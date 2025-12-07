Georgia path to CFP championship could include matchup against Carson Beck
Bulldogs to face winner of Ole Miss-Tulane game on Ohio State side of bracket
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton will have another chance at a Sugar Bowl win when the Bulldogs open CFP play in New Orleans on Jan. 1. Stockton and UGA lost to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl to end last season. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The Buckeyes (12-1) will play the winner of the game between No. 7-ranked Texas A&M (11-1) and No. 10 -ranked Miami (10-2), which is notably led by former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.
Big Ten champion Indiana (13-0) got the No. 1 seed and is headed to the Rose Bowl to face the winner of the game pitting No. 9 seed Alabama (10-3) at No. 8 seed Oklahoma (10-2).
Texas Tech is the No. 4 seed and will play in the Orange Bowl against the winner of the game between No. 12-seed James Madison at No. 5 seed Oregon (on Dec. 19-20).
Georgia, it could be argued, got the better end of the draw as the No. 3 seed rather than the No. 2 seed, as the Bulldogs will either face an Ole Miss program with a first-time head coach in Pete Golding or a Group of Six program in Tulane.
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
