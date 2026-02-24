New GM Ian Cunningham says Falcons plan to release quarterback Kirk Cousins

The Falcons will have some figuring out to do at the quarterback position ahead of next season.
General manager Ian Cunningham told 92.9 The Game on Tuesday morning that the team plans to release veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins “on the first day of the league year.”
That timing is March 11, and would allow the Falcons to avoid Cousins’ roster bonus of $10 million for next season.
It’s a financial decision, as Cousins — who signed a four-year deal worth up to $180 million before the 2024 season — recently renegotiated to reduce his 2026 salary from $35 million to $2.1 million.
This is a developing story; please check back for more updates.