
The grant will help existing flag football programs or help launch new ones in 2026, according to an announcement Wednesday from the foundation.
Last year, the foundation provided funding to more than 300 Georgia high schools to support the growth of flag football, with 45 schools establishing programs.
The Falcons started with a pilot program for 19 high schools in Gwinnett County in 2018. Georgia became the fourth state to sanction girls flag football as an official high school sport in 2020, and last year, about 8,500 girls participated at more than 300 schools in the state.
“The growth, energy and support for girls flag football in Georgia has been outstanding over the past several years and has provided a model to extend our support across the nation,” Atlanta Falcons president and CEO Greg Beadles said in a statement. “Arthur Blank, his Family Foundation and the Falcons recognize the importance of providing girls the opportunity to play the game.
“We are honored to continue our support for girls flag football through camps and clinics, our annual college showcase at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and this grant opportunity. We are also fortunate to have a tremendous partnership with the Georgia High School Association and our elected officials in the Georgia House of Representatives who unanimously passed HR 347, encouraging all schools to establish girls flag football programs.”
Georgia High School Association executive director Tim Scott added: “We are deeply grateful to the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and the Atlanta Falcons for their continued support of flag football. The Georgia High School organization is thankful for the strong working relationship and partnership we share with these outstanding organizations. We look forward to another year of continued growth and success in flag football.”
Georgia high schools interested in applying for grant funding can do so by visiting AtlantaFalcons.com/girls-flag-football.