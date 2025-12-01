Garth Lagerwey won’t return to Atlanta United

Garth Lagerwey will not return as Atlanta United’s president, the club announced Monday.
Lagerwey took two health-related leaves of absences earlier this year for a cancer-related issue.
Lagerwey’s job will be turned into a role that will oversee Atlanta United and the NWSL franchise that is scheduled to start in 2028. The club has been run by Sarah Kate Noftsinger, Chris Henderson and Dimitrios Efstathiou in Lagerwey’s absence.
An Atlanta United spokesman said the club had no further comment. Lagerwey texted, saying he is focused on his cancer treatment.
Lagerwey was hired by Atlanta United in November 2022 and tasked with leading the club back to the successes it enjoyed in 2017, when it made the playoffs in its inaugural season, and 2018, when it won the MLS Cup.
That success, despite tens of millions of dollars made in players sold and spent in players acquired, didn’t happen.
Atlanta United went 13-9-12 in 2023, 10-14-10 in 2024 and cratered to a franchise-worst 5-16-13 this season. It was eliminated in the playoffs in the first round in 2023 and the semifinals in 2024. It didn’t make the playoffs this season.
The team also failed to advance out of the group stages of the Leagues Cup in 2023 and ’24, or the next round in this year’s revamped format.
Managers under Lagerwey, Gonzalo Pineda, who was hired in 2021, and Ronny Deila before this season, were fired because of their lack of results.
Atlanta United’s lack of success was abnormal for Lagerwey.
At Real Salt Lake and Seattle, Lagerwey won a total of three MLS Cups and the CONCACAF Champions League.
Lagerwey was successful in reorganizing Atlanta United’s franchise and expanding its training ground.
Under Lagerwey, the team spent $25 million to expand its training ground and realigned its front office with several hires, including Noftsinger to lead business, Henderson to lead the soccer side, including transfers, and Javier Perez as a director of methodology to try to better coordinate the teams in the academy and Atlanta United 2.