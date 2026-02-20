UGA Logo
Chris Cole, Darren Ikinngabon apologize following recent driving arrests

The two became the fourth and fifth players arrested for driving-related offenses in the last 14 months.
Georgia linebacker Chris Cole arrives at their team hotel in preparation for the Sugar Bowl, Monday, Dec. 29. 2025, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon separately posted statements to their Instagram accounts following their Wednesday arrests on reckless driving charges.

Cole was arrested on charges of reckless driving and exceeding the maximum limit, both misdemeanors. He was booked at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday and posted $26 bond at 10:39 p.m.

“I want to address the situation from yesterday in Athens,” Cole wrote. “I recognize the seriousness of this matter and the responsibility that comes with representing the University of Georgia and our football program. I understand that there are high standards for how we conduct ourselves, and I take that responsibility very seriously. I deeply regret the impact and negative attention this has caused for my coaches, teammates, and family.

“As I continue to grow and develop as a young man, I am focused on making better decisions. I respect the process and will cooperate fully as the matter is reviewed. I remain committed to upholding the values of our program and conducting myself in a way that reflects positively on my coaches, teammates, family and the fans who support us so passionately.”

Cole is expected to be one of the key pieces and leaders on Georgia’s 2026 team. He had 59 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this past season and appeared in all 14 games.

Ikinnagbon was booked at 10:27 p.m. on charges of reckless driving, exceeding the maximum limit and following too closely, all misdemeanors. He posted bond of $39 at 11:08 p.m.

“I want to apologize for my actions and the poor decision I made yesterday in Athens,” Ikinnagbon wrote. “As a member of the University of Georgia football team, I recognize that my behavior fell short of the standards expected from anyone who represents this program. Our coaches always preach responsibility and accountability and I regret not living up to that standard. I’m fully sorry for disappointing my coaches, teammates, family and our incredible fans. This has been a tough and embarrassing lesson for me, and I’m committed to learning from it, making smarter, decisions, and earning back your trust through my actions.”

Ikinnagbon appeared in five games as a freshmen in the 2025 season, finishing with two tackles. He is expected to take on a bigger role in his second year in the program.

“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” a Georgia spokesperson said in regard to the arrests. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”

This is not the first time Georgia has had issues with reckless driving, as it has become a recurring issue with the program over the past few offseasons. Nitro Tuggle, Marques Easley and Nyier Daniels all had driving-related arrests in 2025 and all eventually left the program.

Following Daniels’ arrest in November 2025, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked whether he considered taking a tougher stance when it comes to driving-related arrests within the program.

“Each case is a case-by-case basis,” Smart said. “And we’ll always evaluate things that way based on the total history of the student-athlete, what the actions were, what they entailed.”

A full police report of the incident has not yet been released.

