Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football set for rematch against Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl Ole Miss put up the 2nd-most points against the Bulldogs this season in a 43-35 loss, but the Georgia defense has improved since Oct. 18. Georgia beat Ole Miss 43-35 on Oct. 18 at home, and the Rebels put up the 2nd-most points allowed by the Bulldogs this season. Georgia will look to rely on its defensive improvement in a rematch against Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia now officially knows its next opponent in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs will face Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 after the Rebels won 41-10 over Tulane. The game will be played in New Orleans and is set for an 8 p.m. ET start on ESPN.

Georgia enters the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed after a 12-1 season. The Bulldogs took home the SEC championship after beating Alabama 28-7. The Crimson Tide beat Oklahoma 34-24 in its College Football Playoff game on Friday night. RELATED Georgia football trending higher than national title odds suggest Georgia has prior experience with Ole Miss, having beaten the Rebels 43-35 earlier this season. Georgia got off to a poor start in that game, which was played in Athens on Oct. 18. The Bulldogs allowed touchdowns on their first five defensive possessions of the game and trailed 35-26 at the start of the fourth quarter. But a 17-0 fourth quarter gave the Bulldogs the winning margin.

“I just told the guys, ‘That’s a culture win,’” Smart said after the game. “You don’t win that game if you’re not physically tough, mentally tough. We call it, ‘hard to kill.’ The one thing we are, we’re hard to kill. We won’t go away.”

RELATED Kirby Smart reveals demand leading to Georgia football title contention There is one noticeable difference regarding Ole Miss, as the Rebels have a different head coach. Lane Kiffin is now at LSU, with Pete Golding being promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach. As for Georgia, its defense has played significantly better since the first Ole Miss game. In the previous four games, the Bulldogs have given up just two touchdowns and 128 total rushing yards. “We made a couple changes to third down in terms of skill set of players, and we got better,” Smart said on a recent podcast appearance with David Pollack. “Like every week we talked about how do we get better, and we got better every week, and we still haven’t reached the pinnacle of what we can be. We were a young defense. We were a nervous, anxious defense, and we’re slowly becoming a more mature defense. But we’ve practiced better too, and I think that’s a lot of it.” RELATED Georgia football early enrollees hope to get the call for bowl practices Georgia is set to arrive in New Orleans on Dec. 29 ahead of the Jan. 1 game. The winner of the Sugar Bowl will face the winner of Ohio State-Miami in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8. Georgia-Ole Miss Sugar Bowl game time, TV channel Game time: 8 p.m. ET