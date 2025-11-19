Atlanta Falcons Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.’s season is over; he’ll have surgery to repair partially torn ACL Team turns to veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins as starter after 3-7 beginning to season. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) is seen on the sidelines after leaving the field with an apparent injury during the second half of an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

The Falcons announced Wednesday morning that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will undergo season-ending surgery for a partially torn ACL. Amid five straight losses, the Falcons (3-7) turn to Kirk Cousins as the starter, with seven games remaining in the season, including Sunday’s matchup at the New Orleans Saints.

The team placed Penix on injured reserve Monday after he hurt his left knee in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, pending a second opinion. Further examination confirmed the severity of the injury. “It’s just heartbreaking for him to go out and get hurt,” head coach Raheem Morris said Monday. Morris said Wednesday morning that the team is set to sign reserve quarterback Easton Stick to the active roster from the practice squad and add former Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask to the practice squad. Penix started nine games this season, missing the matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7 after sustaining a bone bruise in his knee against the San Francisco 49ers in the previous game.

The attention turns Cousins, who finished entered in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Panthers. Cousins was the starter last season before giving way to Penix, who started the last three games of the season.