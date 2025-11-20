Matthew McConaughey raves about Sanford Stadium, Georgia fans after first visit

McConaughey was on hand for Texas’s first-ever trip inside Sanford Stadium. It was also the Oscar-winning actor’s first time inside the well-respected venue.
The star of Interstellar and True Detective came away very impressed with the stadium atmosphere, as he told Theo Von on a recent episode of This Past Weekend.
“This crowd was loud from the beginning,” McConaughey said. “Especially that first half and then the second half when they started to boat row (us). They were still really loud, but they were one of the higher decibels that I’ve heard.”
By the time Texas got the ball back, it trailed 28-10 and nearly 12 minutes of game action had transpired.
“You can have 30,000 more people but if the rituals and the cheers aren’t in unison, it doesn’t … It’s not as intimidating. McConaughey said. “And yeah, they were happy I was there, but they were also giving me straight horns down and going ‘we’re gonna whip your you know tonight’, you know, so it was a good (time).”
After the win, Smart took note of the impact the crowd had on the game.
“What a great atmosphere for college football, I love it,” Smart said. “Fans were impactful in the game, and I thought the whole game management crew, it was an early atmosphere. Like we got there for warmups and it was really good. They impacted the game.”
Georgia had its home-winning streak snapped earlier this year in a loss against Alabama. But the Bulldogs have since picked up wins over then No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 10 Texas.
McConaughey noted that Sanford Stadium didn’t have the greatest reputation of being an intimidating place to play. But after experiencing it firsthand, McConaughey thought the energy was more than alright (alright, alright).
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.