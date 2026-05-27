Opinion The Win Column: Atlanta, Athens and quite possibly Omaha Plus: A poll on SEC secession

By Tyler Estep 13 minutes ago Share

The last time Georgia baseball made it to the College World Series was 2008. I was The Red & Black’s baseball beat writer at the time and, with a co-worker and my brother in tow, drove 20 delirious hours to Omaha in time for the championship series. (Would not recommend.)

The Bulldogs lost — but the next few weeks might present their best chance at a title since. If the Yellow Jacket juggernaut doesn’t beat ‘em to it. LET’S GO DEEP Georgia Tech’s Jarren Advincula heads to third during the Yellow Jackets' run-rule romp over Georgia in April. (Jason Getz/AJC) Georgia and Georgia Tech baseball both won regular-season conference titles. They both won their conference tournaments.

They both earned top national seeds — and will host separate NCAA Regionals this weekend as they begin respective quests for Omaha.

“We know how great we are, and that’s something we set out to do at the beginning of the year,” Tech slugger Drew Burress told the AJC over the weekend. “But at the end of the day, I think we’d all rather go to Omaha and win a national championship than win the regular season or the ACC Tournament.” As columnist Ken Sugiura writes, things do feel a bit different this time around for both local squads — neither of which has won the College World Series. So let’s discuss how it might happen, eh? Incredible power: The Yellow Jacket and Bulldog lineups are, frankly, terrifying. Tech, the second overall seed behind UCLA, leasd the world in runs scored at 10.8 per game — more than a full run ahead of the second-place finisher, Farleigh Dickinson. The Jackets hit about 2.2 homers per contest too. That’s good enough for fourth best in Division I.

Meanwhile: Third-overall seed UGA is averaging 2.5 homers per game, tops in the NCAA. And its 9.1 runs per game rank fourth.

In terms of tournament teams … Translation: Far and away the best offenses in the field. Who to keep an eye on: I asked mi AJC amiga Sarah Spencer — who’s covered both squads — to highlight a few difference makers. “If you look at Georgia and Georgia Tech baseball, you may have the headliners of Drew Burress and Vahn Lackey for Tech (two guys who could go in the top 10 of the MLB draft) and Daniel Jackson and Tre Phelps for Georgia (two guys who are Nos. 1 and 2 in the SEC in batting average and Nos. 1 and 4 in OPS). But these teams have stars galore.

“Tech gets a boost from the steadiness of second baseman Jarren Advincula, who joins Burress, Lackey and Jackson as a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist. Advincula has a .983 fielding percentage in 57 starts and leads Division I in hits (103). “Georgia center fielder Rylan Lujo has come on strong and is third in the SEC in batting average (.369), right behind Phelps. His timely single after an hourlong rain delay helped the Bulldogs keep climbing back from a six-run deficit to beat Florida in the SEC Tournament semifinals." The competition: Oklahoma (14-16 in SEC play), The Citadel (Southern Conference tourney champs) and Illinois Chicago (Missouri Valley) will join Tech in Atlanta — where tickets sold out in 30 seconds and athletic director Ryan Alpert says they tried to add outfield seats but couldn’t pull it off in time. In Athens, the Bulldogs welcome in Long Island (the Northeast Conference champs), Liberty (an at-large pick that finished 41-19) and Boston College (which finished fourth in the regular-season ACC standings). The Yellow Jackets’ opener against UIC arrives at noon Friday on ACC Network.

Georgia’s game against LIU starts at 7 p.m. Friday on SEC Network.

From there: Regionals are double-elimination affairs with all games played this weekend. The winners advance to Super Regionals, which are best-of-three series against other regional champs. Tech would play the winner of the Kansas regional, Georgia would get whoever emerges from the Mississippi State regional … and all eight Super Regional champions move on to Omaha. “There’s marginal separation between the two, but I’d favor Tech as the likelier CWS winner for two primary reasons,” another esteemed colleague, Gabe Burns, told me. “One, I think the Jackets are a tad more multidimensional offensively. Both teams mash, but I’d give Tech the edge in producing runs without the long ball. That’s going to be necessary at points during this run. And two, I just think their pitching is better, as the numbers lay out. “But again, we are nitpicking when comparing the teams. Both are behemoths. Both deserve all the praise they’re receiving, and both are deserved favorites to win it all. I expect both to go to Omaha.” Giddyap.

TRIVIA TIME With an RPI (rating percentage index) of 28, one 2026 squad became the highest-rated at-large team not to receive an invite to the NCAA baseball tournament. Who was it? Scroll alllll the way to the bottom for the answer (but there’s a pretty big hint above). MARK YOUR CALENDARS 🏈 The Falcons continue organized team activities this week, with coaches and players slated to speak to reporters today. Bookmark ajc.com/falcons and follow beat writer @ByDanielFlick for all the latest. In the meantime, know that James Pearce Jr.’s legal deal got a few tweaks. The Kevin Stefanski-era vibes are pretty good so far, too.

⚾ The Bravos finally dropped their first home series over the weekend, but followed it with a nail-biter of a series opening victory last night in Boston. Fenway Park festivities continue at 6:45 tonight and 4:10 p.m. Thursday, then it’s on to Cincinnati. 🏀 The 4-1 Atlanta Dream sit atop the WNBA standings despite a slightly concerning penchant for slow starts. They visit Minnesota tonight (9 p.m. on USA and Atlanta News First) then the feisty Portland Fire on Friday (10 p.m. on Ion). ⚽ You’ve got a few weeks until Atlanta’s first match … but why not go ahead and plan out your World Cup watching experience with the AJC’s new and very convenient guide to the festivities? Don’t forget Kick It, our World Cup newsletter, either. SHOULD, UH … SHOULD THE SEC SECEDE? Georgia football coach Kirby Smart, making a call or two at the recent state high school track meet in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said a lot of things Tuesday at the SEC’s spring meetings. Extreme football spending? It could “ruin a lot of other sports.”

Avoiding scheduling big-time opponents? Not good for the sport.

The SEC championship game? It’s complicated. His endorsement of the SEC pulling out of the NCAA and running its own ship, should it come to that? That was a bit more of a barn burner than the others. “I’ve been a huge advocate that (if) we can’t find rules that everybody played by, then we should play by our own. I’m not afraid of that,” Smart said. “I’m not afraid to break away and say that our conference is strong enough to go out and play — I mean, like, if we could actually function and it financially would make our programs more stable, and we could support things financially.” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and UGA President Jere Morehead have refloated the idea recently too. In the current moment, it feels like a lot of bluster … but it’s also hard to see a future where premier college football consists of anything but a bigger Big 10 and a more sizable SEC.