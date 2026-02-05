GHSA modifies football championship schedule, condenses flag football games

McEachern players celebrate their victory over Lambert in GHSA Division 4 Flag Football State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. McEachern won 26-6 over Lambert. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The GHSA flag football state championships will have their own day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next season.

Last season’s championship games kicked off every morning before the tackle football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Next season, the games will get their own day, as every championship game will take place on Dec. 8.

GHSA executive director Tim Scott noted flag football’s rising popularity in Georgia among other reasons for the scheduling decision.

“It gives the girls an opportunity to have their own day in the Benz, and that’s a great opportunity. We’re super excited about that,” Scott said. “Also by separating, it’s not as costly on some of the schools. You’ve got to think, if you’ve got a girls’ team playing, and then you turn around and you’ve got a boys’ team playing, that’s a long week, and financially, it’s tough on some of the schools to do that, so we tried to split it up a little bit.

“The biggest reason is to make sure that the girls get their own time and the young men get their own time.”

Scott also told the AJC that tackle football championships will be consolidated to two days, compared to the former three-day schedule. Those games will take place on Dec. 14-15 or Dec. 15-16.