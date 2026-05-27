Game times, TV announced for Georgia Tech football’s first four games

Kickoff times and TV networks have been confirmed for Georgia Tech football’s first four contests of the 2026 season.
The Yellow Jackets will host Colorado at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field to open the season Sept. 3. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN.
“The Worldwide Leader in Sports” will also air Tech’s Week 2 clash with Tennessee in Atlanta on its flagship channel, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
Tech’s third game of the season will be at home against an in-state foe, Mercer. That contest will begin at noon on the ACC Network.
The Jackets’ ACC opener against Stanford will also air on ESPN. Kickoff in Stanford, California. is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Tech has several key games on the calendar toward the end of the season that could draw national attention, including traveling to Virginia Tech on Oct. 17, Clemson on Nov. 14 and Georgia on Nov. 28.
The Jackets will again look to compete a spot in the ACC Championship despite losing several key contributors in the offseason. The Jackets started 8-0 in 2025 and soared to No. 7 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll before finishing 9-4.
Tech lost stars Haynes King and Jamal Haynes because of expired eligibility. It brought in Alberto Mendoza — brother to Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Fernando Mendoza — and Alabama/Michigan transfer Justice Haynes as replacements at quarterback and running back, respectively. Justice Haynes rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries in 2025 — good for a 7.1 average, the sixth highest in the Football Bowl Subdivision.