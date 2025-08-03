Braves take MLB Speedway Classic over Reds behind unlikely contributions

The Atlanta Braves' Eli White celebrates his second-inning home run against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. Play resumed today after Saturday's weather delay. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Eli White hits two homers and Hurston Waldrep allowed one run in relief in his 3rd MLB appearance.

But not many would have projected it to be Eli White.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — If someone proclaimed a few months ago that a Braves right fielder would be responsible for the only two home runs of the MLB Speedway Classic, most people would have placed the wager.

White — starting in place of Ronald Acuña Jr. — hit two home runs Sunday afternoon, as the Braves defeated the Reds 4-2 at Bristol Motor Speedway. He drove in all four of the Braves’ runs.

After the game was postponed Saturday, the Braves began the resumed matchup Sunday down 1-0 with nobody out and Reds on first and second base in the bottom of the first inning. But Hurston Waldrep immediately came in and put out the fire.

The 23-year-old allowed one run through 5⅔ innings in his first appearance of the season — and only the third of his MLB career. He struck out four batters and walked two, providing the Braves with length during their stretch of 17 straight days with a scheduled game.

And his performance was a positive sign for a club looking to patch together its starting rotation.