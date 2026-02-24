New GM Ian Cunningham says Falcons plan to release quarterback Kirk Cousins

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins played in 10 games and was 5-3 as the starter last season. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Veteran QB went 5-3 as starter last season, but contract terms allow some financial relief for team.

Veteran QB went 5-3 as starter last season, but contract terms allow some financial relief for team.

The Falcons will have some figuring out to do at the quarterback position ahead of next season.

General manager Ian Cunningham told 92.9 The Game on Tuesday morning that the team plans to release veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins “on the first day of the league year.”