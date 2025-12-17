Georgia Tech One of Georgia Tech’s best, Haynes King readies for Yellow Jackets finale A day after receiving ACC honors, Tech’s senior quarterback refocuses on BYU and the bowl game. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (center) and his family react during a senior night event prior to his final home game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, against Pittsburgh at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin AJC)

As Haynes King’s time in Atlanta and as a member of the Georgia Tech football program wanes, the inimitable quarterback is soaking in the last few days with teammates while basking in the glow of winning a pair of individual ACC awards. King was presented two trophies Tuesday — one for being named the ACC player of the year and the other for being named the ACC offensive player of the year — during halftime of Tech’s basketball win over Marist at McCamish Pavilion. The senior was joined by Tech coach Brent Key, Tech athletic director Ryan Alpert, Tech President Angel Cabrera and the ACC’s senior vice president for football, Michael Strickland.

RELATED Georgia Tech QB Aaron Philo announces plans to enter transfer portal “It means a lot to me. It’s an honor and blessing for sure,” King said of the honors. “But I always try to include everybody that was a part of it, and that’s the teammates, my coaches, family members, all them that’s helped me get to this point. It’s not a one-man show over here at Georgia Tech.” King, who finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting earlier this month, arrived at McCamish Pavilion about an hour before Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. tipoff to sign autographs. He lent his signature to footballs, hats, posters, flags, posters, flags, jerseys, mini helmets, copies of his book and even a Christmas ornament. He also posed for photos with fans. King then watched part of the first half courtside with Cabrera before doing a brief television interview. Then, on Wednesday, it was back to work, as King and his teammates resumed preparing to face BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 27 in Orlando, Florida.

“One, I just think it’s important to play, get as many games as you can,” King said in his reasoning for suiting up one more time as opposed to maybe turning the page toward his NFL future. “Two, I wanna play for my teammates. We’ve put time, effort, blood, sweat and tears all into this season. And it’s not over yet. I’ve said it before. I’m not one to jump ship and quit. I wanna ride it out and finish it with my brothers.”