Garth Lagerwey won’t return to Atlanta United

Lagerwey took two health-related leaves of absences earlier this year for a cancer-related issue.

Lagerwey’s job will be turned into a role that will oversee Atlanta United and the NWSL franchise that is scheduled to start in 2028. The club has been run by Sarah Kate Noftsinger, Chris Henderson and Dimitrios Efstathiou in Lagerwey’s absence.

An Atlanta United spokesman said the club had no further comment. Lagerwey texted, saying he is focused on his cancer treatment.

Lagerwey was hired by Atlanta United in November 2022 and tasked with leading the club back to the successes it enjoyed in 2017, when it made the playoffs in its inaugural season, and 2018, when it won the MLS Cup.

That success, despite tens of millions of dollars made in players sold and spent in players acquired, didn’t happen.