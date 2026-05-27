Georgia Tech Game times, TV announced for Georgia Tech football’s first four games Yellow Jackets will be featured on ESPN’s flagship channel three times in September. Georgia Tech's Alberto Mendoza — pictured throwing during the White and Gold spring game in April — gets the chance to replace star quarterback Haynes King. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Fisher Isbell 6 minutes ago Share

Kickoff times and TV networks have been confirmed for Georgia Tech football’s first four contests of the 2026 season. The Yellow Jackets will host Colorado at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field to open the season Sept. 3. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN.

“The Worldwide Leader in Sports” will also air Tech’s Week 2 clash with Tennessee in Atlanta on its flagship channel, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. Tech’s third game of the season will be at home against an in-state foe, Mercer. That contest will begin at noon on the ACC Network. The Jackets’ ACC opener against Stanford will also air on ESPN. Kickoff in Stanford, California. is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Tech has several key games on the calendar toward the end of the season that could draw national attention, including traveling to Virginia Tech on Oct. 17, Clemson on Nov. 14 and Georgia on Nov. 28.