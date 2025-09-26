AJC Her+Story
How the Atlanta Dream built a fan community: Read and watch this

Learn more about the team through the AJC, a book, documentary and podcast.
Dream guard Rhyne Howard celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against the Indiana Fever at Gateway Center Arena on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. The WNBA team is building quite a fan base. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

By
9 hours ago

Could the Atlanta Dream be the best sports franchise in the city, even if its season ended in disappointment in the playoffs?

The final score notwithstanding, the WNBA team is building a fan base. And in an in-depth article on UATL, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Gavin Godfrey explores the team’s standing in Atlanta.

ExploreFrom promise to possibility: Dream chart their next step

Check it out here:

Are the Dream Atlanta’s best sports franchise? They could be.

At College Park’s Gateway Center Arena, the Atlanta Dream is doing more than winning games — they’re redefining Atlanta’s sports culture.

Here are more ways to dig deep into the Dream:

Read

Get the AJC’s ongoing coverage of the Dream here:

Atlanta Dream on AJC

There’s also a book on the team, “The Story of the Atlanta Dream.” You can buy it on Amazon.

ExploreRead more from AJC Her+Story

Watch

There’s a documentary on former WNBA player and Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery, “A Radical Act: Renee Montgomery.” Read about the documentary here:

Roku doc shows how a WNBA player became an Atlanta Dream owner

Watch the documentary on Roku:

“A Radical Act: Renee Montgomery”

ExploreFor WNBA, the next level of play deserves the next level of pay

Listen

You can also delve into the team through the podcast “ATL Dreamin.” Find it here:

“ATL Dreamin” podcast

AJC Her+Story is a new series in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution highlighting women founders, creators, executives and professionals. It is about building a community. Know someone the AJC should feature in AJC Her+Story? Email us at herstory@ajc.com with your suggestions. Check out all of our AJC Her+Story coverage at AJC.com/herstory.

About the Author

As business team lead, Kelly Yamanouchi edits and writes business stories. She graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter
