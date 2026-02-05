GHSA modifies football championship schedule, condenses flag football games
The GHSA flag football state championships will have their own day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next season.
McEachern players celebrate their victory over Lambert in GHSA Division 4 Flag Football State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. McEachern won 26-6 over Lambert. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The Georgia High School Association flag football state championships will see a notable change in 2026.
Last season’s championship games kicked off every morning before the tackle football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Next season, the games will get their own day, as every championship game will take place on Dec. 8.
GHSA executive director Tim Scott noted flag football’s rising popularity in Georgia among other reasons for the scheduling decision.
“It gives the girls an opportunity to have their own day in the Benz, and that’s a great opportunity. We’re super excited about that,” Scott said. “Also by separating, it’s not as costly on some of the schools. You’ve got to think, if you’ve got a girls’ team playing, and then you turn around and you’ve got a boys’ team playing, that’s a long week, and financially, it’s tough on some of the schools to do that, so we tried to split it up a little bit.
“The biggest reason is to make sure that the girls get their own time and the young men get their own time.”
Scott also told the AJC that tackle football championships will be consolidated to two days, compared to the former three-day schedule. Those games will take place on Dec. 14-15 or Dec. 15-16.
Flag football has continued to boom as a high school sport in Georgia. The GHSA, which officially sanctioned in 2020, surpassed 300 high school teams before the 2025 season. A total of 305 schools competed in flag football last season, 36 more than the 2024 season.
“Girls flag football is continuing to grow, and we expect it to grow again between now and when we start in the fall,” Scott said.
Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank has also individually invested in the sport. Blank’s foundation will grant $10,000 to Georgia schools establishing new flag football programs and $5,000 to existing accredited programs in 2026.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
