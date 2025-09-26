Could the Atlanta Dream be the best sports franchise in the city, even if its season ended in disappointment in the playoffs?
The final score notwithstanding, the WNBA team is building a fan base. And in an in-depth article on UATL, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Gavin Godfrey explores the team’s standing in Atlanta.
Check it out here:
Here are more ways to dig deep into the Dream:
Read
Get the AJC’s ongoing coverage of the Dream here:
There’s also a book on the team, “The Story of the Atlanta Dream.” You can buy it on Amazon.
Watch
There’s a documentary on former WNBA player and Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery, “A Radical Act: Renee Montgomery.” Read about the documentary here:
Roku doc shows how a WNBA player became an Atlanta Dream owner
Watch the documentary on Roku:
“A Radical Act: Renee Montgomery”
Listen
You can also delve into the team through the podcast “ATL Dreamin.” Find it here:
