High School Sports A look at Buford’s new $62 million football stadium Ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday opens facility, named in honor of former Buford Board of Education chairman Phillip Beard. 1 / 18 Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez An aerial image depicts the new $62 million stadium on Sunday, July 27, 2025, where attendees, special guests, and elected officials celebrated the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new Buford High School Stadium dedicated to Phillip Beard. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

BUFORD —Buford High School unveiled its new Phillip Beard Stadium with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Sunday, less than three weeks ahead of the 2025 football season. The event drew students, families and community members, who gathered in excitement, cheering as the symbolic green ribbon was cut — signaling the beginning of a new chapter for Buford football.

The stadium, named in honor of longtime chairman of the Buford Board of Education Phillip Beard, seats more than 10,000 and came at an estimated cost of $62 million. Construction began in August 2024 and was completed in June 2025. The stadium boasts two separate floors of modern infrastructure designed to host athletes, coaches, media and fans alike. The stadium has 15 luxury suites to seat 16 people each in climate-controlled rooms. Its most striking feature is a massive video board, nearly the size of those used in SEC stadiums, paired with a two-sided scoreboard and digital ribbon boards. The two-story fieldhouse includes locker rooms for football and cheer on the first floor, and a banquet hall with a warming kitchen and balcony on the second. Fan-focused amenities include a pedestrian bridge connecting the stadium to the high school, a premium concourse with trophy displays and a tailgating area in the parking lot.

Families in attendance expressed awe at the scale of the new facility, along with hope for what it represents. Chad and Mafe Gwen, whose son is a junior quarterback for Buford High, shared their excitement about the stadium’s impact. “I think the kids, when they walk out and they see all of this, they’re gonna get an extra boost of energy,” Chad said. “They’re going to be flying around!” The event, led by Buford City Schools Superintendent Dr. Amy Chafin, featured appearances by notable figures including Lieutenant Gov. Burt Jones, Georgia state Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, and state Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens. Former superintendent Melanie Reed spoke about the stadium’s significance, not just as a sports facility, but as a tribute to Beard’s enduring legacy. “We’re not just honoring a new field, we’re honoring a man who helped transform what Buford all means,” Reed said. “This field will bear the name of someone whose impact stretches far beyond the sidelines. Someone whose vision, leadership and heart helped redefine the standard of excellence in this program and this community.”

Beard responded on the podium with gratefulness and poise: “I would like to thank everybody for allowing me to be a part of this, and I hope many generations enjoy this facility. Thank you.” Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Phillip Beard addresses the crowd after being recognized during the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new Buford High School Stadium, dedicated in his name on Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) During the ceremony, Jones proclaimed that July 27 would be “Phillip Beard Day” in Georgia. “Buford City School System has built a reputation of excellence, not just in athletics, but in academics as well,” Jones said. Buford is a powerhouse in Georgia high school football, winning 14 state championships, with the most recent in 2021. In the program’s history, the Wolves have had 10 AJC Super 11 selections.