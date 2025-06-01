Sports Dream feel pride but looking ahead to uncertain future Atlanta has a lot to build on after a record 30-win season and heightened fan engagement. 1 / 52 Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Atlanta Dream players gather on the center court after losing 87-85 in the first-round playoff game against the Indiana Fever at Gateway Center Arena on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

When the Dream think of their season, one word keeps popping up. When the Dream think of their season, one word keeps popping up. Pride.

One year ago, the Dream finished the regular season as the eighth seed with just 15 wins. They had just one All-Star in Allisha Gray and no players in the conversation for regular-season awards. RELATED How the Atlanta Dream built a fan community: Read and watch this But things look different now. Despite falling short of their championship goals, the Dream have quite a few things to be proud of as they build for future success. After hiring coach Karl Smesko in November, the Dream doubled their victory total to a franchise-record 30 wins. He helped transform the Dream from the WNBA's worst offense last season to the league's second-most efficient this year. Smesko helped to take the Dream from being the No. 6 defense in the WNBA to one of the league's most formidable.

"It was a great year for the Atlanta Dream, historic season," Smesko said. "Players just accomplished an amazing thing. I'm just very thankful for the efforts and attitude of the players to make this such a special season." Smesko, for his part, became a serious contender for the WNBA's Coach of the Year, finishing second in voting to Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase. Dream general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations Dan Padover won the Executive of the Year award. "I feel like we had a really great group of people at all levels that just came together and formed as a team and had a historic season for this franchise," Padover told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Obviously, our end goal is to win a championship and that didn't happen, but we took some massive strides in building a foundation of the way Karl wants to play and developing some of our players to what we know they can be." Setting the foundation Padover had the sense that Smesko was the right person for the job when the team hired him in November. Smesko built the Florida Gulf Coast University program into one of the top 3-point-shooting teams in the country. He transformed it into a perennial NCAA Tournament team and he left the school with a 611-112 record after 23 years. "He has a brilliant basketball mind, and he's very clear on the way he wants to play," Padover said. "He's a great teacher, so you can transform that knowledge on the court and let players play, play the way he wants to. Has a lot of poise, has a lot of basketball coaching experience, and he's really a student of the game. So I knew he would pour into our players. I knew he'd pour into our franchise."

RELATED From promise to possibility: Dream chart their next step That winning culture began with the Dream going 12-8 in their first 20 games. That included a 17-point comeback against the Storm in May that capped off a four-game win streak. "We had a really great year, but stacking years together in this league is a challenge," Padover said. "So, we know everything we put into this year we're gonna have to put everything into next year and then some. So becoming a consistent winner is what our next path is, and we're excited for it." Sharing the Dream The Dream's on-court success powered an already engaged fan base that had sold out season tickets in 2024. The team sold out its season-ticket allotment for 2025 four months before the season began. It also led to more fan engagement on social media, with growth in overall audience and engagement across Dream social channels in 2025, according to the team. Its overall social audience grew by more than 25% year over year, the team said. The Dream also saw more than double the reach of their social posts, meaning that the team's social media content was seen and shared more than ever before. The team also saw a 350% increase in the sharing of Dream content year over year. Plus, web traffic to the Dream's website grew more than double year over year, the team said. The team has also seen fans' engagement reflected in its retail growth.