Sports Year in review: 25 sports stories that moved Georgians in 2025 From MLB’s All-Star Game and Georgia’s run to the CFP to Rory McIlroy’s breakthrough win at the Masters, 2025 provided its share of memorable moments. (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero | Source: Jason Getz / AJC, Hyosub Shin / AJC, Miguel Martinez for AJC, AP)

Everyone loves a winner. Some of us love underdogs even more. Sports have a way of bringing out our rooting interest in so many forms, and the past year gave Georgians reasons to celebrate, commiserate and get irate.

Georgia continued its run as one of college football’s elite programs, winning the SEC again and contending for a national title. For a while, it looked like Georgia Tech’s magical ride would carry a generation of Yellow Jackets fans all the way to the College Football Playoff, as well. And the Dream ... well, they had a dream season and made the summer a playground of possibilities, with an exciting run to the WNBA playoffs. A new year will bring change for the managers of the Braves and Atlanta United, as it did for a new Hawks general manager. What happens with the Falcons’ leadership isn’t clear, but they continued their run on the treadmill of mediocrity. This year was full of news, but beyond those headlines, there were others that captured our hearts, brought positive vibes and made us care more about those around us.

Here are 25 sports stories (in no particular order) that moved us in 2025:

Braves’ Brian Snitker retires; Walt Weiss named successor In 49 seasons with the Braves, Brian Snitker has seen it all, and he reached an apex when he was named manager in 2016. Snitker announced his retirement Oct. 1, though he’ll stay with the organization as an adviser. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker participates in introductions for the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC) Snitker led the Braves to the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons, with six consecutive division titles. He capped his achievements with the World Series title in 2021 and also was manager of the year in ‘18.

Walt Weiss, who had a 14-year playing career, will take over as the manager. National League wins historic All-Star Game in Atlanta The National League looked to have the All-Star Game in hand, jumping to a 6-0 lead, but the American League rallied to tie the score at 6-6 in the ninth inning, sending the Midsummer Classic to a deciding home-run derby. National League players celebrate after designated hitter Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies hit a homer to win the MLB All-Star Game in a swing-off against the American League when both teams were tied at 6 after nine innings at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC) Phillies star Kyle Schwarber was the brightest of stars, hitting a home run on each of his three swings in the tiebreaker format, pushing the NL to a victory in the first-ever swing-off to decide the game.

MLB hits home run with Hank Aaron tribute With Atlanta hosting the All-Star Game, all eyes of the baseball world were focused on Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta. MLB made the most of the opportunity, with a fantastic display honoring Braves icon Hank Aaron. The tribute featured a 3-D video projected onto the field, along with the radio call of Aaron’s legendary play and a fireworks trail retracing the path of iconic home run No. 715. His widow, Billye Aaron, was in attendance at Truist Park and received a standing ovation. It turned out to be a lasting moment of All-Star Weekend.

Ronald Acuña Jr. returns with a bang Braves star Ronald Acuña missed a year because of an ACL injury, and he returned in style, hitting a home run on the first pitch of his first at-bat of the season. He was slated to compete in the Home-Run Derby during All-Star Weekend, but was replaced by Matt Olson because of injury. Acuña had a standout season, earning his fifth All-Star selection and giving the Braves a boost, before their season went south following a slew of injuries. The 2023 NL MVP hit .290 with 21 home runs and a .935 OPS and was named NL Comeback Player of the Year. Hurston Waldrep saves the day in Bristol

The Braves won the inaugural Speedway Classic, the first MLB game in Tennessee, topping the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 behind two home runs from Eli White. Atlanta Braves pitcher Hurston Waldrep #64 throws a pitch during a game against the Houston Astros on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, in Atlanta, at Truist Park. (Jason Allen/AJC) Beyond the game’s headlines was the story of relief pitcher Hurston Waldrep, who was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett after rain postponed the Bristol game until the next day, Aug. 3. Waldrep, 23, arrived after being picked up by a a car service at 5 a.m. and pitched 5⅔ innings and allowed only one run. Falcons select UGA’s Jalon Walker in first round The Falcons have little history in taking players from the University of Georgia in the NFL draft. Since 1966, it’s been a constant: the Falcons had never selected a Bulldogs player in the first or second round.

Atlanta Falcons first round draft picks Jalon Walker, from Georgia, left, and James Pearce Jr., from Tennessee, hold Falcons jerseys during their press conference at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga.in the draft. (Jason Getz/AJC) That ended in April, when the Falcons selected edge rusher Jalon Walker with the No. 15 pick, looking to improve their defense. The Falcons also got another building block by selecting edge rusher James Pearce Jr. after sending their 2026 first-round pick to the Rams. Michael Penix Jr. suffers partial ACL tear The Falcons and coach Raheem Morris gave quarterback Michael Penix Jr. the keys to the offense this season. The second-year QB started the final three games last season, and being named the starter over Kirk Cousins was a nod toward the future. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is seen on the sidelines after leaving the field with an apparent injury during the second half of an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The full picture of that future will have to wait, as Penix suffered a partially torn ACL in his left knee in a loss to the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 16. Cousins returned as the starter for the remainder of the season and led the Falcons to victories over the Buccaneers and Cardinals. Where that leaves the veteran QB — and the long-term outlook for the position — is uncertain. Falcons miss the playoffs ... again The opening loss to the Buccaneers in the final seconds was a heartbreaker and the 30-0 loss to the Panthers in Week 3 was a head-scratcher. That was just the start of a roller-coaster ride that will end with the Falcons missing the playoffs for the eighth straight season. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) carries between Carolina Panthers cornerback Corey Thornton (31) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Point to the injuries to quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London or the overtime losses to the Colts and Panthers or the kicking woes throughout the season, but the end result is the same: the Falcons continue to struggle. They don’t have their first-round pick, either, having sent it to the Rams in the draft-day deal for Pearce. Ex-Falcons star Sean Weatherspoon giving back through coaching Former Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon went through a personal family tragedy but re-centered himself and found inner peace through working with young people. Weatherspoon became the head football coach at Pace Academy in Buckhead, and in the process, he was able to connect with his son and to make an impact in his community. He wanted to work as an intern with the Falcons before tragedy struck, but his grassroots approach in giving back has made him a mentor and hero.

Former Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon has discovered a passion for coaching the youth. Big offseason changes for Hawks The Hawks had a busy offseason, with a shake-up in their front office and some key additions to the roster. They fired Landry Fields in April, who had been with the team since 2020, and they promoted Onsi Saleh to general manager. Saleh was active in reshaping the roster, trading for Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, signing Luke Kennard in free agency and adding Georgia’s Asa Newell in the draft.

Atlanta Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh speaks at a press conference at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, September 26, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) The bigger draft-night coup for the Hawks was acquiring an unprotected 2026 first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans for moving down from pick No. 13 to No. 23. With the Pelicans struggling, that likely will be a lottery pick — and could end up in the top five of a robust draft class. Jalen Johnson makes early All-Star push With Trae Young sidelined for much of the early part of the season because of a knee injury, the Hawks needed others to pick up the scoring load. Enter Jalen Johnson, who is putting up All-Star numbers and averaging career highs in points and assists. Johnson has six triple-doubles already this season, after totaling just two in his previous four seasons.