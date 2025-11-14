Ronald Acuña Jr. wins NL Comeback Player of the Year

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. jogs onto the field to warm up before their game against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

The Comeback Player of the Year is given annually to one player in each league who “re-emerged on the field during the season,” per MLB. Texas starter Jacob deGrom won the American League honor.

Acuña, 27, returned in late May after a torn ACL in his left knee – the second ACL tear of his career – prematurely ended his 2024 campaign. He homered on the first pitch he saw upon returning May 23, a moment he’s said ranks as perhaps the finest of his career.

The 2023 NL MVP hit .290/.417/.518 in 95 games. He launched 21 homers with 12 doubles, 42 RBIs and 74 runs scored. Acuña earned his fifth All-Star nod and started in the Truist Park outfield for the 2025 Midsummer Classic (his fourth time starting).

This marked the second consecutive year a Brave won NL Comeback Player of the Year after starting pitcher Chris Sale took the honor a year ago. The Braves have also had Josh Donaldson (2019), Johnny Venters (2018) and Tim Hudson (2010) win the award.

The Braves are banking on a fully healthy Acuña as a key in their 2026 lineup. He’s played in just 144 games across the past two campaigns. Acuña’s last healthy season was his historically brilliant 2023 in which he became the first player to hit 40 homers and steal 70 bases in a season.