Georgia Bulldogs Georgia dismisses OL Nyier Daniels from the program after arrest Freshman’s mother was also arrested. Among the charges is charged with felony fleeing from an officer. Redshirt freshman Nyier Daniels faces three felony and 10 misdemeanor charges after he and his mother were each arrested Sunday morning. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said offensive tackle Nyier Daniels has been dismissed from the team after his arrest Sunday. “Have not had a chance to talk to him or his family, but he will no longer be with us,” Smart said to start his Monday news conference.

The redshirt freshman offensive tackle was arrested on 13 charges. Three were felonies — one count of felony fleeing from an officer and two counts of second-degree child cruelty — per the updated Jackson County jail log. Daniels faces 10 misdemeanor charges, including reckless driving and exceeding maximum limits. RELATED Georgia offensive lineman arrested on multiple felonies, driving charges “I think my words would be each case is a case-by-case basis,” Smart said of his decision to dismiss Daniels from the team. “And we’ll always evaluate things that way based on the total history of the student-athlete, what the actions were, what they entailed.” Daniels, who is from Newark, New Jersey, was booked at 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the Jackson County jail log. Commerce police say Daniels was driving more than 100 mph in a 25 mph zone in the city. The police already had pulled over Brandi Canada Green, Daniels’ mother, for running a stop sign when Daniels drove by. At that point, an officer began to pursue Daniels.

As the chase of Daniels ensued, the police allege Green’s car “entered the roadway in front of the Commerce Police Department supervisor and was blocking the supervisor from passing to assist the officer in the chase.”