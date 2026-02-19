GHSA girls basketball state tournament first-round matchups

The GHSA girls basketball regional tournaments have begun, with teams in each class playing to see who will make the state tournament for a shot at playing for the state championship March 11-14, 2026, in Macon. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Some classes fill bracket using top four teams from region tournaments, while others use Post Season Rankings Formula.

Some classes fill bracket using top four teams from region tournaments, while others use Post Season Rankings Formula.

The Georgia High School Association girls basketball state tournament is less than a week away, and the brackets are beginning to be filled in as 11 regions completed their postseason tournaments last week.

Classes 6A, 5A, 4A and A Division II will use the traditional method for filling the bracket, taking the top four teams from the region tournament in all eight regions. Classes 3A, 2A, A Division I and 3A-A Private will use the GHSA’s Post Season Rankings Formula to select the top 32 teams for the tournament.