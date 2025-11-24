AJC Varsity GHSA suspends 39 Gainesville football players for brawl that ended playoff game Gainesville plans to appeal the decision.

The Georgia High School Association suspended 39 Gainesville football players Monday because of a fight during Friday night’s playoff victory at Brunswick. However, the team still plans to play its Class 5A quarterfinal game Friday at No. 1-ranked Hughes, Gainesville City Schools superintendent Jeremy Williams said in a statement Monday announcing the GHSA’s ruling. “While we typically do not condone this type of behavior, we will not sit back and watch our teammates be assaulted by ripping off helmets, punching, and barreling over a helmet-less player,” Williams said in the statement. “The large majority of our team entered the field with the intent to separate and resolve the incident, not escalate. Every true team would do the same. It’s disappointing a hard-line interpretation of the rule was applied, and we will be appealing.”

The GHSA had not released details of the ruling, including the amounts of fines to both schools, before Gainesville’s statement late Monday morning. RELATED GHSA investigating Gainesville-Brunswick fight, punishment decision coming The Gainesville-Brunswick game was discontinued with 1:57 left in the third quarter when the fight began. Gainesville was leading 42-0. According to video, the fight appeared to begin at midfield after a play when a Brunswick defensive player pulled the helmet off one Gainesville player, then another, and punched a Gainesville player. Players are subject to one-game sit-out penalties for fighting or leaving the bench area during a fight, according to GHSA bylaws.

Players from both teams ran to midfield, and the melee escalated, drawing in players from each sideline.