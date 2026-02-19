GHSA girls basketball state tournament first-round matchups
Some classes fill bracket using top four teams from region tournaments, while others use Post Season Rankings Formula.
The GHSA girls basketball regional tournaments have begun, with teams in each class playing to see who will make the state tournament for a shot at playing for the state championship March 11-14, 2026, in Macon. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
Classes 6A, 5A, 4A and A Division II will use the traditional method for filling the bracket, taking the top four teams from the region tournament in all eight regions. Classes 3A, 2A, A Division I and 3A-A Private will use the GHSA’s Post Season Rankings Formula to select the top 32 teams for the tournament.
Below are the matchups for the first-round games, which will be played Tuesday and Wednesday, and second-round games will be played Feb. 27 and 28.
So far, 28 teams have claimed their spot in the brackets, and the remaining teams will be filled in as the other 45 regions complete their tournaments. The brackets that use the Post Season Rankings will be released over the weekend.
AJC Varsity will update the list as more teams clinch their spots.
