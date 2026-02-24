Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

New GM Ian Cunningham says Falcons plan to release quarterback Kirk Cousins

Veteran QB went 5-3 as starter last season, but contract terms allow some financial relief for team.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins played in 10 games and was 5-3 as the starter last season. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins played in 10 games and was 5-3 as the starter last season. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Falcons will have some figuring out to do at the quarterback position ahead of next season.

General manager Ian Cunningham told 92.9 The Game on Tuesday morning that the team plans to release veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins “on the first day of the league year.”

That timing is March 11, and would allow the Falcons to avoid Cousins’ roster bonus of $10 million for next season.

It’s a financial decision, as Cousins — who signed a four-year deal worth up to $180 million before the 2024 season — recently renegotiated to reduce his 2026 salary from $35 million to $2.1 million.

This is a developing story; please check back for more updates.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Kyle Pitts

Falcons smart to franchise tag Kyle Pitts, should avoid big-money extension

Falcons plan to use franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts, report says

Falcons’ new leadership prepping for the NFL Scouting Combine

Keep Reading

Dirty Birds Dispatch: Decisions on Pitts, Cousins loom

Falcons smart to franchise tag Kyle Pitts, should avoid big-money extension

Falcons plan to use franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts, report says

Featured

Election 2026 Georgia Senate

With Kemp at his side, Dooley struggles in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

Judge who jailed woman for ‘daddy issues’ steps down

Take a midnight train to the Fred’s 2026 Peachtree City concert series