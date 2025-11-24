Georgia dismisses OL Nyier Daniels from the program after arrest

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said offensive tackle Nyier Daniels has been dismissed from the team after his arrest Sunday.
“Have not had a chance to talk to him or his family, but he will no longer be with us,” Smart said to start his Monday news conference.
The redshirt freshman offensive tackle was arrested on 13 charges. Three were felonies — one count of felony fleeing from an officer and two counts of second-degree child cruelty — per the updated Jackson County jail log. Daniels faces 10 misdemeanor charges, including reckless driving and exceeding maximum limits.
“I think my words would be each case is a case-by-case basis,” Smart said of his decision to dismiss Daniels from the team. “And we’ll always evaluate things that way based on the total history of the student-athlete, what the actions were, what they entailed.”
Daniels, who is from Newark, New Jersey, was booked at 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the Jackson County jail log.
Commerce police say Daniels was driving more than 100 mph in a 25 mph zone in the city. The police already had pulled over Brandi Canada Green, Daniels’ mother, for running a stop sign when Daniels drove by. At that point, an officer began to pursue Daniels.
As the chase of Daniels ensued, the police allege Green’s car “entered the roadway in front of the Commerce Police Department supervisor and was blocking the supervisor from passing to assist the officer in the chase.”
Green was driving more than 100 mph, according to Commerce Chief of Police Jeff Drossman, and would not pull over despite attempts being made by the supervisor. Eventually, the supervisor passed Green in an effort to catch up with Daniels. However, police lost sight of Daniels on I-85 South at mile marker 144. The police then waited for Green to pass by.
Green was charged with felony fleeing from an officer, along with misdemeanor charges of speeding, obstruction, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and two charges of running a stop sign.
Green was booked at the Jackson County jail at 8:51 a.m., per the jail log.
Daniels was then booked at 10 a.m., after a Georgia football coach took Daniels to the Jackson County jail to turn himself in.
As of Monday morning, Daniels and Green are still in jail.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
