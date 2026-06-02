Georgia Bulldogs Georgia AD Josh Brooks unhappy with baseball super regional start times Georgia has defeated Mississippi State all four times they’ve played this season. Georgia Bulldogs pitcher Caden Aoki receives high-fives after finishing the fifth inning of Sunday's NCAA Regional final game. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Connor Riley 21 minutes ago Share

Georgia is the highest remaining seed in the NCAA baseball tournament, with the No. 1 seed UCLA and No. 2 seed Georgia Tech falling this past weekend. But based on its game times against No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 3 Georgia doesn’t seem to be getting treated like it’s a big draw.

Game 1 is set for an 11 a.m. start Saturday, and Sunday’s game will begin at noon. Both will air on ESPN. Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks posted on social media to voice his dissatisfaction with the start time. “Nothing says top remaining seed” like an 11am Saturday start for Game 1,” Brooks posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Brooks doesn’t typically use social media to voice his opinions on matters, though he did ask the NCAA to reconsider moving the NCAA tennis championships to Orlando, Florida, in May.

Georgia has defeated Mississippi State all four times they’ve played this season. UGA swept the regular season series in Starkville, Mississippi, and prevailed in an SEC Tournament matchup. The Georgia-Mississippi State series is one of only two super regionals featuring top 16 teams, along with No. 6 Texas taking on No. 11 Oregon. The Athens Super Regional series is one of two All-SEC matchups; No. 4 Auburn will host Ole Miss. That series’ Game 1 start time is 8 p.m. Friday.

There has already been some controversy regarding the Georgia-Mississippi State super regional. UGA will be without star third baseman Tre Phelps for the first game of the series. He was ejected for taunting after hitting a go-ahead home run in Georgia’s victory over Liberty that won the Athens regional. Georgia last advanced to the College World Series in 2008. It last hosted a super regional in 2024, with Georgia ultimately losing to NC State that season.