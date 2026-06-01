Opinion Rep. Clay Fuller: Georgia wants winners, not Ossoff and Bottoms The Georgia U.S. senator and former Atlanta mayor, both Democrats, are campaigning together for their statewide seats this November. Democratic candidate for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff campaign together at the Tabernacle in Atlanta on May 31, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Rep. Clay Fuller – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 11 minutes ago Share

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms are hitting the campaign trail together. Let that sink in. Ossoff is not keeping his distance from one of the most radical politicians Georgia has ever produced. He is standing shoulder to shoulder with her, fundraising with her and asking Georgia voters to send him back to Washington so he can keep advancing the same agenda she ran into the ground in Atlanta.

If you want to know exactly what kind of senator Jon Ossoff intends to be, just look at his ally Bottoms and what she did to Atlanta. As mayor, she gutted the Atlanta Police Department. Officers called out in droves. Morale collapsed. And Georgians paid the price in blood. Homicides in the city surged 58%. Residents who called 911 waited longer. Criminals grew bolder. Bottoms presided over a city that her own administration admitted faced violence that an AJC news story described as “unrelenting.” She did not fix it. She accelerated it. Examine immigration and policing policies On immigration, Bottoms did not just look the other way. She picked a side, and it was not the side of Georgia families. She ended Atlanta’s cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, ended accepting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees and cleared the city jail of detainees who had no legal right to be in this country. Then she had the audacity to call that obstruction of federal law enforcement part of Democrats’ plan to “reimagine” policing. Georgians do not need their law enforcement reimagined. They need it supported. After her tenure in Atlanta, Bottoms carried her agenda to Washington, where she served in the Biden administration and then as a senior adviser on Kamala Harris’ failed presidential campaign. Congressman Clay Fuller, R-District 14 (Courtesy) On immigration, Bottoms did not just look the other way. She picked a side, and it was not the side of Georgia families. She ended Atlanta’s cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, ended accepting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees and cleared the city jail of detainees who had no legal right to be in this country. Then she had the audacity to call that obstruction of federal law enforcement part of Democrats’ plan to “reimagine” policing. Georgians do not need their law enforcement reimagined. They need it supported. After her tenure in Atlanta, Bottoms carried her agenda to Washington, where she served in the Biden administration and then as a senior adviser on Kamala Harris’ failed presidential campaign.

That campaign promised more of the same: open borders, skyrocketing costs, a war on American energy and a revolving door for dangerous criminals who should never have been in this country in the first place. Georgia voters rejected that agenda in November 2024. Jon Ossoff still believes in it. That campaign promised more of the same: open borders, skyrocketing costs, a war on American energy and a revolving door for dangerous criminals who should never have been in this country in the first place. Georgia voters rejected that agenda in November 2024. Jon Ossoff still believes in it.

Georgia is a common-sense state Here is what voters in this state need to understand: Ossoff and Bottoms are Kamala Harris liberals. Full stop. They opposed the largest middle-class tax cut in American history (One Big Beautiful Bill). They want to shield undocumented immigrants from deportation. They championed policies that defunded and demoralized law enforcement across this country. That is not a fringe description of their record. That is their record. Jon Ossoff has chosen his ally. He owns her agenda. And that agenda, a blueprint for higher crime, open borders, and government that punishes hardworking Georgians while protecting those who break our laws, is too extreme for this state. Georgia is a common-sense state. We believe in safe streets, secure borders, and the right of working families to keep more of what they earn. None of those things survive the Ossoff-Bottoms vision for our future. Georgia rejected Kamala Harris. Come 2026, Georgia will reject her allies too. Because in the land of the Dawgs, we know what winners look like.